#9 WE GOT BANNED! Does Social media HATE Meat? How We Overcome the Algorithm, MEAT In Modern Society.

WE GOT BANNED! In todays episode the guys will talk on how we got locked out of our social media accounts for "fraudulent activity" and about the meat industry as a whole on the internet, does the world hate MEAT nowadays? How can we combat this push against MEAT? Find out in this episode!