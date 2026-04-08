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12 episodes
- Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
It's going to be a great episode!
- Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
It's going to be a great episode!
#newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast
- This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.
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About The 1MC
In the first episode of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with the 31st Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Master Chief collects the Admiral's thoughts, words of wisdom, and advice on leadership, attitude, fitness, family life, PCS moves and some difficult situations he was able to overcome throughout his career to remain resilient.Podcast website
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The 1MC
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