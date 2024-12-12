About The Collaboratory : A Listening Prayer Experience

This podcast is collaborative... and experimental. I hope to facilitate a three way conversation between you and me and the Voice of the One called Love. Each episode is designed to function as a laboratory of sorts. We will tamper with ideas, play with Scripture, wonder aloud and explore together how to sense the voice of God - that voice that is in you but not from you. The goal of our practice is to tune our hearts and minds to the frequency of truth and hope and love. Welcome to the Collaboratory. Instagram: @thecollaboratorypodcast Website: thecollaboratorypodcast.com