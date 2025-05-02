Recapping a HUGE 2025 NFL Draft for the Buckeyes

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, hosts Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr break down the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighting how Ohio State players fared. The duo discusses the selections, starting from the first round pick of Egbuka Emeka by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Will Howard being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round. They also touch on undrafted free agent signings like Seth McLaughlin, Gee Scott, and Josh Fryar. Tune in to hear their analysis and insights into the draft and the future careers of these Buckeyes in the NFL. 00:00 Introduction and Catching Up 00:49 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders Discussion 01:56 Dillon Gabriel and Cleveland Browns Analysis 04:25 Ohio State Players in the 2025 NFL Draft 05:56 Offensive Line Prospects and Justin Frye's Impact 10:01 Running Backs and NFL Readiness 12:39 Second Round Picks and Future Prospects 16:52 Fourth Round Selections and Surprises 18:26 Draft Highlights and Player Analysis 19:16 Cody Simon's Impressive Journey 19:56 Lathan Ransom's Resilience and Career 20:56 Jack Sawyer's NFL Prospects 26:41 Ty Hamilton's Underrated Impact 28:10 Will Howard's Promising Future 33:58 Undrafted Free Agents and Final Thoughts