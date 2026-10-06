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The Department of Buildings

Michael Meredith
Arts
The Department of Buildings
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • The Department of Buildings

    The Department of Buildings: Sant'Andrea al Quirinale

    10/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Michael Meredith talks to Pier Vittorio Aureli (Dogma, EPFL) about Sant'Andrea al Quirinale (1658-1670) in Rome, Italy by Gian Lorenzo Bernini. 

    Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith
  • The Department of Buildings

    The Department of Buildings: Saint-Pierre, Firminy

    10/06/2026 | 51 mins.
    Michael Meredith talks to Neil Denari (NMDA, UCLA) about Saint-Pierre Church (1960-2006) in Firminy, France by Le Corbusier.

    Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith
  • The Department of Buildings

    The Department of Buildings: Edificio Altolar

    09/29/2026 | 35 mins.
    Michael Meredith talks to Mónica Ponce de León (MPdL Studio, Princeton University) about Edificio Altolar (1965) in Caracas, Venezuela by Jimmy Alcock.

    Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith
  • The Department of Buildings

    The Department of Buildings: Cork House

    09/29/2026 | 37 mins.
    Michael Meredith talks to Paul Lewis (LTL, Princeton University) about Cork House (2019) in Eton, United Kingdom by Matthew Barnett Howland, Dido Milne, and Oliver Wilton. 

    Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith
  • The Department of Buildings

    The Department of Buildings: La Borda

    09/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    Michael Meredith talks to Tatiana Bilbao (Tatiana Bilbao Estudio) about La Borda Cooperative Housing (2014-2018) in Barcelona, Spain by Lacol.

    Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith
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About The Department of Buildings
The Department of Buildings is a podcast where host Michael Meredith (MOS, Princeton University) interviews architects about a single building. These conversations explore how architects look at and learn from buildings. Producer and Editor: Bruce Hongming Liang, Michael Meredith Graphic Design: MOS with Studio Lin
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Arts

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