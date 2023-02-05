Nekias Duncan and former NBA video coordinator and assistant coach Steve Jones break down teams, players, and rumors around the NBA every week. More
Stomp The Yard (2023)
With four games in the books, Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. take stock of each second-round series.If you'd like to join our Dunker Spot Playoff watch parties -- they're free, and easy to sign up for -- you can do so here: https://www.playback.tv/thedunkerspot1:00 -- Bucks/Mike Budenholzer4:00 -- All-Rookie Teams7:30 -- Celtics/Sixers27:50 -- Nuggets/Suns47:30 -- Warriors/Lakers1:01:00 -- Knicks/Heat1:14:00 -- Free Throws
5/9/2023
1:18:04
That's A Whole Lot of Hartenstein
Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. react to the latest playoff action, discuss Chris Paul's absence, then cap things off with Free Throws. If you'd like to join our Dunker Spot Playoff watch parties -- they're free, and easy to sign up for -- you can do so here: https://www.playback.tv/thedunkerspotTIME STAMPS1:30 -- Lakers/Warriors 20:00 -- Heat/Knicks32:00 -- Sixers/Celtics48:00 -- Chris Paul thoughts52:00 -- Free throws
5/4/2023
1:06:50
Keepin' It 200
For episode 200, Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. give their early second-round thoughts, preview an exciting-yet-confusing Lakers-Warriors series, then briefly discuss where the recently-eliminated Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings go from here.If you'd like to join our Dunker Spot Playoff watch parties -- they're free, and easy to sign up for -- you can do so here: https://www.playback.tv/thedunkerspot1:30 -- Celtics/Sixers16:00 -- Nuggets/Suns31:00 -- Knicks/Heat50:30 -- Warriors/Lakers1:10:10 -- Hawks thoughts1:13:00 -- Kings thoughts
5/2/2023
1:18:06
Get Some Seasoning
Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. get you ready for Nuggets-Suns and Knicks-Heat, bounce around the remaining first-round series, then bid adieu to the teams that have been eliminated.If you'd like to join our online Dunker Spot Playoff watch parties -- they're free, and easy to sign up for -- you can do so here: https://www.playback.tv/thedunkerspotTIME STAMPS1:15 -- Nuggets/Suns preview27:00 -- Knicks/Heat preview48:30 -- Celtics/Hawks thoughts54:30 -- Grizzlies/Lakers thoughts1:01:20 -- Kings/Warriors thoughts1:10:00 -- Where do they go from here (MIL, CLE, MIN, LAC)
4/27/2023
1:19:25
Don't Play With Your Heat*
Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. salute the Brooklyn Nets, briefly look ahead with the Philadelphia 76ers, then check in on the rest of the first round.If you'd like to join our Dunker Spot Playoff watch parties -- they're free and easy to sign up for -- you can do so here: https://www.playback.tv/thedunkerspot0:40 -- Sixers/Nets closing thoughts8:20 -- Grizzlies/Lakers18:50 -- Bucks/Heat29:00 -- Kings/Warriors41:20 -- Cavs/Knicks51:20 -- Celtics/Hawks56:40 -- Suns/Clippers1:01:50 -- Nuggets/Wolves