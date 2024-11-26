The Monica Swanson Podcast - boy mom, build strong families, Biblical worldview, women's wellness

10 Do’s and Don’ts for a Happy Family Christmas with Dave and Monica
We are officially one week away from Christmas! This is a replay from a fun "date-night" style episode my husband Dave and I shared a few days before Christmas in 2023. Dave and I are passing along wisdom we have gleaned over 29 Christmases together, most with a house full of boys. You'll find some important "do's" as well as a few "don't"'s! Hopefully a few will be encouraging reminders and a few will make you laugh. We imagine some of you might listen together with your spouse while wrapping gifts, running last-minute errands, or in front of the fire for a stay-in date night. (Of course you can listen all on your own as well. These principles will be helpful to everyone!) Find show notes and any links mentioned at: http://www.monicaswanson.com/10-Christmas General podcast page: http://www.monicaswanson.com/podcast
--------
31:06
5 Tips for Less Stress this Christmas
If you've ever let the stress of the season steal the JOY of the season, you know what inspired this episode. I've been there, and I don't want to go back! Today's episode is all about facing the reality of the holiday season with intentionality, and ending it with no regrets! Today I share five very simple and do-able tips that will decrease our stress, and help us be more present, patient, and peaceful this season. Hoping you can catch this while running errands, wrapping presents, or folding laundry! Find show notes and links over at: http://www.monicaswanson.com/less-stress-christmas General podcast page: http://www.monicaswanson.com/podcast
--------
14:43
Restoring Your Joy, with Asheritah Ciuciu
Did you know that you were created for delight? It's true! Though, if you are not feeling the fullness of that right about now you are not alone. We live in a fallen world and life can feel complicated and hard. Sometimes even turning to the Bible can feel like another task on our to-do list. Most of us don't like to admit these things, especially in the midst of what is supposed to be the happiest season of all. (right?) Today's guest, Asheritah Ciuciu, is no stranger to this reality. After a season of feeling dried up and burned out, Asheritah discovered the secret to a life of enduring joy. And the good news, it wasn't dependent on doing better or working harder. It was – and always is, all about Jesus! Listen in as Asheritah explains how we can drink from God's river of delights and find in Him the desires of our heart! I think you'll find lots of encouragement in this conversation, and I hope you'll pass it along to your friends who could use a bit more joy in this season (and in the New Year!) Find all the notes and links at: http://www.monicaswanson.com/asheritah-joy General podcast page: http://www.monicaswanson.com/podcast
--------
42:25
Master Your Holiday Mindset, with Krista Gilbert
I am so excited to officially kick of the holiday season here on the podcast with this incredibly practical and fun conversation! Krista Gilbert is an executive and personal life coach who helps people and companies "design a life they love" (how cool is that!?) She's also a personal friend who I enjoy and respect so much! In this conversation Krista and I talk about the realities of the holidays: They are magical and wonderful but can also be tricky. Expectations sneak in, things don't always go smoothly…kids grow up (and get married!?) Our own parents are aging (and may get sick or pass away.) And if we are not intentional about our mindset, Moms are sure to face a variety of emotional potential pitfalls over the holidays! Krista offers so much wisdom and so many practical tips you'll want to hold on to: from learning how to "boss our brains" to the importance of "consenting to change". I loved what she shares about "honoring everyone involved", and I personally can't wait to "hunt the good" this holiday season! Find all of this and so much more in this very packed episode. Listen before Thanksgiving if you can (she has some fun ideas for the day!) but be sure to catch this episode sometime this holiday season! Find all of the notes and links at: http://www.monicaswanson.com/krista-gilbert General podcast page: http://www.monicaswanson.com/podcast
--------
49:12
How to make Biblical decisions, with Emily Jensen of Risen Motherhood
We all know there is no formula for good motherhood (bummer!) Yet, the Bible does offer plenty of wisdom to help us navigate well. By understanding the gospel story and considering how God has made each of our families uniquely, Christian moms have access to the very best guide. Every day, moms must make decisions...so many decisions! The Bible has clear guidelines for some, but others are less clear and require wisdom and discernment. Today, Emily Jensen, co-founder of Risen Motherhood, joins us to talk about how we can make good decisions as Christian moms. We are drawing from her recent book, Gospel Mom (co-authored by Laura Wifler.) We cover spiritual disciplines, some good questions to ask yourself as you make decisions, and how to view other moms who may choose to make different decisions than we do! Find show notes and links over at http://www.monicaswanson.com/gospel-momGeneral podcast page: http://www.monicaswanson.com/podcast
About The Monica Swanson Podcast - boy mom, build strong families, Biblical worldview, women's wellness
Monica Swanson, author of Boy Mom and Raising Amazing , and blogger at monicaswanson.com, shares encouragement and inspiration for raising amazing kids and building strong families. Monica shares practical advice and biblical wisdom through honest conversations, interviews with experts, and light-hearted humor. The Monica Swanson Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
