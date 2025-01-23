T'd Up with Pierre Andresen dives deep into the hoops world, covering everything from the NBA and WNBA to college hoops. T'd Up celebrates the game by spotlight...

The hoops show you've all been waiting for is finally here, this is T'd Up with Pierre Andresen.

Welcome to the debut episode of T'd Up! In today's episode, Pierre introduces the show, and previews the NBA Trade Deadline. 00:00 - Introduction 15:40 - Jimmy Butler blockbuster trade? 40:30 - Deadline buyers and sellers 58:35 - Listener Questions (Qs with P)

About T'd Up with Pierre Andresen

T'd Up with Pierre Andresen dives deep into the hoops world, covering everything from the NBA and WNBA to college hoops. T'd Up celebrates the game by spotlighting players who have forged unique paths to success—beyond trophies and headlines. Expect engaging discussions on recruitment stories, legendary plays, and how instinct often outshines IQ on the court. New episodes dropping every Thursday. Powered by Enjoy Basketball.