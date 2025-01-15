Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsTexas Tribune TribCast
Listen to Texas Tribune TribCast in the App
Listen to Texas Tribune TribCast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Texas Tribune TribCast

Podcast Texas Tribune TribCast
The Texas Tribune
Hosted by the Tribune's Alexa Ura and featuring a rotating cast of Tribune reporters, editors and special guests, the TribCast is an informal – and, with luck, ...
NewsSociety & CultureEducationBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 583
  • Look at the Speaker's Vote
    On this week’s episode, the team dissects the first day of the legislative session and the vote for the next speaker of the House.
    --------  
    30:53
  • Previewing the 2025 legislative session
    The Texas Tribune’s politics podcast returns with a look at the race for House speaker, the future of school vouchers and other major legislative issues this year.
    --------  
    39:27
  • The TribCast is returning!
    After a year-plus hiatus, The Texas Tribune's political podcast is back forthe 2025 legislative session.
    --------  
    1:12
  • TribCast is going on hiatus
    The Texas Tribune put this podcast on hiatus in August 2023 due to staffing changes in the newsroom. The TribCast was The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Matthew Watkins and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests.
    --------  
    0:51
  • TribCast: Big changes in Houston ISD after state takeover
    In this week’s episode, we discuss the changes at Houston ISD after a state takeover in June.
    --------  
    32:57

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Texas Tribune TribCast

Hosted by the Tribune's Alexa Ura and featuring a rotating cast of Tribune reporters, editors and special guests, the TribCast is an informal – and, with luck, amusing – discussion of Texas politics and policy. New episodes post each week.
Podcast website

Listen to Texas Tribune TribCast, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Texas Tribune TribCast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/19/2025 - 1:02:36 AM