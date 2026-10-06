The Department of Buildings

The Department of Buildings

Michael Meredith talks to Tatiana Bilbao (Tatiana Bilbao Estudio) about La Borda Cooperative Housing (2014-2018) in Barcelona, Spain by Lacol. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith

The Department of Buildings: La Borda

Michael Meredith talks to Paul Lewis (LTL, Princeton University) about Cork House (2019) in Eton, United Kingdom by Matthew Barnett Howland, Dido Milne, and Oliver Wilton. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith

The Department of Buildings: Cork House

Michael Meredith talks to Mónica Ponce de León (MPdL Studio, Princeton University) about Edificio Altolar (1965) in Caracas, Venezuela by Jimmy Alcock. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith

The Department of Buildings: Edificio Altolar

Michael Meredith talks to Neil Denari (NMDA, UCLA) about Saint-Pierre Church (1960-2006) in Firminy, France by Le Corbusier. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith

The Department of Buildings: Saint-Pierre, Firminy

Michael Meredith talks to Pier Vittorio Aureli (Dogma, EPFL) about Sant'Andrea al Quirinale (1658-1670) in Rome, Italy by Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith

The Department of Buildings: Sant'Andrea al Quirinale

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In the Weeds Podcast with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

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It Girl with Bailey Taylor

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Heard Podcast: Become a Better Chef

Strong Sense of Place | Travel Through Books

About The Department of Buildings

About The Department of Buildings

About The Department of Buildings