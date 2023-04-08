PROUDLY PROBABLY THE NUMBER TWO BPL PODCAST.
Podcast No. 143 - Battletech Mail, Pimp My Raven, Copenhagen Amaris, Ghost Writing Folk Music and to beans or not to beans.
Are we idiots? Yes. Stop asking.
8/4/2023
1:22:29
Podcast No. 142 - Tex Talks Tanks with the South Hudson Institute of Technology, and the joys of Armored Warfare
Yes, we talk about the bradley.
7/19/2023
1:24:35
Podcast No. 141 - Live, Laugh, Love, Nukes
All you wanted to know about Nuclear Warfare from a Nuclear Warfare PH.D. In this we discuss the practicality (both strategic and tactical application) of nuclear weapons, Nuclear Bazookas, Nuclear Landmines, FA/FO Deterrence policies, Wallace and Grommit Nuclear Solutions, and more than once Dr Strangelove Quote in actually appropriate context.
6/29/2023
1:34:12
Podcast No. 140 - Steve Buscemi Kerensky, The Good Guys typically Win, and why does Dyson Make Headphones?
It's time to answer questions with 3 filmmakers. It's not a smart podcast, but it sure is ours.
6/26/2023
1:18:43
Podcast No. 139 - Sun Tzu Haunts my Dreams and other confessions.
Dr Brin, the man, the myth, the legend, graces us with his majestic presence.
