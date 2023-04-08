Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
THEBLACKPANTSLEGION
PROUDLY PROBABLY THE NUMBER TWO BPL PODCAST. WANT TO FUND THIS DUMP ? https://www.patreon.com/BPLTEX
PROUDLY PROBABLY THE NUMBER TWO BPL PODCAST. WANT TO FUND THIS DUMP ? https://www.patreon.com/BPLTEX
Available Episodes

5 of 178
  • Podcast No. 143 - Battletech Mail, Pimp My Raven, Copenhagen Amaris, Ghost Writing Folk Music and to beans or not to beans.
    Are we idiots? Yes. Stop asking. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackpantslegion/message
    8/4/2023
    1:22:29
  • Podcast No. 142 - Tex Talks Tanks with the South Hudson Institute of Technology, and the joys of Armored Warfare
    Yes, we talk about the bradley. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackpantslegion/message
    7/19/2023
    1:24:35
  • Podcast No. 141 - Live, Laugh, Love, Nukes
    All you wanted to know about Nuclear Warfare from a Nuclear Warfare PH.D. In this we discuss the practicality (both strategic and tactical application) of nuclear weapons, Nuclear Bazookas, Nuclear Landmines, FA/FO Deterrence policies, Wallace and Grommit Nuclear Solutions, and more than once Dr Strangelove Quote in actually appropriate context. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackpantslegion/message
    6/29/2023
    1:34:12
  • Podcast No. 140 - Steve Buscemi Kerensky, The Good Guys typically Win, and why does Dyson Make Headphones?
    It's time to answer questions with 3 filmmakers. It's not a smart podcast, but it sure is ours. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackpantslegion/message
    6/26/2023
    1:18:43
  • Podcast No. 139 - Sun Tzu Haunts my Dreams and other confessions.
    Dr Brin, the man, the myth, the legend, graces us with his majestic presence. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackpantslegion/message
    6/16/2023
    1:18:50

More Leisure podcasts

PROUDLY PROBABLY THE NUMBER TWO BPL PODCAST. WANT TO FUND THIS DUMP ? https://www.patreon.com/BPLTEX
