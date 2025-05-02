Ohio State Football LIVE: Transfer Portal News, Expectations For Buckeye Freshmen
Buckeye Weekly Podcast: Ohio State Freshmen Expectations & Transfer Portal UpdatesJoin Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr for this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast as they discuss the latest transfer portal news and expectations for Ohio State's freshmen players. The duo answers questions from the Buckeye Huddle message board and live stream viewers, providing insights on key recruits, team dynamics, and upcoming games. Tune in for analysis and a deep dive into the Buckeyes' preparations for the season.00:00 Introduction and Personal Anecdote01:36 Big News at Buckeye Huddle03:57 Transfer Portal and Freshman Expectations07:54 Linebacker Freshmen and Playing Time11:54 Defensive Tackles and Freshman Contributions20:35 Cornerbacks and Snap Counts28:02 Quarterback Reps and Future Preparation33:54 Freshman Quarterback Stats34:43 Bo Jackson's Potential35:57 CJ Donaldson's Role39:09 Buckeye Huddle Beat Reporters39:42 Southern Swing Recruiting Trip41:41 Cookout Adventures44:09 Beau Atkinson's Impact46:06 Defensive Line Depth47:09 TV Network Negotiations53:54 Max Klare's Potential58:21 New Additions to Buckeye Huddle01:01:41 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
BREAKING: Two Former Michigan Coaches Punished By NCAA For Violations
Breaking Down NCAA Punishments for Michigan Coaches & Buckeyes Recruiting News | Buckeye WeeklyIn this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr dig into the breaking news of NCAA punishments handed down to former Michigan assistant coaches Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale. The duo also discuss implications for Michigan Football, NCAA compliance culture, and how these developments affect the larger collegiate athletic landscape. Additionally, they touch upon Buckeye Huddle's annual Southern Swing and provide updates on Ohio State's recruiting efforts. Join the live discussion as Tony and Tom navigate through a packed agenda of college football news and insights. 00:00 Introduction and Welcome 00:25 Breaking News: Michigan Football Scandal 00:53 Buckeye Huddle's Southern Swing 02:39 NCAA Violations and Consequences 04:55 Impact on Michigan's Coaching Staff 07:28 NCAA's Investigation Process 15:13 Potential Penalties and Recruiting Impact 19:55 Viewer Questions and Comments 33:34 Michigan's Quarterback Situation 41:49 Discussing Ohio State's Freshman Quarterbacks 42:11 Revisiting the 2007 BCS Championship 44:16 Favorite Moments from the Past Season 52:13 The Impact of NCAA Violations on Michigan 56:46 Ohio State's Scholarship Situation 01:00:51 The Transfer Portal and Player Movement 01:18:26 Concluding Thoughts and Upcoming Events
Recapping a HUGE 2025 NFL Draft for the Buckeyes
In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, hosts Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr break down the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighting how Ohio State players fared. The duo discusses the selections, starting from the first round pick of Egbuka Emeka by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Will Howard being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round. They also touch on undrafted free agent signings like Seth McLaughlin, Gee Scott, and Josh Fryar. Tune in to hear their analysis and insights into the draft and the future careers of these Buckeyes in the NFL. 00:00 Introduction and Catching Up 00:49 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders Discussion 01:56 Dillon Gabriel and Cleveland Browns Analysis 04:25 Ohio State Players in the 2025 NFL Draft 05:56 Offensive Line Prospects and Justin Frye's Impact 10:01 Running Backs and NFL Readiness 12:39 Second Round Picks and Future Prospects 16:52 Fourth Round Selections and Surprises 18:26 Draft Highlights and Player Analysis 19:16 Cody Simon's Impressive Journey 19:56 Lathan Ransom's Resilience and Career 20:56 Jack Sawyer's NFL Prospects 26:41 Ty Hamilton's Underrated Impact 28:10 Will Howard's Promising Future 33:58 Undrafted Free Agents and Final Thoughts
BREAKING: Buckeyes Land BIG Offensive Lineman In Transfer Portal
In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tony Gerdeman discusses the breaking news that West Virginia offensive lineman Justin Terry is transferring to Ohio State. Terry, a redshirt freshman from Pickerington Central, adds depth to the Buckeyes' offensive line. Gerdeman discusses Terry's background, his potential role at Ohio State, and the importance of adding depth to the offensive line. Tune in for all the details and insights on what Terry's transfer means for the Buckeyes' upcoming seasons. 00:00 Introduction and Welcome 00:11 Breaking News: Justin Terry Transfers to Ohio State 00:20 Justin Terry's Background and High School Ranking 01:36 Ohio State's Offensive Line Needs 02:39 The Role of Patience and Local Talent 03:54 Current Offensive Line Setup and Future Prospects 06:36 Ohio State's Transfer Strategy and Locker Room Dynamics 08:37 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
BREAKING: Buckeyes Land Transfer Portal's Top Defensive End
In this breaking news edition of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tony Gerdeman talks about the commitment of North Carolina defensive end Beau Atkinson to Ohio State. Atkinson was the top defensive end available in the portal following a season where he had 7.5 sacks and double-digit tackles for loss. Tony discusses this addition and what it means for the defensive ends already on the roster.