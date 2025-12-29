QE on Steroids, Bitcoin Business Revolution, Public Miner Doom | Gary Cardone
12/29/2025 | 1h 34 mins.
Gary Cardone (energy veteran, fintech pioneer, and acclaimed artist) joins Larry Lepard, Bob Burnett, and Gary Leland for a no-holds-barred Bitcoin Boomers episode that exposes the fiat system's soul-crushing traps and Bitcoin's path to ultimate freedom. From the opening salvo, Gary drops bombs: "Bitcoin is the primary business without an HR department," freeing him from "dumb meetings about dumb subjects" to pursue art and self-discovery. The crew dismantles fiat's "treadmill" (Larry: "The only thing more limited than Bitcoin is your time—and Bitcoin gives it back"), warns of ethical "prostitution" in corporate ladders, and reveals how creatives spot Bitcoin's magic first by thinking outside the box. Bob slams public miners' impending doom amid 2025's $8.6B M&A frenzy and harsh margins, while championing decentralized energy "sinkholes" for wasted power. Larry's prescient "big print" prophecy hits home as the Fed ended QT in December 2025, restarting QE with $40B/month Treasury buys amid liquidity strains—fueling Bitcoin's hedge role despite its dip to ~$87K from $126K highs. They debate deflationary shocks from immigration policies, why success isn't chasing dollars (Gary: "Even billionaires don't get freedom"), and raw advice for young stackers: ditch consumerism, seek mentors, pay yourself first with 10% in BTC for compounding magic.This is the orange-pill blueprint for boomers and millennials alike—escape fiat's rat race before the next debasement wave. If you're tired of quarterly BS and ready for Bitcoin's no-HR revolution, hit play now. Key Topics: Bitcoin as the ultimate freedom machine from fiat drudgery Why creatives embrace Bitcoin faster than suits Ditching "dumb meetings" and HR nightmares for self-fulfillment Fiat's ethical traps: "Prostitution" in corporate climbing The big print on steroids: Fed's 2025 QE restart and Bitcoin's explosion potential Public miners' doom: 2025 M&A wave, inefficiencies, and AI bailouts Decentralized mining's future: Energy "sinkholes" for zero-cost production Deflationary shocks ahead: Immigration, peak consumption, and opportunity Young guns guide: Mentors over MBAs, 10% savings in BTC, ditch the Rolls Compounding's wonders: From acorns to oak trees in a Bitcoin world Chapters: 00:00:00 Cold Open – Bitcoin Gives Back Your Time 00:00:44 Welcome Gary Cardone & Artistic Bitcoiners 00:01:17 Creatives in Bitcoin: Art, Music, Writing 00:01:57 Bitcoin as No-HR Business Model 00:02:23 Freedom from Dumb Meetings & Self-Discovery 00:03:25 Creatives See Bitcoin Quicker – Outside the Box 00:04:25 Bitcoin's Gift: Defining Who You Are 00:04:53 Escaping the Fiat Treadmill 00:05:40 Amplifying Time & Ego in Success 00:06:36 Art Over Building at This Stage 00:06:55 2020 Entry Still Early – Buying at $90K 00:07:33 Frustrating Year But Gift of Time 00:07:58 Fiat Sucks You Back – Builder Mentality 00:08:11 Math of Bitcoin vs. Business Returns 00:09:21 Liquidity Without Hooks in Bitcoin 00:09:42 Gateway CTO: Nightmare of Endless Meetings 00:10:35 Public Mining Decision – Freedom Over Dollars 00:10:59 Serving Bitcoin as Citizen vs. Public CEO 00:11:16 Money Plateaus – Freedom is True Wealth About Gary A former natural gas insider turned Bitcoin multi-millionaire, Gary blends decades of experience in energy, finance, and tech into hard-hitting insights. Hosts: Lawrence Lepard: Sound money advocate, fund manager, author of "The Big Print" Bob Burnett: Bitcoin evangelist, Founder/CEO of Barefoot Mining, former CTO at Gateway Inc. Board member at Ocean with over 40 years in tech and mining. Gary Leland: Founder of Bit Block Boom Bitcoin Conference.
Money is DYING Because Bitcoin Killed it - Lawrence Lepard, Gary Leland, Bob Burnett, Bob Murphy
11/23/2025 | 1h 22 mins.
In this episode of the Bitcoin Boomers podcast, our hosts Bob Burnett, Lawrence Lepard and Gary Leland engage in a lively discussion with Dr. Robert Murphy. They discuss various economic theories, the implications of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), and the challenges faced by different generations in today's economy. They explore the complexities of economic thought, the impact of inflation, and the potential future of work in light of advancements in technology and the possibility of Universal Basic Income (UBI). In this conversation, the speakers discuss the multifaceted impact of AI on employment, the economy, and society. They explore the political implications of AI advancements, the challenges posed by immigration and labor market dynamics, and the potential for taxation to support displaced workers. The discussion also delves into the future of robotics, the rise of multinational corporations, and the evolving landscape of money, particularly focusing on Bitcoin as a new paradigm for financial systems. Lawrence Lepard – Macro investor, sound money advocate, author of The Big Print Bob Burnett – Tech veteran, mining entrepreneur, former CTO at Gateway CEO of BarefootMining.com Gary Leland- Founder of the world's first Bitcoin Conference BitBlockBoom.com
Surviving Bitcoin's Great Divide & Fiat Fueled AI Apocalypse | Lepard, Burnett, Leland, Bodine
11/14/2025 | 1h 27 mins.
Uncover the biggest threats to Bitcoin and your wealth in this explosive premiere of The Bitcoin Boomers on BTC Sessions: AI job apocalypse fueling UBI dystopia, rampant inflation robbing savings blind, and rogue core devs triggering a Bitcoin schism that could shatter the network. With Bitcoin price predictions rocketing to $1M+ amid gold surges and monetary resets, experts Larry Lepard, Bob Burnett, Gary Leland, and George Bodine expose why fiat is doomed, quantum hacks loom (but Bitcoin adapts), and stacking sats now is your ultimate escape hatch. From Nixon's 1971 gold betrayal to AI super intelligence crafting velvet prisons, this Bitcoin-only deep dive reveals geopolitical FUD, Core vs Knots wars, Satoshi coin debates, and gold vs Bitcoin dominance. If you're orange-pilling family or safeguarding generational wealth against stagflation and debasement, hit play for raw maxi wisdom on proof-of-work life lessons, executive resets, and forging a deflationary orange future. Don't miss these Bitcoin forecasts 2025-2030 that could 10x your stack—subscribe for more boomer Bitcoin insights! About the Hosts & Guest: Lawrence Lepard: Sound money advocate, fund manager, author of "The Big Print" Bob Burnett: Bitcoin evangelist, Founder/CEO of Barefoot Mining, former CTO at Gateway Inc. Board member at Ocean, advisor to M5ers, with over 40 years in tech and mining. Gary Leland: Founder of BitBlockBoom Bitcoin Conference. George Bodine: Professional artist, Navy fighter pilot (Top Gun grad), and Delta captain. Hardcore Bitcoin maxi sharing unfiltered insights.
