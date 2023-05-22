Get the latest insights on issues impacting mergers and acquisitions from RBC Capital Markets' investment banking team. Each month, Vito Sperduto, Co-Head, Glob...
Private Equity and Corporate Strategies Converge, Get Creative
There’s a growing trend in joint ventures between sponsors and corporates as boardrooms seek out Private Equity expertise and funding to get complex deals done. In this episode, we examine how clients are finding innovative paths to dealmaking and bolstering their businesses through M&A. Listen now.
8/18/2023
26:26
Private Equity Readies for IPO Market Reopening
A rebound in bank lending for H2 2023, steady interest rates, recent valuation corrections and lots of dry powder offer hope for an uptick in private equity deals and exit activity in the year ahead. Listen to the latest episode of Strategic Alternatives to learn more.
8/18/2023
25:54
Sophistication, strength and sound structure; M&A in 2023
With greater regulatory clarity, some transactions are becoming easier and less costly to execute, while challenging macro conditions call for sound strategy and niche structures to unlock deals.
8/10/2023
23:50
How does the end of ‘free capital’ impact deal structure?
M&A transactions have fallen 30-45% year-on-year. But while the era of “free capital” may be over, sophisticated structures and a return of CEO confidence should lead to more deals in H2 2023.
8/10/2023
27:20
Get Ready for ‘Fast and Furious’ Healthcare M&A
A tightened regulatory environment is shifting firms away from large cap mergers towards smaller deals. But with over a trillion dollars on balance sheets, activity is set to pick up pace in the second half of 2023 as firms aggressively chase M&A opportunities.
Get the latest insights on issues impacting mergers and acquisitions from RBC Capital Markets' investment banking team. Each month, Vito Sperduto, Co-Head, Global M&A, and Larry Grafstein, Deputy Chairman, Global Investment Banking, break down the key trends, strategies and boardroom decisions shaping tomorrow's M&A landscape.