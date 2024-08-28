The Built Different Podcast with Zach Clinton

Becoming Your Best Self: Habits to Develop Mental Toughness and Brain Health in 2025 with America’s Most Popular Psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Amen, Ep. 208
Dr. Daniel Amen, groundbreaking physician, psychiatrist and clinic director, has helped people for decades achieve mental wellness by teaching them how to make better choices with their diet and lifestyle in order to be more in tune with their brain's health and function. The founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD, Dr. Amen shares with Zach Clinton the steps anyone can take to optimize mental acuity and better brain health. Dr. Amen’s clinical expertise provides hope to those struggling mentally, and even helps parents in the midst of raising kids whose brains are still developing. He presents practical challenges that can launch you on the road to better metal health and resiliency, exclusively in today’s conversation. Amen University: https://www.amenuniversity.com/blogs/news/dr-amen-change-your-brain-and-life-brain-health?tw_source=google&tw_adid=&tw_campaign=22090313956&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAp4O8BhAkEiwAqv2UqAOLpiWV6fenwP3Np1oTvhIkEMb0ymZZy3ju-xRsX1NIBunYbJP0_hoCrEUQAvD_BwE Amen Clinics: https://www.amenclinics.com/ Pick up Dr. Amen’s Book, Raising Mentally Strong Kids: https://www.amazon.com/Raising-Mentally-Strong-Kids-Neuroscience/dp/1496484797/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.EmhDR7t-llqS-WWgJjn_g-FIfw8f89iybs0Eq6sxVgGJm_MnzPSWpzDAEZjOiatNpQOgD35Z9xCDDudWRgAaYsV5zKdQkwc982L-yrcMGoO9qK8HSM6CIj6XuNdOSHS1Q8zBwfoenQIxY1zSiSugJ20GHcOGjMHIgwMuptE1EYNe9hszHxa0R1euel1rP2G4vh3fG1jryJ9T_dbPk3nVHr9NYB7dbjXNTSxOZLehKHs.1E2FuGliV7do45vt5eOvxkI2zca1EiYcE8Zehk_qoHA&dib_tag=se&hvadid=700283968455&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9008908&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=9074856537415198683&hvtargid=kwd-2299179502235&hydadcr=15554_13558538&keywords=raising+mentally+strong+kids+amen&qid=1736524572&sr=8-3-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1 Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
37:44
Breaking the Silence: Finding Lasting Freedom from Pornography Addiction, with Nick Stumbo, Ep. 207
Nick Stumbo is the Executive Director of Pure Desire, a ministry that actually helped him and his wife find a way out and healing from his own porn addiction. In this honest, unflinching conversation, Nick joins Zach Clinton to explain the challenges involved in overcoming the shame and brokenness of porn use. They examine the different wounds and the peripheral damage that can occur with a spouse or a mate, and explain why both partners in a relationship matter as a journey of recover begins. Nick offers unique firsthand perspective on how this can be an unspoken problem within the church. Through his own powerful testimony, Nick reminds us that asking for help doesn’t make us weaker believers. Real freedom from behavior driven by secrecy and shame can only be found by bringing it into the light. Listen and be encouraged as you start the new year, with new goals and resolutions, and share it with someone you care about. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
46:16
A Blueprint for Acquiring ALL that God Has Prepared for You in 2025 with Former Navy Seal & now Speaker and Mindset Mastery Coach, Garrett Unclebach, Ep. 206
With a new year comes a new start – with new goals, dreams, and aspirations. Therefore as we embark into a season of transition and hopefully a season where you are hungry to embrace the process of progress, we’ve decided to bring back a dear friend who knows a thing or two about commitment, discipline, hard work, and what greatness requires in this life! Joining us today is Garrett Unclebach!! Garrett is a former Navy Seal - where he served many years on Seal Team 3 - Over the course of six years, Garrett earned his SEAL Trident, became a communications expert, a combat controller calling in precision close air support, a freefall jumpmaster, and a SEAL Platoon Squad Leader - guiding 8 other SEALs through countless high risk training and real world operations on multiple continents. Garrett is clearly a man who understands discipline, leadership, and consistency. He deeply cares about pouring and investing into other men better helping them understand what it means to live a life of purpose and on mission. He is the co-host of an incredible podcast titled “The Impossible Life” - a business owner and a real estate developer partnered with his father, a Venture Capital Partner, and he volunteers as the Director of Men’s Ministry at Elevate Life Church where he hosts a Mighty Men’s group every Saturday morning! But what I love most about Garrett is that he has a heart that is hungry for the Lord as he continually serves his family as a husband to his wife Lindsey and a father to their children. Trust me, this is a conversation that you don’t want to miss as Garrett will help us understand what it means to truly squeeze the lemon out of life and get all that God has for you in 2025! Garrett Unclebach Website: https://www.theimpossible.life/garrettunclebach Learn More about The Impossible Life: https://www.theimpossible.life/homepage Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
48:42
How Do We Share and Defend the Gospel with Relevance for Today with Leading Christian Apologist, Speaker, Author, & Professor, Dr. Sean McDowell, Ep. 205
As we engage in all of the Christmas festivities over the next several days, we must take the time to reflect on and celebrate the true reason for the season, Jesus! Yet, although many may know and remember the words of John 3:16 which says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” many struggle to understand the why behind their belief and how they might share it with others. That is why on this Christmas Eve we are bringing on one of the foremost leading Christian apologists in the world to help educate, equip, and encourage to not only understand the WHY behind our faith, but also help us understand how we can more effectively witness and share the truth of God’s love with others, Dr. Sean McDowell. Sean is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, and in particular young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. He connects with audiences in a tangible way through humor and stories while imparting hard evidence and logical support for viewing all areas of life through a Biblical worldview. Sean is an Associate Professor in the Christian Apologetics program at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University. Additionally, he is the author, co-author, or editor of over twenty books and is listed among the top 100 apologists in the world! 1 Peter 3:15 says, “Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope.” Our prayer is that this conversation would equip you with that explanation today and forevermore. Learn more about Sean: https://seanmcdowell.org/ Some FREE Thought Provoking Videos by Sean: https://seanmcdowell.org/videos Listen to Sean’s Podcast: https://seanmcdowell.org/podcasts Purchase Sean’s Books: https://seanmcdowell.org/books Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
50:33
The Gift Belongs to the Giver: Spreading Kindness, Generosity, & Cheer This Christmas with Author, Speaker, & Founder of Skip1.org, Shelene Bryan, Ep. 204
Many have recognized Christmas as the most magical time of the year. Whether it be the trees, lights, decorations, festivities, family traditions, and more - Christmas is a time of celebration, specifically when we reflect on the Gift of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. That being said, today’s conversation is all about spreading joy and goodness this Christmas season through the selfless act of giving and blessing those in need. Joining us today is renowned speaker, author, and founder of Skip1.org, Shelene Bryan. Skip1 exists to help solve world hunger, one Skip at a time, by building and renovating kitchens within orphanages and schools in impoverished areas. They also support food distribution and feeding programs in places where kitchens can't be built, and help with clean water and sustainable agricultural initiatives. Ultimately, it’s amazing what can happen when people choose to skip something they may want to bless others with something they may need! Our prayer is that this Christmas season you would realize that the true gift though belongs to the giver as giving provides us an opportunity to feel purposeful, meaningful, and connected. Donate to Skip1.org today: https://skip1.org/donate/ Skip1: https://skip1.org/ Learn more about Shelene: https://skip1.org/our-founder/ Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
About The Built Different Podcast with Zach Clinton
This podcast will air every Tuesday morning from here on out covering topics such as Leadership, Grit, Work Ethic, Relationships, Managing Anxiety and Depression, Isolation/Loneliness, Grief/Loss, Strengthening your Marriage & Family, Championship Mindset, Creating a Winning Culture, and so much more... Through meaningful interviews with some of America’s leading motivational speakers, athletes, counselors/psychologists, pastors, and more... Our heart and mission is to provide ENCOURAGEMENT, HOPE, and CHALLENGE to help push you past your limits and reach goals you never thought possible! Colossians 2:6-7 says, “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.”No matter what life throws our way, we must remember WHO WE ARE, by first remembering WHOSE WE ARE!