The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy

Lorraine Kelly is a journalist, television presenter and Sunday Times bestselling author. One of the most familiar faces on British television, she has built a career spanning broadcasting, documentaries and writing. Her latest novel, The Island Secret, follows the success of her bestselling debut, The Island Swimmer. Follow the show: Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast Follow Ryan: Instagram: @instatubridy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Ryan recommends London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, the gripping true story of the mysterious death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler. A compelling real-life mystery told with all the intrigue of a spy thriller. Follow the show: Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast Follow Ryan: Instagram: @instatubridy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hector Ó hEochagáin is a television and radio presenter, podcaster and author. He has spent more than 25 years travelling the world for his television programmes and is one of Ireland’s best-known champions of the Irish language. His new book, Irish Words for Every Occasion: Conversations in Irish for Everyday of Your Life, completes his award-winning and bestselling trilogy. Follow the show: Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast Follow Ryan: Instagram: @instatubridy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Ryan recommends The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, a beautiful novel told through the letters, emails, texts and cards exchanged over one woman’s life. If you haven’t read a book in a while and want to get back into reading, this might be the perfect place to start. Follow the show: Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast Follow Ryan: Instagram: @instatubridy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Marco Pierre White is a chef, restaurateur and author who became the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars at the age of 33. One of the most influential figures in modern British cooking, he has trained and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal. Follow the show: Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast Follow Ryan: Instagram: @instatubridy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build

Between The Covers : Conversations with Writers in Fiction, Nonfiction & Poetry

In the Weeds Podcast with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

The Install: Life & Design with Paloma and Caroline

About The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy

About The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy

About The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy