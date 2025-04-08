Open app
Adventures with Kelly
Kelly Trott
Join Kelly - a Uniontown, PA based mom, and local/travel blogger - as she explores Fayette County, PA and beyond while spotlighting people and places to promote...
Episode 1: Introduction
In this intro episode, meet Kelly of Adventures with Kelly and her husband Brad. Learn the backstory of the Adventures with Kelly blog and journey with them as they take a next step by starting a podcast, even if they forgot to turn on a mic!
23:32
About Adventures with Kelly
Join Kelly - a Uniontown, PA based mom, and local/travel blogger - as she explores Fayette County, PA and beyond while spotlighting people and places to promote community connection.
