Jump-start your use of the Cisco Learning Network's dynamic features and vibrant community offerings. Here you will find technical information and professional ... More
The Future of Digital Learning
What if a digital personalized learning assistant existed that provided certification training, a community of learners, and a searchable database of solutions? Join Kareem Iskander, Lead Technical Advocate for Cisco, and Community Manager Matt Saunders as they discuss the future of digital learning with Cisco U. - a digital learning platform built around the learner. Find out how and why this platform emerged, and what separates it from other learning platforms.
https://mkto.cisco.com/ciscou-ea.html?utm_campaign=ciscou-ea&utm_source=web&utm_medium=cln-podcast
4/10/2023
37:45
The History of Cisco Certifications
We’re telling the story of Cisco Certifications - how it started, how it has changed throughout its history, and the hopes for this program. Listen in as David Mallory, Director and Chief Technology Officer for Learning at Cisco joins us in covering the expansive history of Cisco Certifications, as well as Denise Donohue, a Business Architect and Technical Author, and Senior Director of Technical Marketing Jeff McLaughlin.
3/3/2023
52:05
How to Protect the Integrity of Your Cisco Certification
Integrity of the exams. That’s one of the most important factors that makes a Cisco Certification continue to hold value for thousands of individuals and employers. It’s an assurance that a candidate has truly grasped the concepts and skills they need when they show up to work every day. That’s why Cisco Certification Security Investigations and Enforcements Program Manager Brent Morris and Cisco Exam Protections and Security Operations Manager Brent Hill sat down with Cisco Learning Network Community Manager Rigo Villa. In this interview, the Brents discuss not only why they have dedicated their careers to protecting the integrity of Cisco certifications, but also how you can too.
Tipline email - [email protected]
Link to NDAs - https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/training-events/training-certifications/certifications/pop-agreements.html
OnVue - home.pearsonvue.com/cisco/onvue
Policies page - https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/training-events/training-certifications/exams/policies.html#~requirements
1/12/2023
38:13
Cisco Certification Exam Topics and Preparation with John Capobianco
Find out how to make the most of your Cisco Certification studies by using the exam topics listed for each certification exam. Join John Capobianco, Software Engineering Technical Leader for Cisco, as he talks about the right resources to help prepare candidates for their certification exams, as well as how Cisco certifications allowed his career to grow, and his advice on what to do after failing a certification exam.
11/30/2022
46:21
The Evolution of Cyber Attacks with James Risler
Denial of Service attacks. Spoofing attacks. Reflection Amplification attacks. Malware, Reconnaisance, Conficker, WannaCry… What are all of these terms, and why are they important to know? Because they can mean the difference between a secure and an insecure network environment. Cybersecurity expert James Risler is back on the podcast to walk you through what all of these terms mean, and how to best defend against them and so many more threats that are out there.
