The Built Different Podcast with Zach Clinton

How Do We Share and Defend the Gospel with Relevance for Today with Leading Christian Apologist, Speaker, Author, & Professor, Dr. Sean McDowell, Ep. 205

As we engage in all of the Christmas festivities over the next several days, we must take the time to reflect on and celebrate the true reason for the season, Jesus! Yet, although many may know and remember the words of John 3:16 which says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life," many struggle to understand the why behind their belief and how they might share it with others. That is why on this Christmas Eve we are bringing on one of the foremost leading Christian apologists in the world to help educate, equip, and encourage to not only understand the WHY behind our faith, but also help us understand how we can more effectively witness and share the truth of God's love with others, Dr. Sean McDowell. Sean is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, and in particular young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. He connects with audiences in a tangible way through humor and stories while imparting hard evidence and logical support for viewing all areas of life through a Biblical worldview. Sean is an Associate Professor in the Christian Apologetics program at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University. Additionally, he is the author, co-author, or editor of over twenty books and is listed among the top 100 apologists in the world! 1 Peter 3:15 says, "Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope." Our prayer is that this conversation would equip you with that explanation today and forevermore.