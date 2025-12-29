Gary Cardone (energy veteran, fintech pioneer, and acclaimed artist) joins Larry Lepard, Bob Burnett, and Gary Leland for a no-holds-barred Bitcoin Boomers episode that exposes the fiat system's soul-crushing traps and Bitcoin's path to ultimate freedom. From the opening salvo, Gary drops bombs: "Bitcoin is the primary business without an HR department," freeing him from "dumb meetings about dumb subjects" to pursue art and self-discovery. The crew dismantles fiat's "treadmill" (Larry: "The only thing more limited than Bitcoin is your time—and Bitcoin gives it back"), warns of ethical "prostitution" in corporate ladders, and reveals how creatives spot Bitcoin's magic first by thinking outside the box. Bob slams public miners' impending doom amid 2025's $8.6B M&A frenzy and harsh margins, while championing decentralized energy "sinkholes" for wasted power. Larry's prescient "big print" prophecy hits home as the Fed ended QT in December 2025, restarting QE with $40B/month Treasury buys amid liquidity strains—fueling Bitcoin's hedge role despite its dip to ~$87K from $126K highs. They debate deflationary shocks from immigration policies, why success isn't chasing dollars (Gary: "Even billionaires don't get freedom"), and raw advice for young stackers: ditch consumerism, seek mentors, pay yourself first with 10% in BTC for compounding magic.This is the orange-pill blueprint for boomers and millennials alike—escape fiat's rat race before the next debasement wave. If you're tired of quarterly BS and ready for Bitcoin's no-HR revolution, hit play now. Key Topics: Bitcoin as the ultimate freedom machine from fiat drudgery Why creatives embrace Bitcoin faster than suits Ditching "dumb meetings" and HR nightmares for self-fulfillment Fiat's ethical traps: "Prostitution" in corporate climbing The big print on steroids: Fed's 2025 QE restart and Bitcoin's explosion potential Public miners' doom: 2025 M&A wave, inefficiencies, and AI bailouts Decentralized mining's future: Energy "sinkholes" for zero-cost production Deflationary shocks ahead: Immigration, peak consumption, and opportunity Young guns guide: Mentors over MBAs, 10% savings in BTC, ditch the Rolls Compounding's wonders: From acorns to oak trees in a Bitcoin world Chapters: 00:00:00 Cold Open – Bitcoin Gives Back Your Time 00:00:44 Welcome Gary Cardone & Artistic Bitcoiners 00:01:17 Creatives in Bitcoin: Art, Music, Writing 00:01:57 Bitcoin as No-HR Business Model 00:02:23 Freedom from Dumb Meetings & Self-Discovery 00:03:25 Creatives See Bitcoin Quicker – Outside the Box 00:04:25 Bitcoin's Gift: Defining Who You Are 00:04:53 Escaping the Fiat Treadmill 00:05:40 Amplifying Time & Ego in Success 00:06:36 Art Over Building at This Stage 00:06:55 2020 Entry Still Early – Buying at $90K 00:07:33 Frustrating Year But Gift of Time 00:07:58 Fiat Sucks You Back – Builder Mentality 00:08:11 Math of Bitcoin vs. Business Returns 00:09:21 Liquidity Without Hooks in Bitcoin 00:09:42 Gateway CTO: Nightmare of Endless Meetings 00:10:35 Public Mining Decision – Freedom Over Dollars 00:10:59 Serving Bitcoin as Citizen vs. Public CEO 00:11:16 Money Plateaus – Freedom is True Wealth About Gary A former natural gas insider turned Bitcoin multi-millionaire, Gary blends decades of experience in energy, finance, and tech into hard-hitting insights. • Website: https://garycardone.me/ • Twitter: @GaryCardone Hosts: Lawrence Lepard (@LawrenceLepard): Sound money advocate, fund manager, author of "The Big Print" Bob Burnett (@boomer_btc): Bitcoin evangelist, Founder/CEO of Barefoot Mining, former CTO at Gateway Inc. Board member at Ocean with over 40 years in tech and mining. Gary Leland (@GaryLeland): Founder of Bit Block Boom Bitcoin Conference. Supported By: Blockstream Jade: Easy, open-source Bitcoin-only cold storage. Get 10% off with code BOOMERS at blockstream.com. Unchained Signature: Premium custody for serious holders. 10% off first year with code BOOMERS10 at unchained.com/btcboomers Abundant Mines: Fully managed Bitcoin mining. Learn more at abundantmines.com BITCOIN WELL is the best place to buy Bitcoin in Canada and the USA. Visit BITCOINWELL.COM/BTCSESSIONS Book Private Sessions: Master Bitcoin with experts at bitcoinmentor.io. BitBlockBoom.com April 9-12 Use Mel10 for a discount Check Out the Previous Episode w Dr. Bob Murphy: • “Bitcoin Just Proved You Don’t Need Govern… #bitcoin #bitcoinboomers #bitcoinfreedom #fiatratrace #bitcoinmining #qe2025 #qe2026 #publicminers #deflation #bitcoinadoption #garycardone #larrylepard #bobburnett #garyleland #soundmoney #btc