The State of the Network Engineering Union, with William Collins & Scott Robohn

What if the future of network engineering isn't just about cables and hardware, but about mastering the cloud and cybersecurity? Join me, Andy Lapteff, as I sit down with industry giants William Collins and Scott Robohn to uncover the secrets of thriving in this ever-evolving field. William, now a cloud automation expert at Alkira, takes us through his journey from systems administrator to a key player in multi-cloud network software, and shares insights from his own podcast, the Cloud Gambit. Meanwhile, Scott shares wisdom from his 35-year career in networking, offering a unique perspective on how to navigate the industry's seismic shifts with optimism and foresight.As the realm of network engineering transforms, we examine the commoditization of networking as a utility and what it means for professionals in the field. Amidst the pressures of standardization and falling prices, the conversation turns to emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, and network security that promise new opportunities. We emphasize the timeless importance of core skills such as TCP/IP, even as the industry leans more towards software. We also delve into the 'cowboy' days of the 90s and 2000s, contrasting those times with today's structured and strategic approach, providing invaluable insights for both newcomers and veterans in the field.Technology never stands still, and neither should your skill set. We explore how to adapt and thrive amidst technological change, discussing how automation can enhance job satisfaction and ease the learning curve. We expand on the importance of foundational skills and certifications, like Cisco's CCNA, remaining relevant even as cloud and cybersecurity take center stage. Tune in to uncover how network engineering can be your stepping stone into lucrative emerging fields, learn how to leverage Python and Terraform, and understand the intricate dynamics behind cloud adoption. Let us guide you through the maze of AI in network engineering, as we dissect the hype and highlight the real innovations that could reshape our professional landscapes.