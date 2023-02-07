Anxiety, My Old Friend

A relationship with daily anxiety may not be one that we want, but it’s one many of us have. How you relate to that anxiety, though, is up to you. When you feel those anxious thoughts ramp up on your Sunday afternoons, try catching them, acknowledging them, and releasing them back to where they came from. Don’t worry, Dora will walk you through it. Dora actually leads an entire course on general anxiety inside the Headspace app. Join her and deepen your practice with a month of free Headspace. Just use the code SUNDAY.