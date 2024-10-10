Could the PRIME Act Boost MEAT? Where Will Meat Stand in 2025?
Seth and Scott talk about the highs and lows of 2024, what to expect in 2025, and how MEAT could be effected with a new government administration.
39:45
#9 WE GOT BANNED! Does Social media HATE Meat? How We Overcome the Algorithm, MEAT In Modern Society.
WE GOT BANNED! In todays episode the guys will talk on how we got locked out of our social media accounts for "fraudulent activity" and about the meat industry as a whole on the internet, does the world hate MEAT nowadays? How can we combat this push against MEAT? Find out in this episode!
49:08
#8 WE'RE BACK! New Studio, Working the Slaughter Floor with Dad, and Analytics of a Butchering Channel
WE'RE BACK! Seth and Scott talk about the new studio, what it took to build our new HQ, talk about some of the old tools they used, what it was like working on the slaughter floor with their father Freddy and what the future may hold!
42:36
Andrew Zimmern On Starting His TV Career, Favorite Protein, Tracking Lions To Hunt Wildebeest
On todays episode of The Bearded Butcher Podcast star TV host and chef Andrew Zimmern joins Scott and Seth to talk about different topics. How he started his TV career, food experiences he's had in different countries, his favorite protein, hunting wildebeest with local tribes, and much more!
1:18:50
#6:UFC Legend Jim Miller
Scott and Seth have a fun conversation with UFC Legend Jim Miller. The guys share hunting stories and recipes, and talk about dad life and the inevitable balancing act that comes with business.
Once a week, Scott and Seth Perkins (aka The Bearded Butchers) come to you live from Creston, Ohio with news and updates about grilling, hunting, news, and of course, butchering. Each week, Scott and Seth with have a guest or just hang out with their audience and catch up on what’s going on around the industry. With fan interaction, hot tips, recipe advice, and butchering advice, there’s a little bit for everyone. There’s humor, stories, carnivore dieting, entrepreneurial talk about business ownership, and and there’s always talk about food! Tune in each week, get to know America’s Butchers a little better, and be sure to check them out online at https://beardedbutchers.com!