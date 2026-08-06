Danielle spent over a decade crafting brands behind the scenes. What came next? Saying yes to her own vision—and learning how to juggle businesses, babies, and boundaries in the realest way possible.



Danielle is a designer, creative director, strategist, educator, brand mentor and founder of award winning, California-based branding and packaging studio, Designsake.



She started her career in publishing as a photographer, then transitioned to be a visual designer at Benefit Cosmetics where she created brand and product strategy, custom packaging, and global advertising campaigns for six years. In 2014, she launched Designsake and since then has partnered with numerous start ups and legacy brands in the beauty, health and wellness, food and beverage, lifestyle, cannabis, and B2B categories.



Then in 2022, her and business partner Lauren Meeker, launched SARDINE, a bold yet wearable eyewear brand that is rich in flavor, high in wearability, and seasoned with style. Since launching, the brand has grown its presence nationwide to 100+ boutiques between US and Canada, has collaborated with coveted brands like Freda Salvador, and even popped up for the summer at the Soul Cycle’s Barn in the Hamptons.

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