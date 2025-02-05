The sun rises once more in the world of podcasting, as two longtime friends prepare to, indefinetly, Take It Easy. On the first episode of Take It Easy, Ted and Tucker discuss the inner demons that plague their mothers, Ted's absolutely horrendous airport experience, and much more! Enjoy.
1:16:32
Take It Easy - Trailer
Introducing: Take It Easy - a podcast run by two longtime best friends, Ted Nivison and Tucker Keane.
Take It Easy is a comedy podcast hosted by Ted Nivison & Tucker Keane, two best friends of 11 years with unimaginably expansive, enticing, and intriguing lore that will captivate the hearts and minds of the world. Okay, sorry. That’s dramatic. It’s a podcast with two buddies.