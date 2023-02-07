Get ready for the week with this mini-meditation podcast, hosted by Headspace meditation and mindfulness teacher, Dora Kamau. Rushing headfirst into Monday can ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Screens Down, Rest Up
Sundays are for screens and scrolling … right? If you find that the weekends fly by and the weekdays crawl, the answer could be how much you’re using your phone. The start of the week is a good time to set an intention and build a new habit with your devices. Repeat after Dora: You own a screen, it does not own you.
7/30/2023
5:24
It’s ☀️ Day
Sometimes our minds are just too busy to practice mindfulness sitting still. That’s why today we’re taking this outside for a walk. The pace of our bodies influences the pace of our thoughts, so make sure to slow down!
7/23/2023
6:49
Self-Care Sundays Only
Instead of stressing over Sundays, what if we approached them as a day to take care of ourselves instead? That sounds way more fun. Today, imagine you are a seed and think of what you need to do to nurture your garden and growth.Dora actually leads an entire course on general anxiety inside the Headspace app. Join her and deepen your practice with a month of free Headspace. Just use the code SUNDAY
7/16/2023
5:28
Anxiety, My Old Friend
A relationship with daily anxiety may not be one that we want, but it’s one many of us have. How you relate to that anxiety, though, is up to you. When you feel those anxious thoughts ramp up on your Sunday afternoons, try catching them, acknowledging them, and releasing them back to where they came from. Don’t worry, Dora will walk you through it. Dora actually leads an entire course on general anxiety inside the Headspace app. Join her and deepen your practice with a month of free Headspace. Just use the code SUNDAY.
7/9/2023
7:06
Step Away From the Thought!
How often do you label your thoughts as a good thought or a bad thought? Well, thoughts are neither good nor bad. Thoughts are just thoughts. The work of mindfulness, though, is to learn to step back from those thoughts, and see them for what they are before we assign meaning. Easier said than done! But the more you practice letting thoughts pass by, the easier it becomes. You can start your practice with Headspace today. Use the code SUNDAY to get a month of Headspace for free.
Get ready for the week with this mini-meditation podcast, hosted by Headspace meditation and mindfulness teacher, Dora Kamau. Rushing headfirst into Monday can feel scary, but it doesn’t have to be! There’s a full week ahead. In each episode, Dora will help you reframe your thinking about Sunday Scaries and lead you through a guided meditation to put those thoughts into action.