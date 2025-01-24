Powered by RND
Roz Chandler
  • The Healing Power of Gardening
    Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Hi, I’m Roz Chandler, and welcome to The Cut Flower Podcast!Today, I’m sharing why gardening and especially growing your own cut flowers, can have a transformative impact on your mental and physical health. Having experienced this firsthand, I’m thrilled to guide you through the science, benefits, and ways to begin your journey.Episode SummaryGardening is more than just a hobby, it’s a way to boost mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve physical health. In this episode, I dive into:The scientific research behind gardening’s effects on mental health.My personal story of how gardening helped me during a challenging health journey.How growing cut flowers connects us to nature and provides a sense of purpose.Whether you’re a seasoned grower or just starting, this episode will inspire you to get your hands in the soil for the betterment of your well-being.What I Cover in This Episode:Mental Health Benefits of Gardening:Stress reduction through decreased cortisol levels.Improved mood thanks to soil microbes like Mycobacterium vaccae.Mindfulness through meditative activities like planting and weeding.A sense of accomplishment watching seeds bloom.Physical Health Perks:Gentle exercise like digging and weeding strengthens muscles and improves flexibility.Boosted immunity from increased vitamin D levels.Better sleep from physical activity and the calming effects of nature.Why Cut Flowers Are Special:Immediate mood enhancement through color and fragrance.Connection with nature that reduces isolation and builds routine.Therapy through flower arranging and sensory experiences.Real Stories and Expert Insights:Interviews with experts like Dr. Menjie Bodhuran, Dr. Alistair Griffiths, and Dr. Richard Claxton on the intersection of gardening and mental health.Resources to Explore:Join our Cut Flower Kickoff 2025 Facebook Group for free guides, live Q&A sessions, and community support.Masterclasses: Don’t miss our free online sessions on February 6th, 7th, and 10th to deepen your knowledge and skills.Start your year with the healing power of gardening. Join the Cut Flower Kickoff 2025 Facebook Group for inspiration, resources, and a like-minded community.  https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecutflowerkickoff2025 https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/newsletters A Cut Above Waitlist: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/ACutAboveWaitlist The Growth Club: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/thegrowthclub Lots of free resources on our website: https://thecutflowercollective.co.uk/cut-flower-resources/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldgateflowers Facebook Group 'Cut Flower Farming - Growth and Profit in your business' https://www.facebook.com/groups/449543639411874 Facebook Group 'The Cut Flower Collection' https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowercollection
    --------  
    12:11
  • Growing Cut Flowers in Small Spaces with Stephanie Walker
    Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Hi, and welcome to another delightful episode of The Cutflower Podcast! I’m Roz Chandler, your host, and today I’m thrilled to chat with Stephanie Walker, a micro flower farmer, author, and cut flower enthusiast based in Queen Creek, Arizona. Stephanie shares her inspiring journey from reluctant gardener to a published author and successful grower. Her book, How to Grow Flowers in Small Spaces, is an essential guide for anyone dreaming of a flourishing garden, regardless of space constraints.In this episode, Stephanie and I explore how small-scale flower farming is not only possible but incredibly rewarding. We talk about the best flowers to grow in containers, soil care, irrigation, and succession planting, as well as the unique challenges and joys of running a flower business. Stephanie also shares her experience writing her book, the importance of planning, and how flowers bring people together through shared memories and joy.Whether you’re a seasoned grower or just starting out, this episode is packed with tips and inspiration to help you embrace flower farming in any space.Resources and Links:Stephanie Walker’s Book: How to Grow Flowers in Small Spaces (Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more).Follow Stephanie on Instagram: @StephanieWalkerFlowers.Join the Conversation:Have a question or a story to share about growing flowers in small spaces? Join us in the conversation on social media or in our community group. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cutflower Podcast for more insights, inspiration, and expert tips!If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review, share it with your fellow flower enthusiasts, and subscribe for more exciting episodes. We’re here to help you grow the garden of your dreams, no matter how small your space may be!Enjoyed this chat? Let us know your favourite takeaway or tag us with your container garden ideas. 🌸 New Catalogue Out Now, https://plantsofdistinction.co.uk use the code CUTFLOWER30 for 30% off your order. First Tunnels, leaders in domestic and commercial product tunnels. https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecutflowerkickoff2025 https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/newsletters A Cut Above Waitlist: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/ACutAboveWaitlist The Growth Club: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/thegrowthclub Lots of free resources on our website: https://thecutflowercollective.co.uk/cut-flower-resources/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldgateflowers Facebook Group 'Cut Flower Farming - Growth and Profit in your business' https://www.facebook.com/groups/449543639411874 Facebook Group 'The Cut Flower Collection' https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowercollection
    --------  
    44:32
  • Growing Cut Flowers as a Side Hustle or Business
    Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Hi, I’m Roz Chandler, and welcome to The Cut Flower Podcast! This January, I’m excited to bring you a special five-episode series all about the benefits of growing your own cut flowers. Today, I’ll share how to start growing flowers as a side hustle or even transition into a full-fledged business.Episode SummaryIn this episode, I share my journey from starting with three raised beds to managing a thriving five-acre flower farm. Whether you’re looking to sell at local markets, supply florists, or offer DIY wedding buckets, I’ll guide you through the first steps. I’ll cover how to start small, grow sustainably, and set the foundations for a profitable venture.Key TakeawaysStart Small: When I started, it was just three raised beds. Even a small garden or a 1-square-meter plot can yield significant results with planning.Plan Your Flowers: Choose customer favorites like sweet peas, dahlias, and cosmos. Think about who you want to sell to—florists, markets, or DIY brides—and tailor your choices.Sustainability Matters: Growing your own flowers reduces reliance on imports and eliminates the need for harmful pesticides. It’s a great way to protect our environment.Profitability: With the right approach, even a small plot can be lucrative. For example, by rotating tulips and dahlias in the same space, you can double your yield.Community Support: Join my Cut Flower Kickoff 2025 Facebook Group, where you’ll find free guides, live Q&As, and plenty of support from fellow growers.Steps You Can Take Right NowStart prepping your soil with compost or manure.Browse seed catalogs and choose flowers you love.Plan for successional planting to maximize your blooms.Begin sowing hardy annuals in March or later in the season, depending on your setup.Brush up on basic floristry skills to create beautiful bouquets.Join Me in the Facebook GroupIf you’re excited to grow your own cut flowers, join our Cut Flower Kickoff 2025 Facebook Group. It’s full of resources, including free guides on setting up a side hustle, creating a cutting patch, and more. Plus, we’ve got live masterclasses coming up in February.Starting a side hustle can feel overwhelming, but I promise it’s worth it. If I could do it—without any horticultural experience—so can you. Let’s grow beautiful blooms together! https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecutflowerkickoff2025 https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/newsletters A Cut Above Waitlist: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/ACutAboveWaitlist The Growth Club: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/thegrowthclub Lots of free resources on our website: https://thecutflowercollective.co.uk/cut-flower-resources/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldgateflowers Facebook Group 'Cut Flower Farming - Growth and Profit in your business' https://www.facebook.com/groups/449543639411874 Facebook Group 'The Cut Flower Collection' https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowercollection
    --------  
    14:02
  • How to Grow Your Own Wedding Flowers
    Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Hi everyone, welcome to the Cut Flower Podcast! I’m Roz Chandler, and today we’re diving into one of my favourite topics, growing your own wedding or event flowers. Whether you’re planning for a big day or just dreaming about it, I’m here to show you how personal, cost-effective, and rewarding it can be to grow your own blooms.Episode HighlightsWhy Grow Your Own Wedding Flowers?There are so many wonderful reasons to grow your own flowers for your wedding or event:Save Money: Did you know couples in the UK spend between £1,800 and £2,500 on wedding flowers? Growing your own can cut that significantly.Love Gardening: If you or your family enjoys gardening, why not put that passion to work?Make It Personal: There’s nothing like the feeling of creating something special and meaningful for your big day.Embrace the Challenge: It’s such a satisfying project to take on, and you’ll have plenty of support from friends, family, and local flower farmers.Planning for SuccessEnvision Your Style: Romantic pastels, bold brights, or wild, rustic vibes?Focus on Timing: Work backwards from your wedding date to ensure flowers are at their peak.Allow Enough Time: Plan for at least 12–18 months for a successful harvest.What You’ll LearnI shared tips to make the process manageable and enjoyable:Best Annuals to Grow: Sweet peas, cosmos, snapdragons, and cornflowers are some of my favorites. They’re easy to grow and bring a lot of beauty to your arrangements.Perennials to Consider: For weddings further out, think about roses, dahlias, and peonies. They get better with age—just like us!Foliage Matters: Don’t forget about eucalyptus, herbs, and pittosporum to add texture and depth.Cutting and Conditioning: Learn how to cut flowers early, hydrate them properly, and keep them fresh for the big day.Join the CommunityI’d love to invite you to our free Facebook group, the Cut Flower Kickoff 2025, where you’ll find guides, tips, and live "fireside chats" throughout January. Plus, we’re hosting three online masterclasses in February to help you get started.Facebook Group: New Catalogue Out Now, https://plantsofdistinction.co.uk use the code CUTFLOWER30 for 30% off your order. https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecutflowerkickoff2025 https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/newsletters A Cut Above Waitlist: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/ACutAboveWaitlist The Growth Club: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/thegrowthclub Lots of free resources on our website: https://thecutflowercollective.co.uk/cut-flower-resources/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldgateflowers Facebook Group 'Cut Flower Farming - Growth and Profit in your business' https://www.facebook.com/groups/449543639411874 Facebook Group 'The Cut Flower Collection' https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowercollection
    --------  
    26:52
  • The Healing Power of Nature: Mental Health, Gardening, and Self-Compassion
    Text Agony Aunt Roz with your Cutflower Questions.Welcome to The Cutflower Podcast!Hi, I’m Roz Chandler, and in today’s episode, I’m joined by the inspiring Dr. Menije Boduryan, a licensed psychologist from Los Angeles. We explore the profound connection between mental health, perfectionism, and the healing power of nature and gardening.Episode SummaryDr. Menije shares her expertise on mental health challenges, including anxiety, perfectionism, and self-compassion, while offering actionable insights into how time spent in nature can transform our mental well-being. We discuss the therapeutic benefits of gardening, mindfulness, and redefining success in a world driven by productivity.Key Takeaways:Nature Heals: Time spent outdoors promotes mindfulness, gratitude, and grounding.Redefine Success: Shift focus from productivity to fulfillment, connection, and joy.Self-Care is Essential: Treat self-care as a non-negotiable priority in your day.Embrace Imperfection: Failure fosters growth, empathy, and resilience.Be Kind to Yourself: Practice self-compassion and allow your best to vary daily.Resources Mentioned:Books:The Power of Self-Compassion by Dr. Kristin NeffThe Gifts of Imperfection by Dr. Brené BrownConnect with Dr. Menije:Youtube: youtube.com/@drmenije Website: www.perfectionismuniversity.comFree mini-course that I would love to share with you: https://www.perfectionismuniversity.com/perfectionism-email-course Get Involved:Did this episode resonate with you? Share your thoughts with #TheCutflowerPodcast and tag us! Let us know how gardening or nature has positively impacted your mental health.Take one step toward self-compassion today. Whether it’s spending a few moments outdoors, journaling about your values, or embracing imperfection, every small action matters. New Catalogue Out Now, https://plantsofdistinction.co.uk use the code CUTFLOWER30 for 30% off your order. https://www.facebook.com/groups/thecutflowerkickoff2025 https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/newsletters A Cut Above Waitlist: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/ACutAboveWaitlist The Growth Club: https://fieldgateflowers.kartra.com/page/thegrowthclub Lots of free resources on our website: https://thecutflowercollective.co.uk/cut-flower-resources/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fieldgateflowers Facebook Group 'Cut Flower Farming - Growth and Profit in your business' https://www.facebook.com/groups/449543639411874 Facebook Group 'The Cut Flower Collection' https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowercollection
    --------  
    32:49

About The Cut Flower Podcast

If you love cut flowers you are in the right place. The host Roz Chandler has been a cut flower farmer for nearly ten years and is passionate about helping others to have their own cutting patches. This podcast is for you if:-. You currently grow or want to grow cut flowers for pleasure or profit and be part of a growing community. Your host is passionate about reducing the number of cut flowers travelling many thousands of miles from across the globe and therefore helping to reduce the carbon footprint on our planet for our children and their children. Cut flower guests will join us on this journey. We look forward to welcoming you to our community. We would love you to subscribe to this podcast and join our communities online. We do have two Facebook groups:-For Beginners and those looking to grow for pleasure - https://www.facebook.com/groups/learnwiththecutflowercollectiveFor those wanting to start flower farming or indeed are flower farmers:-https://www.facebook.com/groups/cutflowerfarming
