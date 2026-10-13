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55 episodes
- How do you know when keeping a parent at home is asking more than you can give? And what if you promised you’d never move them into a care facility?
In this episode, Dr. Mark welcomes back Senior Living Advisor Janice Martin. Together they walk through the move into care, from recognizing it’s time to what happens after you go home. They follow a model family as care needs grow, and they track the costs at every stage: in-home care, assisted living, memory care, and the hidden add-ons families don’t see coming. The numbers are eye-opening.
Click here to watch a video of this episode.
Support Our Guest:
▶️ Book a call, buy a book, & more: https://stan.store/seniorliaison
▶️ The Complete Guide To Assisted Living: https://amzn.to/4u3Cnb4
▶️ The Journey To Assisted Living: Expectation vs. Reality: https://amzn.to/3P1lCi1
Connect With Us:
▶️ https://linktr.ee/thecaregiverspodcast
Buy us a Coffee:
▶️ https://buymeacoffee.com/thecaregiverspodcast
Subscribe to The Caregivers Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode. If you find these conversations helpful, please leave a review or share this episode with a fellow caregiver.
🔊 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fLSHPA7ZHbOpvrmcbfcd5?si=2a71d7c4e2e9427c
🔊 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-caregivers-podcast/id1842203665
When Caregiving Sucks: Real Advice for the Isolated, Exhausted Caregiver w/ Tiffany Lin Smith10/05/2026 | 1h 35 mins.This week, Dr. Mark Ropeleski sits down with hospice nurse, author, and creator behind Broken and Brave Health, Tiffany Lin Smith. Known for saying the quiet parts about caregiving out loud on TikTok, Tiffany joins Dr. Mark to unpack the unvarnished realities of modern healthcare, the overwhelming demands placed on family caregivers, and why true survival requires self-preservation over performative self-care.
Together, they confront systemic issues ranging from nurse burnout and bureaucratic charting overload to corporate healthcare priorities, the trillion-dollar unpaid care economy, and the dangerous assumption that families automatically know how to provide complex medical care. Tiffany also shares practical guidance on setting boundaries to protect relationships, holding honest end-of-life and goals-of-care conversations, managing sibling friction, and reclaiming your identity both during caregiving and after it ends.
Click here to watch a video of this episode.
Support Our Guest:
▶️ https://brokenandbrave.org
▶️ https://www.tiktok.com/@brokenandbravehealth
Connect With Us:
▶️ https://linktr.ee/thecaregiverspodcast
Buy Us a Coffee:
▶️ https://buymeacoffee.com/thecaregiverspodcast
Subscribe to The Caregivers Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode. If you find these conversations helpful, please leave a review or share this episode with a fellow caregiver.
🔊 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fLSHPA7ZHbOpvrmcbfcd5?si=2a71d7c4e2e9427c
🔊 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-caregivers-podcast/id1842203665
- When someone you love receives a cancer diagnosis, life shifts in an instant - and the waiting can feel endless. This week, Dr. Mark sits down with Charlotte Bayala, who has cared for her husband through thyroid cancer for nearly 14 years.
Charlotte shares the raw, unspoken realities of family caregiving: the sudden thrust into medical procedures without training, navigating severe scan anxiety ("scansiety"), and why standard advice around "self-care" often fails overwhelmed caregivers. Together, they explore the essential shift from self-care to self-preservation, practical daily grounding rituals through breathwork, maintaining identity and humor, and what it truly takes to protect your connection with your partner through long-term uncertainty.
Click here to watch a video of this episode.
Support Our Guest:
▶️ www.charlottebayala.com
Listen to The Cancer Caregiver
▶️ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-cancer-caregiver/id1504166813
▶️ https://open.spotify.com/show/2K8kA9WHRK30733tjYfQaO
Connect With Us:
▶️ https://linktr.ee/thecaregiverspodcast
Buy Us a Coffee:
▶️ https://buymeacoffee.com/thecaregiverspodcast
Subscribe to The Caregivers Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode. If you find these conversations helpful, please leave a review or share this episode with a fellow caregiver.
🔊 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fLSHPA7ZHbOpvrmcbfcd5?si=2a71d7c4e2e9427c
🔊 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-caregivers-podcast/id1842203665
- Can a caregiver heal while still caregiving? What does recovery look like when daily responsibilities may continue for years?
This week, Dr. Mark is rejoined by trauma-informed coach Greg Fougere to explore the deeper layers of caregiver burnout, nervous system survival mode, and self-abandonment. Together, they discuss why high competence can become a trap, why having free time often fails to bring rest, and how self-curiosity serves as the foundation for staying connected to yourself without letting caregiving consume your identity.
Click here to watch a video of this episode.
Support Our Guest:
Website: https://healoutloud.info
Book a call: https://start.healoutloud.info/simple-book-call-appt
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@greg.healoutloud
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greg.healoutloud/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Greg.HealOutLoud
Email: greg@healoutloud.info
Connect With Us:
▶️ https://linktr.ee/thecaregiverspodcast
Subscribe to The Caregivers Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode. If you find these conversations helpful, please leave a review or share this episode with a fellow caregiver.
🔊 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fLSHPA7ZHbOpvrmcbfcd5?si=2a71d7c4e2e9427c
🔊 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-caregivers-podcast/id1842203665
- Can you deeply love someone and still hate being their caregiver? In this episode of The Caregiver's Podcast, Dr. Mark welcomes back Elaine K. Sanchez - author, speaker, and founder of CaregiverHelp.com- to tackle the hardest, most unspoken emotional realities of caregiving: resentment, exhaustion, family friction, and compassion fatigue.
About Our Guest:
Elaine K. Sanchez is an author, speaker, and co-founder of caregiverhelp.com, an online caregiver support program. Her keynotes and workshops are based on her unflinchingly honest and surprisingly funny book, “Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver.”
Click here to watch a video of this episode.
Support Our Guest:
▶️ https://caregiverhelp.com/about/
▶️ Buy Elaine's Book: https://www.amazon.ca/Letters-Madelyn-Chronicles-Elaine-Sanchez/dp/1608081664
Connect With Us:
▶️ https://linktr.ee/thecaregiverspodcast
Buy Us a Coffee:
▶️ https://buymeacoffee.com/thecaregiverspodcast
Subscribe to The Caregivers Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode. If you find these conversations helpful, please leave a review or share this episode with a fellow caregiver.
🔊 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1fLSHPA7ZHbOpvrmcbfcd5?si=2a71d7c4e2e9427c
🔊 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-caregivers-podcast/id1842203665
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The cost & courage of caring - stories that spark resilience.Podcast website
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