From Exhausted to Empowered: Five Keys to a Happy, Healthier YOU

In this episode of The Complete Woman, we are learning from Trish Allen the things that will give us so much power. Trish is a functional nutrition coach and a certified life coach, practicing for the last 16 years, and she has intertwined her health coaching practice with both of these things. We all love to make check lists, but this episode is not about a check list. Rather they are 5 simple, easy keys and Tori challenges you to listen carefully to them. This is a way to take control of your life in a positive and healthy way. Trish gives so many simple things, which we can do today in a way that doesn’t sacrifice so much of ourselves. “What is easy to do is also easy not to do.” Who is Trish Allen? 1:00Empowering people to take control of their life 2:20Nutrition: The difficulty of what we do each day 6:25You have permission to eat, meal hygiene 10:30Sleep hygiene 19:00Wind-down routines 22:00Movement, the importance weightlifting 25:10Planning is crucial 31:50Finding joy in life 34:30Set boundaries with others and ourselves 40:20Setting safe boundaries: “Ask me again later” 44:30Speed round 49:00“‘Why is [sleep hygiene] so hard for us?’ ‘My guess would be, bring it back to the beginning. We all have this to-do list and I think, myself included, if I go to bed without everything checked off my to-do list, then I failed today, and it’s gotta all go on tomorrow…Does it really matter? If I don’t answer that email tonight? Or if I leave some dirty dishes in the sink?’” 20:35