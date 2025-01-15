On this week’s episode, the team dissects the first day of the legislative session and the vote for the next speaker of the House.
--------
30:53
Previewing the 2025 legislative session
The Texas Tribune’s politics podcast returns with a look at the race for House speaker, the future of school vouchers and other major legislative issues this year.
--------
39:27
The TribCast is returning!
After a year-plus hiatus, The Texas Tribune's political podcast is back forthe 2025 legislative session.
--------
1:12
TribCast is going on hiatus
The Texas Tribune put this podcast on hiatus in August 2023 due to staffing changes in the newsroom. The TribCast was The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Matthew Watkins and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests.
--------
0:51
TribCast: Big changes in Houston ISD after state takeover
In this week’s episode, we discuss the changes at Houston ISD after a state takeover in June.
Hosted by the Tribune's Alexa Ura and featuring a rotating cast of Tribune reporters, editors and special guests, the TribCast is an informal – and, with luck, amusing – discussion of Texas politics and policy. New episodes post each week.