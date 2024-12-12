Powered by RND
The Collaboratory : A Listening Prayer Experience
The Collaboratory : A Listening Prayer Experience

Emily Jamieson
This podcast is collaborative... and experimental. I hope to facilitate a three way conversation between you and me and the Voice of the One called Love. Each e...
Religion & Spirituality

  • Advent | Day 12
    Do you see what I see?
    --------  
    8:25
  • Advent | Day 11
    When silence lasts longer than our hope holds, God still comes.
    --------  
    8:28
  • Advent | Day 10
    Advent in our lifetime.
    --------  
    7:04
  • Advent | Day 9
    The Prince of Peace.
    --------  
    6:43
  • Advent | Day 8
    PEACE.... is a person.
    --------  
    6:30

About The Collaboratory : A Listening Prayer Experience

This podcast is collaborative... and experimental. I hope to facilitate a three way conversation between you and me and the Voice of the One called Love. Each episode is designed to function as a laboratory of sorts. We will tamper with ideas, play with Scripture, wonder aloud and explore together how to sense the voice of God - that voice that is in you but not from you. The goal of our practice is to tune our hearts and minds to the frequency of truth and hope and love. Welcome to the Collaboratory. Instagram: @thecollaboratorypodcast Website: thecollaboratorypodcast.com
