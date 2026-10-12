The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy

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85 episodes
- Marco Pierre White is a chef, restaurateur and author who became the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars at the age of 33. One of the most influential figures in modern British cooking, he has trained and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal.
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- Ryan recommends The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, a beautiful novel told through the letters, emails, texts and cards exchanged over one woman’s life. If you haven’t read a book in a while and want to get back into reading, this might be the perfect place to start.
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Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast
TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast
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Instagram: @instatubridy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Hector Ó hEochagáin is a television and radio presenter, podcaster and author. He has spent more than 25 years travelling the world for his television programmes and is one of Ireland’s best-known champions of the Irish language. His new book, Irish Words for Every Occasion: Conversations in Irish for Everyday of Your Life, completes his award-winning and bestselling trilogy.
Follow the show:
Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast
TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast
Follow Ryan:
Instagram: @instatubridy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Ryan recommends London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, the gripping true story of the mysterious death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler. A compelling real-life mystery told with all the intrigue of a spy thriller.
Follow the show:
Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast
TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast
Follow Ryan:
Instagram: @instatubridy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Lorraine Kelly is a journalist, television presenter and Sunday Times bestselling author. One of the most familiar faces on British television, she has built a career spanning broadcasting, documentaries and writing. Her latest novel, The Island Secret, follows the success of her bestselling debut, The Island Swimmer.
Follow the show:
Instagram: @bookshelfpodcast
TikTok: @bookshelfpodcast
Follow Ryan:
Instagram: @instatubridy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy
On ‘The Bookshelf with Ryan Tubridy’, the renowned broadcaster, author and book lover sits down with household names to discover the books that have influenced their lives.Every week, Ryan will turn the pages of their life through the prism of three books: The childhood book, the book that brought them joy, and the book that changed their life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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