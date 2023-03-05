S4 Ep19: The Nephilim Agenda w/ Dr. Laura Sanger
What better way to celebrate 3years of podcasting?! I thank the Lord for allowing me to put out a show every week, and sometimes more often, for you all to check out, and I'm forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support that I get in return! Thank You!!
In this blockbuster of an episode, I welcome Dr. Laura Sanger to the show, to discuss the Nephilim Agenda, the levels of Spiritual Warfare, Spiritual Mapping, and way more information than I can put into this description.. Go grab a pen and pad of paper, you'll want to take notes!
Here's to 3 more years!
God Bless
Find Dr. Sanger's work at: www.nolongerenslaved.com
