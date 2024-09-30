NCO Roles in the Division LOGPAC

In episode 46 of the Dirt Logistician, WAG 11A (MSG Robinson), GM 37A(A) (MSG Cardoza) and WAG 12A(A) (SFC Benavides) discuss best practices when preparing for the Division LOGPAC at the DSA and receiving the Division LOGPAC at the BSA. Key topics include: Overview of NCO involvement from receipt of mission to execution of the Division LOGPAC at the DSA Best practices for receiving the Division LOGPAC at the BSA Importance of NCO involvement in planning and execution of the Division LOGPAC The importance of communication between the CSSB/DSSB and the BSB