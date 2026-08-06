Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
371 episodes
- What if motherhood wasn’t always beautiful—and we finally said it out loud?
In this bold, honest, and darkly funny episode of That’s Total Mom Sense, I sit down with actor, writer, and playwright Koel Purie Rinchet to talk about her provocative new play Mummy’s Dead, Long Live Mummy!—a satirical, unfiltered look at modern motherhood.
From her global career across film, television, and theatre to creating one of the most talked-about plays about motherhood today, Koel opens up about identity, exhaustion, reinvention, and the silent sisterhood of mothers.
We talk about:• The myth of the “perfect mother”• Why motherhood can feel isolating—even when universal• Turning personal truth into powerful storytelling• Her journey from actor to playwright• Taking her work to global stages like the Edinburgh Festival
This is a conversation that will make you laugh, think, and feel seen.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A husband-and-wife team is redefining kids’ bath time—with clean ingredients, sensory play, and serious intention.
I met them at Mom 2.0, and as a fellow twin mom, this conversation hit home. This is not just “fun”—it’s smart parenting.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
REPLAY: ROO POWELL: Summer Cyber Smarts — Digital Parenting Tips & Online Safety07/23/2026 | 36 mins.Join us for an eye-opening talk. As Summer approaches and screen time increases, it's crucial for parents to stay informed about best practices for keeping children safe online. Featuring Roo Powell, founder of SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse), and Kanika Chadda-Gupta, founder of That's Total Momsense, this session will provide practical advice and tools to help you create a secure online environment for your kids. #aurapartner
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
REPLAY: DANIELLE MCWATERS: Eye on the Prize! Brand Building & the Hottest Sunglasses Year-Round07/16/2026 | 42 mins.Danielle spent over a decade crafting brands behind the scenes. What came next? Saying yes to her own vision—and learning how to juggle businesses, babies, and boundaries in the realest way possible.
Danielle is a designer, creative director, strategist, educator, brand mentor and founder of award winning, California-based branding and packaging studio, Designsake.
She started her career in publishing as a photographer, then transitioned to be a visual designer at Benefit Cosmetics where she created brand and product strategy, custom packaging, and global advertising campaigns for six years. In 2014, she launched Designsake and since then has partnered with numerous start ups and legacy brands in the beauty, health and wellness, food and beverage, lifestyle, cannabis, and B2B categories.
Then in 2022, her and business partner Lauren Meeker, launched SARDINE, a bold yet wearable eyewear brand that is rich in flavor, high in wearability, and seasoned with style. Since launching, the brand has grown its presence nationwide to 100+ boutiques between US and Canada, has collaborated with coveted brands like Freda Salvador, and even popped up for the summer at the Soul Cycle’s Barn in the Hamptons.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
REPLAY: PATRICIA E. VANCE: Game On: Tips for Parents on Navigating the World of Video Games07/09/2026 | 36 mins.190.6 million Americans ages 5-90 play video games and 61% report playing a video game at least one hour per week. Video games have evolved over the decades and have become more than just entertainment— they teach team building, critical thinking skills, and are a means for socializing. Patricia E. Vance, President of the ESRB who has spent over 20 years in the industry, shares her insights on how parents can set boundaries to keep kids’ safe while gaming and encourages them to join in on the fun as a way to bond. This episode has been brought to you by the Entertainment Software Association.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About That's Total Mom Sense
Kanika Chadda Gupta, a seasoned CNN television journalist, podcaster, and mother of three (including twins), aims to give credit where it's often overlooked - the lasting impact of living your purpose and modeling that for the next generation. She hosts the popular podcast That's Total Mom Sense, where she interviews public figures on their life lessons, parenting journey, and legacy. Guests include Chelsea Clinton, Kelly Rowland, America Ferrera, and Shannon Lee. She has worked in partnership with the Meta, March of Dimes, Mom 2.0, and the White House. Kanika has been featured in Forbes and on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Learn more at www.thatstotalmomsense.com.Podcast website
Listen to That's Total Mom Sense, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
That's Total Mom Sense
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
That's Total Mom Sense: Podcasts in Family