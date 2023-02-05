Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tesla Daily: Tesla News & Analysis

Podcast Tesla Daily: Tesla News & Analysis
Rob Maurer
Tesla Daily is a podcast covering all things Tesla, Inc., published every weekday. News on Tesla Motors, Tesla Energy, Tesla Solar, and Tesla Network is discuss... More
Available Episodes

  • New Berlin Model Y, Europe Sales, Semi, Track Package, Ford Call, Waymo (05.04.23)
    ➤ Tesla reportedly begins production of new Model Y configuration at Giga Berlin ➤ April sales in Europe ➤ Tesla Semi to participate in trucking event ➤ Tesla announces Model S Plaid Track Package ➤ Ford comments on pricing, costs, and strategy on earnings call ➤ Waymo doubles coverage area in Phoenix Shareloft: https://www.shareloft.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/teslapodcast Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tesladailypodcast Tesla Referral: https://ts.la/robert47283 Executive producer Jeremy Cooke Executive producer Troy Cherasaro Executive producer Andre/Maria Kent Executive producer Jessie Chimni Executive producer Michael Pastrone Executive producer Richard Del Maestro Executive producer John Beans Music by Evan Schaeffer Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives
    5/4/2023
    10:25
  • Model 3 LR Returns, FOMC Meeting, Lithium Lab, Megapack, UAW, Boring Co (05.03.23)
    ➤ Tesla adds Model 3 Long Range back to US design studio after nearly a year long hiatus ➤ Fed raises rates, hints at potential pause ➤ Tesla files application for “Lithium Lab” ➤ IDRA expands casting equipment ➤ UAW withholds Biden endorsement ➤ The Boring Company receives expansion approval in Las Vegas Shareloft: https://www.shareloft.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/teslapodcast Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tesladailypodcast Tesla Referral: https://ts.la/robert47283 Executive producer Jeremy Cooke Executive producer Troy Cherasaro Executive producer Andre/Maria Kent Executive producer Jessie Chimni Executive producer Michael Pastrone Executive producer Richard Del Maestro Executive producer John Beans Music by Evan Schaeffer Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives
    5/4/2023
    14:07
  • Hyper Growth, Price Increases, Solar Developments, New Facility, Roadster, Ford (05.02.23)
    ➤ Tesla leadership in Europe reportedly discusses growth plans ➤ Tesla raises prices in the US and China ➤ Extended financing options added in some markets ➤ Housing development in Florida partners with Tesla for solar ➤ Tesla signs lease for new facility in Washington ➤ Unused original Roadsters discovered in China ➤ Ford announces Mach-E updates, reports Q1 earnings Shareloft: https://www.shareloft.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/teslapodcast Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tesladailypodcast Tesla Referral: https://ts.la/robert47283 Executive producer Jeremy Cooke Executive producer Troy Cherasaro Executive producer Andre/Maria Kent Executive producer Jessie Chimni Executive producer Michael Pastrone Executive producer Richard Del Maestro Executive producer John Beans Music by Evan Schaeffer Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives
    5/3/2023
    11:27
  • Potter Price Target, Ford's Advice, Cybertruck, Regional Updates, Factories, FSD, Settlement (05.01.23)
    ➤ Alex Potter of Piper Sandler cuts TSLA price target ➤ Ford CEO Jim Farley shares some advice with Tesla ➤ New Cybertruck photos ➤ Ram truck design contest shows interesting trend ➤ Shanghai Model 3 may be heading to Canada ➤ Tesla not taking S/X orders in more right-hand drive countries ➤ Tesla offering discounted financing on Model Y in Germany ➤ Reports of Shanghai factory production break ➤ Fremont factory applications ➤ The Boring Company looks to implement Tesla safety features ➤ Musk comments on FSD Beta ➤ Musk reaches settlement in defamation case ➤ SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy after short delay Shareloft: https://www.shareloft.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/teslapodcast Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tesladailypodcast Tesla Referral: https://ts.la/robert47283 Executive producer Jeremy Cooke Executive producer Troy Cherasaro Executive producer Andre/Maria Kent Executive producer Jessie Chimni Executive producer Michael Pastrone Executive producer Richard Del Maestro Executive producer John Beans Music by Evan Schaeffer Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives
    5/2/2023
    13:38
  • AEB Updates, Cruise Safety Report, Model Y, China, Calendar (04.28.23)
    ➤ Tesla adds new safety features in over-the-air software update ➤ First Republic reportedly headed into FDIC receivership ➤ PCE report for March ➤ Cruise publishes crash data for first 1M driverless miles ➤ Model Y 7-seat option price change ➤ Tesla updates scope of business in China ➤ Mr. Money Mustache orders a Tesla ➤ Calendar Shareloft: https://www.shareloft.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/teslapodcast Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tesladailypodcast Tesla Referral: https://ts.la/robert47283 Executive producer Jeremy Cooke Executive producer Troy Cherasaro Executive producer Andre/Maria Kent Executive producer Jessie Chimni Executive producer Michael Pastrone Executive producer Richard Del Maestro Executive producer John Beans Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives
    4/29/2023
    14:47

About Tesla Daily: Tesla News & Analysis

Tesla Daily is a podcast covering all things Tesla, Inc., published every weekday. News on Tesla Motors, Tesla Energy, Tesla Solar, and Tesla Network is discussed in a concise and consistent manner, making it easy to stay up-to-date on the latest from Tesla. Dedicated to keeping investors and customers well-informed, Tesla Daily host Rob Maurer provides analysis and opinions on Tesla as a company, TSLA stock, and the future of the many industries Tesla competes in. Additionally, Tesla Daily covers major news from Elon Musk's SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.
