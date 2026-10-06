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21 episodes
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About The Department of Buildings
The Department of Buildings is a podcast where host Michael Meredith (MOS, Princeton University) interviews architects about a single building. These conversations explore how architects look at and learn from buildings. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith Graphic Design: MOS with Studio LinPodcast website
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