Daniel achan gives us a 'special class' to prepare for the 'The Bible in a Year - മലയാളം podcast. Here are a few tips and suggestions in preparation for the podcast which starts on 1.1.25...

1.1.2025 മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നു! Our very first trailer is here! This will give you a sneak peek into the first few episodes of the The Bible in a Year - മലയാളം hosted by Fr. Daniel Poovannathil. Delve into the depths of scripture like never before using the Great Adventure Bible Timeline by Jeff Cavins.

Welcome to the official start of the Bible in a Year മലയാളം Podcast! We'll begin reading the Bible in the episode "ദിവസം 1: ആരംഭം", but before we dive into scripture, two of our team members join Fr. Daniel to lay out the context for the Early World period (Genesis 1-11). They discuss the type of scripture we'll encounter (Hebrew poetry) and how that affects our understanding of the Word. This episode is not part of the 365 day reading plan, but is important to help understand the readings from this period.

About The Bible in a Year - Malayalam

If you’ve struggled to read the Bible, this podcast is for you. Ascension’s Bible in a Year Podcast in Malayalam, hosted by Fr. Daniel Poovannathil, guides Malayalam speakers through the Bible in 365 daily episodes. Each 20-25 minute episode includes two to three scripture readings, a reflection from Fr. Daniel Poovannathil, and a guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word. Bible in a Year- Malayalam follows the same format as the groundbreaking English version of the podcast, hosted by Fr. Mike Schmitz. The reading plan is inspired by the Great Adventure Bible Timeline® learning system, a groundbreaking approach to understanding Salvation History developed by renowned Catholic Bible teacher Jeff Cavins. Tune in and live your life through the lens of God’s word! Renowned Bible teacher Fr. Daniel Poovannathil from the Syro-Malankara Catholic church is the face and voice of the 'Bible in a Year – Malayalam' podcast. Daniel achan, as he is fondly called, is a household name among Malayalees across the world and his preaching and teaching impacts lives daily.