A place for Believers of the Unexplained, Monsters, and the Paranormal to share ideas and encounters about all that goes BUMP in the night. Support this podcast... More
ScienceNatural Sciences
  • S4 Ep19: The Nephilim Agenda w/ Dr. Laura Sanger
    What better way to celebrate 3years of podcasting?! I thank the Lord for allowing me to put out a show every week, and sometimes more often, for you all to check out, and I'm forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support that I get in return! Thank You!! In this blockbuster of an episode, I welcome Dr. Laura Sanger to the show, to discuss the Nephilim Agenda, the levels of Spiritual Warfare, Spiritual Mapping, and way more information than I can put into this description.. Go grab a pen and pad of paper, you'll want to take notes! Here's to 3 more years! God Bless Find Dr. Sanger's work at: www.nolongerenslaved.com ***Have a Story to Share?*** Email me directly: [email protected] ***Call/Text the BUMP Phone*** 304-812-0553 ***Mail Me Cool Stuff*** The BUMP Podcast PO Box 1453 Chapmanville, WV 25508 ***Social Media*** YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN3TL9EPU4xXB9XtJa72kgQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Believersoftheunexplainedmonstersandparanormal/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebumppodcast/?hl=en ***SUPPORT THE SHOW*** For exclusive content and merch, subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thebumppodcast Get Merch, catch up on past episodes, or holler at me on the website: https://www.thebumppodcast.com ***Sponsors*** https://www.squatchsurvivalgear.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebumppodcast/support
    5/10/2023
    1:27:17
  • S4 Ep18: Serpents & Silver
    Justin from Appalachian Intelligence sits down and plays "catch up" with me, about some of the stuff that has went on in our lives over the past year, to include high adventure and battling principalities. Yeah, it's pretty awesome... Get more from AI here! https://www.patreon.com/appalachian_intelligence?utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebumppodcast/support
    5/3/2023
    1:34:29
  • S4 Ep17: The Tomato Fields
    Tim Moon, author of The Tomato Fields, joins me to discuss his personal experiences with the Unexplained and Paranormal, as well as invite us to check out his book, Tomato Fields Order his book today! https://a.co/d/divaY7h You can contact Tim at [email protected] or by phone at (757) 746 2931 ***Have a Story to Share?*** Email me directly: [email protected] ***Call/Text the BUMP Phone*** 304-812-0553 ***Mail Me Cool Stuff*** The BUMP Podcast PO Box 1453 Chapmanville, WV 25508 ***Social Media*** YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN3TL9EPU4xXB9XtJa72kgQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Believersoftheunexplainedmonstersandparanormal/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebumppodcast/?hl=en ***SUPPORT THE SHOW*** For exclusive content and merch, subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thebumppodcast Get Merch, catch up on past episodes, or holler at me on the website: https://www.thebumppodcast.com ***Sponsors*** https://www.squatchsurvivalgear.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebumppodcast/support
    4/26/2023
    1:22:40
  • S4 Ep16: A Lifetime of the Unexplained, Monsters, and Paranormal
    Hey there Believers, this is one of those episodes that are almost impossible to name because I'm afraid to leave anything out in the title, so it's a true BUMP episode... Long time listener, and now friend, Andrew, comes on the share his personal experiences, they really cover almost everything! You know how it goes, once you’re exposed to the truth, it presents everywhere… --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebumppodcast/support
    4/19/2023
    1:41:59
  • S4 Ep15: A Little Ways Off
    Ryan Anderson joins me today, to discuss his book, A Little Ways Off, and the true events that inspired it... Great discussion, with a reminder that we always reap what we sow. Are you planting seeds that will bear good fruit? Find Ryan's book exclusively on Amazon, and if you order in the first week of this episode airing, you can get your copy FOR FREE!!! A Little Ways Off https://a.co/d/fsPvK1y --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebumppodcast/support
    4/12/2023
    1:34:18

