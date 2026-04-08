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The 1MC
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The 1MC

U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters
Government
The 1MC
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • The 1MC

    The 1MC - Continuation of Leadership

    04/27/2022 | 28 mins.
    In episode #11 of the 1MC we talk to our perspective Master Chef Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones on the continuation of leadership, communication to the workforce, trust in leadership, CCTI and the importance of the Chief's Mess.
  • The 1MC

    The 1MC - Let's Talk Coast Guard

    01/19/2022 | 44 mins.
    Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
    In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
    It's going to be a great episode!
  • The 1MC

    The 1MC - Lets Talk Coast Guard

    01/15/2022 | 44 mins.
    Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
    In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
    It's going to be a great episode!
    #newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast
  • The 1MC

    The 1MC - Office of Leadership

    11/19/2021 | 36 mins.
    This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.
  • The 1MC

    The 1MC - Education and Opportunities

    10/09/2021 | 38 mins.
    Episode #8 of the 1MC is live!
    This episode focuses on Education and Opportunities for our workforce including M2M, CG Cool, SWE changes, apprenticeship programs and any other future opportunities!
    #The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse
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About The 1MC
In the first episode of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with the 31st Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Master Chief collects the Admiral's thoughts, words of wisdom, and advice on leadership, attitude, fitness, family life, PCS moves and some difficult situations he was able to overcome throughout his career to remain resilient.
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