In episode 46 of the Dirt Logistician, WAG 11A (MSG Robinson), GM 37A(A) (MSG Cardoza) and WAG 12A(A) (SFC Benavides) discuss best practices when preparing for the Division LOGPAC at the DSA and receiving the Division LOGPAC at the BSA.
Key topics include:
Overview of NCO involvement from receipt of mission to execution of the Division LOGPAC at the DSA
Best practices for receiving the Division LOGPAC at the BSA
Importance of NCO involvement in planning and execution of the Division LOGPAC
The importance of communication between the CSSB/DSSB and the BSB
--------
19:56
Post-Rotation Interview with the 3/1 AD Brigade Maintenance Tech
In episode 45 of the Dirt Logistician, GM25 (CW4 Dougan) interviews the Brigade Maintenance Technician of 3/1 Armor Division, CW4 Sanders, following the end of the rotation.
Key Topics Include:
Incorporating lessons learned from previous rotations to upcoming rotation
Improving maintenance processes and procedures at home station and building upon them during the NTC rotation
Usage of maintenance surge teams at NTC
Importance of ISSL inventories and replenishment prior to NTC rotations
The impact of manufactured repair parts on Brigade maintenance
--------
26:19
Urban Sustainment
In episode 44 of the Dirt Logistician, WAG05 (MAJ Slaton) and WAG12(A) (CPT Shannon) discuss the challenges associated with conducting sustainment operations in an urban environment.
Key topics include:
- Changes to predicted commodity numbers
- Different resources that are easier or harder to work with
- General planning considerations
--------
17:33
Post-Rotation Interview with the 3CR RSS BC and XO
In episode 43 of the Dirt Logistician podcast, GM07 (LTC Octavia Davis) interviews the BC and XO of the RSS for 3rd Cavalry Division, LTC Cole and MAJ Mauldin following the end of their rotation.
Key Topics include:
- Transitioning from a consolidated to dispersed RSA
- What the unit gained by dispersing
- Challenges during their rotation
--------
21:32
Parting Word from LTC Stacy Moore, GM07(A)
We're back! GM07, LTC Stacy Moore, provided some advice for the force prior to her departure from NTC.
Covering observations from the field as Brigade Support Battalions and Division Sustainment Support Battalions train for large scale combat operations (LSCO). Additional content from discussions with Senior Leaders and interested parties to improve the understanding of tactical sustainment.