The Monica Swanson Podcast - boy mom, build strong families, Biblical worldview, women's wellness

Master Your Holiday Mindset, with Krista Gilbert

I am so excited to officially kick of the holiday season here on the podcast with this incredibly practical and fun conversation! Krista Gilbert is an executive and personal life coach who helps people and companies "design a life they love" (how cool is that!?) She's also a personal friend who I enjoy and respect so much! In this conversation Krista and I talk about the realities of the holidays: They are magical and wonderful but can also be tricky. Expectations sneak in, things don't always go smoothly…kids grow up (and get married!?) Our own parents are aging (and may get sick or pass away.) And if we are not intentional about our mindset, Moms are sure to face a variety of emotional potential pitfalls over the holidays! Krista offers so much wisdom and so many practical tips you'll want to hold on to: from learning how to "boss our brains" to the importance of "consenting to change". I loved what she shares about "honoring everyone involved", and I personally can't wait to "hunt the good" this holiday season! Find all of this and so much more in this very packed episode. Listen before Thanksgiving if you can (she has some fun ideas for the day!) but be sure to catch this episode sometime this holiday season!