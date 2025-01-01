Net Eng career success now and in the future, with Dr Nic
Send us a textWhat if the future of network engineering hinges on curiosity and adaptability? Join us for an enlightening discussion with Nicholas Calcutti as we navigate the fascinating evolution of networking technologies. Nicholas, with his impressive journey from a desktop support technician to a doctoral student, shares invaluable insights into the triumphs and trials of the networking world. We chat about everything from the first email sent in 1971 to the intricate demands of managing AI HPC workloads. The transformation driven by software-defined networking and the necessity of foundational skills in a rapidly advancing landscape are at the forefront of our conversation.Throughout this dynamic exchange, we unravel the complexities of cloud networking, reflecting on the trials and triumphs of operating within platforms like Azure. Our discussion highlights essential skills for today’s network engineers, emphasizing the growing importance of cloud proficiency and automation tools. Nicholas and Kevin share personal stories of overcoming resistance to automation, underscoring the necessity of learning new skills like Python and Terraform. The dialogue also shifts towards the role of network engineers in the era of automation and AI, contemplating the future viability of the profession amid these technological shifts.Finally, we explore the intriguing balance between specialization and generalism in networking careers. The impact of cloud technologies on IT roles sparks a lively debate, particularly as companies like Twitter reconsider full cloud adoption. Nicholas and Kevin weigh in on the pros and cons of cloud computing, discussing cost, control, and the potential of hybrid solutions. Our discussion is peppered with anecdotes that illuminate the challenges and opportunities in the networking field, offering a hopeful perspective on nurturing curiosity and problem-solving in future generations of network engineers. Nic's presentation can be found here:Tech Coast Conference Slide DeckDon't forget to follow us on social media and check out our website for more insights and updates!Find everything AONE right here: https://linktr.ee/artofneteng
--------
1:15:46
Exploring the Future of Networking with IPv6 Adoption
Send us a textWhat if you could revolutionize your network infrastructure while overcoming the limitations of IPv4? Join us for an enlightening discussion with network engineering stalwarts Kevin Myers, Ed Horley, and Chris Miles as they unpack the complexities of IPv6 adoption. With Kevin's hands-on experience in both service provider and enterprise environments, Ed's insights from the California v6 Task Force, and Chris's unique journey from traditional network engineering to the cloud, we reveal the hidden intricacies and persistent challenges that have slowed the transition from IPv4. Our conversation navigates the entrenchment of temporary fixes like CIDR and NAT and the pressing need for a shift to IPv6 in an era of growing broadband demands.Delve into the real-world challenges of IPv6 implementation, particularly in regions like Asia, where the scarcity of IPv4 addresses is palpable. Explore the nuances of carrier-grade NAT and its implications on performance and network complexity, especially as broadband speeds soar. We'll discuss the tangible benefits IPv6 brings to enterprises, from security enhancements to innovative network topologies that defy the constraints of NAT. Our guests share compelling anecdotes and lessons learned from their professional journeys, offering a roadmap for navigating this critical technological evolution.Dive into the often unnoticed world of IPv6 in mobile internet usage, where many users unknowingly traverse this protocol daily. We'll highlight pioneering examples like Facebook's early adoption and explore the security advantages IPv6 offers, such as mitigating DDoS attacks with its vast address space. As we reflect on the mental shift required for network engineers transitioning to IPv6, our discussion underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptation. This episode promises to equip you with the insights needed to embrace IPv6, ensuring your network infrastructure is future-ready and resilient.Find everything AONE right here: https://linktr.ee/artofneteng
--------
1:18:55
Sponsored - Meter’s Approach to Full-Stack Networking
Send us a textWhat if you could simplify your entire networking infrastructure with one holistic solution? Join us in this episode as we sit down with Anil, the visionary CEO of Meter, to uncover how his company is revolutionizing the networking industry. With a fresh perspective on hardware and software integration, Anil shares his journey from a network engineer to a leader at the forefront of innovation, offering products that give engineers complete control and visibility over their networks. Discover Meter's unique offerings, like the Connect marketplace for ISPs and intuitive natural language commands that are set to transform user experience.We explore the strategic advantages of being a startup in a field dominated by legacy players. Anil reveals how Meter sidesteps the technical debt faced by older companies, providing superior products and aligning incentives with customer needs. By taking on capital risks and eliminating hardware costs, Meter distinguishes itself from traditional vendors who focus on hardware sales margins. Listen as Anil discusses the long-term contracts that ensure a return on investment and the unwavering commitment to exceptional service that sets Meter apart.Anil explains the significance of trust when integrating new vendors into existing systems and highlights the innovative ISP marketplace feature that eases the management of network services. Addressing common concerns about automation and cloud technologies, Anil reassures listeners that these advancements are meant to enhance, not replace, jobs. Tune in to learn how Meter's solutions, from streamlined network service management to cost-saving recommendations, are redefining the landscape of network engineering and education.For more info on Meter's solutions:www.meter.comConnect: www.meter.com/connect Command: www.meter.com/commandFind everything AONE right here: https://linktr.ee/artofneteng
--------
57:52
The State of the Network Engineering Union, with William Collins & Scott Robohn
Send us a textWhat if the future of network engineering isn't just about cables and hardware, but about mastering the cloud and cybersecurity? Join me, Andy Lapteff, as I sit down with industry giants William Collins and Scott Robohn to uncover the secrets of thriving in this ever-evolving field. William, now a cloud automation expert at Alkira, takes us through his journey from systems administrator to a key player in multi-cloud network software, and shares insights from his own podcast, the Cloud Gambit. Meanwhile, Scott shares wisdom from his 35-year career in networking, offering a unique perspective on how to navigate the industry's seismic shifts with optimism and foresight.As the realm of network engineering transforms, we examine the commoditization of networking as a utility and what it means for professionals in the field. Amidst the pressures of standardization and falling prices, the conversation turns to emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, and network security that promise new opportunities. We emphasize the timeless importance of core skills such as TCP/IP, even as the industry leans more towards software. We also delve into the 'cowboy' days of the 90s and 2000s, contrasting those times with today's structured and strategic approach, providing invaluable insights for both newcomers and veterans in the field.Technology never stands still, and neither should your skill set. We explore how to adapt and thrive amidst technological change, discussing how automation can enhance job satisfaction and ease the learning curve. We expand on the importance of foundational skills and certifications, like Cisco's CCNA, remaining relevant even as cloud and cybersecurity take center stage. Tune in to uncover how network engineering can be your stepping stone into lucrative emerging fields, learn how to leverage Python and Terraform, and understand the intricate dynamics behind cloud adoption. Let us guide you through the maze of AI in network engineering, as we dissect the hype and highlight the real innovations that could reshape our professional landscapes.Find everything AONE right here: https://linktr.ee/artofneteng
--------
1:08:05
(Sponsored) Simplifying Data Center Management with Apstra
Send us a textTo learn more about Juniper Networks Apstra visit juniper.net/aoneUnlock the potential of AI Ops in data centers with insights from Shean Leigon, a senior product manager at Juniper Networks. Discover how AI operations, often seen as mystical, are instead practical tools that can enhance network engineering, especially in wireless and access layers. Shean delves into Juniper's strategic integration of AI through platforms like Mist and Marvis, offering a roadmap for data centers eager to embrace enhanced automation and reliability without succumbing to hype.Explore the nuances of Juniper's Apstra solution, designed to ensure your network's intended state aligns impeccably with its actual state. Apstra utilizes a cutting-edge graph database to maintain a clear network topology, effectively managing challenges like cabling mismatches and day-two operations. With Marvis, the Virtual Network Assistant, the complexity of data is transformed into intuitive insights for network operators, streamlining issue resolution and improving communication within organizations. Shean emphasizes the importance of service mapping in reducing downtime and highlights the tools that empower network engineers to tackle application issues with confidence.As the episode unfolds, the discussion tackles the integration of new security solutions in large enterprise environments, spotlighting the transformative potential of AI Ops in simplifying data correlation. Shean shares advancements in predictive analysis and impact assessment within data centers, underscoring the critical role of service awareness in prioritizing crucial actions. The conversation wraps up with a look at AI and automation's role in capacity planning and network maintenance, encouraging a healthy skepticism while acknowledging AI as a significant ally in the evolving landscape of network management.Find everything AONE right here: https://linktr.ee/artofneteng
Join co-hosts A.J., Andy, Dan, Kevin, and our guests as we explore the world of Network Engineering! In each episode, we explore new topics, talk about technology, and interview people in our industry. We peak behind the curtain and get insights into what it's like being a network engineer - and spoiler alert - it's different for everyone! For more information check out our website https://artofnetworkengineering.com | Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram as well @artofneteng | Co-Hosts Twitter Handles: A.J. @noblinkyblinky | Andy @andylapteff | Dan @HowdyPacket | Kevin @adjacentnode