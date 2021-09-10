Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The 1MC in the App
Listen to The 1MC in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The 1MC

The 1MC

Podcast The 1MC
Podcast The 1MC

The 1MC

U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters
add
In the first episode of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with the 31st Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Master Chief colle... More
Government
In the first episode of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with the 31st Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Master Chief colle... More

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • The 1MC - Continuation of Leadership
    In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.
    4/27/2022
  • The 1MC - Let's Talk Coast Guard
    Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan! In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness! It's going to be a great episode!
    1/19/2022
  • The 1MC - Lets Talk Coast Guard
    Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan! In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness! It's going to be a great episode! #newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast
    1/15/2022
  • The 1MC - Office of Leadership
    This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.
    11/19/2021
  • The 1MC - Education and Opportunities
    Episode #8 of the 1MC is live! This episode focuses on Education and Opportunities for our workforce including M2M, CG Cool, SWE changes, apprenticeship programs and any other future opportunities! #The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse
    10/9/2021

More Government podcasts

About The 1MC

In the first episode of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with the 31st Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Master Chief collects the Admiral's thoughts, words of wisdom, and advice on leadership, attitude, fitness, family life, PCS moves and some difficult situations he was able to overcome throughout his career to remain resilient.
Podcast website

Listen to The 1MC, The Bunker and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The 1MC

The 1MC

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The 1MC: Podcasts in Family