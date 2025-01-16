From Exhausted to Empowered: Five Keys to a Happy, Healthier YOU
In this episode of The Complete Woman, we are learning from Trish Allen the things that will give us so much power. Trish is a functional nutrition coach and a certified life coach, practicing for the last 16 years, and she has intertwined her health coaching practice with both of these things. We all love to make check lists, but this episode is not about a check list. Rather they are 5 simple, easy keys and Tori challenges you to listen carefully to them. This is a way to take control of your life in a positive and healthy way. Trish gives so many simple things, which we can do today in a way that doesn’t sacrifice so much of ourselves. “What is easy to do is also easy not to do.” Who is Trish Allen? 1:00Empowering people to take control of their life 2:20Nutrition: The difficulty of what we do each day 6:25You have permission to eat, meal hygiene 10:30Sleep hygiene 19:00Wind-down routines 22:00Movement, the importance weightlifting 25:10Planning is crucial 31:50Finding joy in life 34:30Set boundaries with others and ourselves 40:20Setting safe boundaries: “Ask me again later” 44:30Speed round 49:00“‘Why is [sleep hygiene] so hard for us?’ ‘My guess would be, bring it back to the beginning. We all have this to-do list and I think, myself included, if I go to bed without everything checked off my to-do list, then I failed today, and it’s gotta all go on tomorrow…Does it really matter? If I don’t answer that email tonight? Or if I leave some dirty dishes in the sink?’” 20:35
--------
51:12
Welcome to The Complete Woman
This is the very first episode of The Complete Woman Podcast. The purpose of this podcast is to explore our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, and how to find joy as we move through different phases of life. Women are powerful and they have the ability to take control of their happiness. They have more power than they realize. Listen to your host and CEO of the women’s health company called Shala, Tori Poulter, tell about why she decided to start this podcast, why she believes that we can find joy at any stage in our life, and how to be complete physically, mentally, and emotionally. Then you will have a chance to meet two more of the leadership members at Shala and big contributors to the podcast, Jesse Allen and Marissa Lore. About Tori 1:50Marissa Lore 12:20Manifesting 20:00Jesse Allen 26:50Internal vs external motivation 29:45What brought Jesse to a women’s brand 38:55“Like so many things in life, if we open ourselves up to growth, beautiful things happen.” 9:35 “I love starting the day grounding in good practices and in good information, thinking and internalizing things that I know are good for me, and good for all of us.” 44:30
--------
46:45
Introduction
The Complete Woman Podcast is your go-to space for exploring the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of women at every stage of life. Hosted by Tori Poulter, this podcast is a vibrant community where we embrace our complexities, celebrate our strengths, and tackle the challenges that shape us. From navigating menopause and hormones to rediscovering passions and creating lives that feel whole, every episode offers inspiring stories, expert insights, and practical advice to help you thrive. Join us as we take one step at a time toward joy, connection, and the unstoppable power of women supporting women.
The Complete Woman Podcast is a heartfelt space dedicated to exploring every aspect of a woman’s wellbeing, from physical health to emotional and mental wellness. Whether you're navigating a particular stage in life or simply seeking a deep sense of connection, this podcast is for you. Join host Tori Poulter to celebrate the beauty of being a woman; we are all complex, perfectly imperfect, often confident, and always spectacular. Tune in every Wednesday to learn from shared stories and experiences with a focus on support and finding realistic solutions to help you thrive through the hormonal and emotional changes we all experience in life, particularly through perimenopause and menopause. Each of us is worthy of joy -- let's thrive together.