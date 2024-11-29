Car press launches: the good, the bad and the ugly, with Henry Catchpole | The evo podcast | Episode 8
In episode eight of the evo podcast, Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher, Contributing Editor Henry Catchpole and Editors at Large John Barker and Dickie Meaden gather to discuss stories of the very best, very worst and most memorable car launches of their time.
1:16:25
What makes the Porsche 911 GT3 an all-time great? | The evo podcast | Episode 7
Episode seven of the evo podcast asks how has the Porsche 911 GT3 remained at the top of its game for more than a quarter of a century? Editor-in-chief Stuart Gallaghers asks editors-at-large Dickie Meaden and John Barker about their GT3 experiences, while Yousuf Ashraf provides a deep dive on the latest 992.2 generation model.
59:14
What defines a hypercar? Ferrari F80 & McLaren W1 | The evo podcast | Episode 6
On the sixth episode of the evo podcast, editor-in-chief Stuart Gallagher, editor’s at large John Barker and Richard Meaden and deputy editor James Taylor talk hypercars, what defines them and how much more performance the driver can take.
We also discuss our thoughts on the new Aston Martin Vanquish, BMW's controversial plug-in hybrid M5 and the future of the premium hatchback.
1:12:36
How to be a safer and better driver, with Paul Ripley | The evo podcast | Episode 5
In episode five of the evo podcast, contributor and expert driving coach Paul Ripley joins Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher, Editor-at-Large John Barker and Deputy Editor James Taylor to discuss the secrets behind safe driving, and how to extract the most from your car.
1:13:05
Are Japanese performance cars given the credit they deserve? With Henry Catchpole | The evo podcast | Episode 4
In episode four of the evo podcast, Contributing Editor Henry Catchpole joins Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher and Editors at Large John Barker and Dickie Meaden to discuss Japanese performance cars, the new Ferrari 12 Cilindri and the future of the V12.
Welcome to the official evo podcast, a place in which we discuss the latest on the world’s greatest performance cars, go behind the scenes on the creation of the magazine and catch up with figures from across the industry.