Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsComedySpare Bedroom Studios
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Spare Bedroom Studios
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Spare Bedroom Studios

Spare Bedroom Studios
ComedyNews
Spare Bedroom Studios
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 105
  • Solo Spotlight 62 - Uncle Hack (Danger Cats) - Origin Story, Building Danger Cats, Real Talk
    Uncle Hack @DangerCats69 pulls up to Solo Spotlight and we get into the whole arc—oil patch shifts → sketch grind → “Rules of the Patch” blowing up → sobriety reset → first open mic → building Danger Cats → and the infamous 3-venue fail-safe for canceled shows. If you’re chasing stage time (or just love good chaos), this one’s for you.Guest: Uncle Hack — Comedian, Danger Cats 🎟 Tickets/Merch: dangercatshop.com 📲 IG: @unclehacks69 YT - @dangercats69
    --------  
    1:14:35
  • Solo Spotlight 61 - Anthony (@tangled.anglerr) - Mindset, Secret Spots, Conservation 101
    Solo Spotlight 61 — A real conversation with my friend Anthony (aka @tangled.anglerr). We get into why process beats the catch, the unwritten rules around sharing fishing spots (without being “that guy”), and plain-English conservation so our rivers actually have fish tomorrow. We also talk resilience, headspace, and knowing when not to post.About Solo Spotlight Long-form, human conversations. Just people telling the truth about what they do and why it matters. Connect Host: Ryan — @Spare_bedroom_studios Guest: Anthony — @tangled.anglerr Booking: [email protected]
    --------  
    58:58
  • Nick Von Wackerbarth: How Podcasting Built a Comedian.
    Podcaster. Stand-up. Nick Von Wackerbarth built The VonDubCast on long-form, real talk—then used that muscle to step on stage and make strangers laugh. We get into the jump from podcasting to comedy, the ugly/funny truth about bombing, how rooms actually work, beating podfade, and making creativity pay without selling your soul.Follow Nick / Get tickets Guest IG: https://www.instagram.com/nickvondub The VonDubCast: @TheVonDubCast https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-vondubcast/id1519722867#SoloSpotlight #SpareBedroomStudios #StandUpComedy #Podcasting #EdmontonComedy #TheVonDubCast #CreatorLife
    --------  
    2:06:58
  • Solo Spotlight Ep 59 — Joey Vyvanse: Small Town, Big Nights
    Joey Vyvanse joins Solo Spotlight to unpack the stove-story name, the Blue Door set, writing Scorpion, and why “Clean Hands” & “Spaceship” connected. We talk ADD vs consistency, ads vs shows (what actually grows fans), Invermere’s capacity night, collabs, and what’s next. Subscribe, comment your favorite line, and stream Joey via the links.Hit subscribe, drop your favorite bar in the comments, and stream Joey below. Independent artists don’t grow by accident.Guest links • IG: [@joeyvyvanse] • Link hub / website: linktr.ee/joeyvyvanseStart your podcast with RSS.com—launch, distribute everywhere, and track analytics. Use our link to support Spare Bedroom Studios: https://rss.com/?via=9f1700
    --------  
    1:09:56
  • Solo Spotlight — EP 58: Mark Hillman (PACE) | Ward papastew — Taxes, Transit & Zoning
    Solo Spotlight with Ryan. Today’s guest: Mark Hillman—PACE candidate for Ward papastew (Garneau, Strathcona, Queen Alexandra, Belgravia, Windsor Park, Ritchie, Allendale, Pleasantview and more).We keep it human and practical: fewer slogans, more “show your work.”In this episode:Value for money: where he’d start on spending, and how residents would actually feel it this year.Transit & safety: late-night confidence on LRT/bus—presence, patrols, perception vs. reality, and what riders would see change.Housing & zoning: what “zone properly” means near stations and on real streets in papastew; trade-offs (height, parking, approval speed).Small business on Whyte: break-ins, red tape, and one friction he’d remove this year.Parties at City Hall: why PACE, how he handles ward-first vs. caucus-first, and what “clean money” looks like.Ward specifics: renters vs. owners, student life vs. sleep, construction impacts, parking reality, River Valley stewardship, and three KPIs he’d publish quarterly.Listen if you care about: Ward papastew, Whyte Ave, U of A area, LRT safety, practical zoning, small-biz friction, what candidates will change this year.Guest: Mark Hillman — PACE candidate, Ward papastew. Host: Ryan — Solo Spotlight (Spare Bedroom Studios).
    --------  
    1:20:31

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Spare Bedroom Studios

Welcome to Spare Bedroom Studios — home to two unscripted, unapologetic shows built on real talk, wild stories, and bold conversations.🎙️ The Conversationalist brings together a rotating cast of co-hosts who debate internet chaos, pop culture meltdowns, viral headlines, and the hot takes no one else wants to say out loud. It’s raw, hilarious, and often goes completely off the rails—in the best way.💡 Solo Spotlight is a long-form interview series hosted by Ryan MacDougall, where guests from all walks of life share their stories, insights, and the experiences that shaped them. From local legends to underground thinkers, this is where real people get real time.Two shows. One studio. All heart. New episodes weekly.
Podcast website
ComedyNewsSociety & CultureSports

Listen to Spare Bedroom Studios, SmartLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Spare Bedroom Studios: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/2/2025 - 6:56:51 PM