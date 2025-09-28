Solo Spotlight — EP 58: Mark Hillman (PACE) | Ward papastew — Taxes, Transit & Zoning

Solo Spotlight with Ryan. Today’s guest: Mark Hillman—PACE candidate for Ward papastew (Garneau, Strathcona, Queen Alexandra, Belgravia, Windsor Park, Ritchie, Allendale, Pleasantview and more).We keep it human and practical: fewer slogans, more “show your work.”In this episode:Value for money: where he’d start on spending, and how residents would actually feel it this year.Transit & safety: late-night confidence on LRT/bus—presence, patrols, perception vs. reality, and what riders would see change.Housing & zoning: what “zone properly” means near stations and on real streets in papastew; trade-offs (height, parking, approval speed).Small business on Whyte: break-ins, red tape, and one friction he’d remove this year.Parties at City Hall: why PACE, how he handles ward-first vs. caucus-first, and what “clean money” looks like.Ward specifics: renters vs. owners, student life vs. sleep, construction impacts, parking reality, River Valley stewardship, and three KPIs he’d publish quarterly.Listen if you care about: Ward papastew, Whyte Ave, U of A area, LRT safety, practical zoning, small-biz friction, what candidates will change this year.Guest: Mark Hillman — PACE candidate, Ward papastew. Host: Ryan — Solo Spotlight (Spare Bedroom Studios).