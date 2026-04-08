Episode #8 of the 1MC is live! This episode focuses on Education and Opportunities for our workforce including M2M, CG Cool, SWE changes, apprenticeship programs and any other future opportunities! #The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse

This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.

Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan! In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness! It's going to be a great episode! #newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast

Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan! In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness! It's going to be a great episode!

In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.

About The 1MC

About The 1MC

About The 1MC