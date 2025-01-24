How to Grow Your Own Wedding Flowers

How to Grow Your Own Wedding Flowers

Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Hi everyone, welcome to the Cut Flower Podcast! I'm Roz Chandler, and today we're diving into one of my favourite topics, growing your own wedding or event flowers. Whether you're planning for a big day or just dreaming about it, I'm here to show you how personal, cost-effective, and rewarding it can be to grow your own blooms.Episode HighlightsWhy Grow Your Own Wedding Flowers?There are so many wonderful reasons to grow your own flowers for your wedding or event:Save Money: Did you know couples in the UK spend between £1,800 and £2,500 on wedding flowers? Growing your own can cut that significantly.Love Gardening: If you or your family enjoys gardening, why not put that passion to work?Make It Personal: There's nothing like the feeling of creating something special and meaningful for your big day.Embrace the Challenge: It's such a satisfying project to take on, and you'll have plenty of support from friends, family, and local flower farmers.Planning for SuccessEnvision Your Style: Romantic pastels, bold brights, or wild, rustic vibes?Focus on Timing: Work backwards from your wedding date to ensure flowers are at their peak.Allow Enough Time: Plan for at least 12–18 months for a successful harvest.What You'll LearnI shared tips to make the process manageable and enjoyable:Best Annuals to Grow: Sweet peas, cosmos, snapdragons, and cornflowers are some of my favorites. They're easy to grow and bring a lot of beauty to your arrangements.Perennials to Consider: For weddings further out, think about roses, dahlias, and peonies. They get better with age—just like us!Foliage Matters: Don't forget about eucalyptus, herbs, and pittosporum to add texture and depth.Cutting and Conditioning: Learn how to cut flowers early, hydrate them properly, and keep them fresh for the big day.