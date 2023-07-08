Straight Outta Cobham - A show about Chelsea

The Athletic's Chelsea experts - Simon Johnson, Liam Twomey and Dom Fifield - are alongside host Matt Davies-Adams to bring you behind the scenes at Stamford Br...
Caicedo confirmed, positivity post Liverpool and Kepa departs (for now)
1-1 on the pitch, a win for Chelsea off it...
Matt Davies-Adams has got The Athletic's Blues experts Liam Twomey and Simon Johnson alongside him for our first pod of the week - and there's reason to be positive as it looks like a certain Ecuadorian is FINALLY through the door...
The Athletic's Football Correspondent David Ornstein sends us a voice note with the definitive update on the Moisés Caicedo transfer (which has since been rubber stamped since we recorded!)
We reflect on a positive afternoon's work in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, round-up some of the outgoings - including Kepa to Real Madrid (!) - and find out about Simon's trip to Kingsmeadow as the new-look PL2 season got underway.
We'll be back on Thursday to round up the inevitable transfer latest - and look ahead to Sunday's trip to West Ham.
Produced by Lucy Oliva.
8/14/2023
54:41
An Nkunku nightmare, swoop for Lavia and look ahead to Liverpool
Here we go...
Matt Davies-Adams has got The Athletic's Chelsea experts Simon Johnson and Liam Twomey alongside him to kick-off the 2023-24 campaign.
We start with the terrible injury news for Christopher Nkunku - and what the knock-on effect could be in terms of transfers. There's the latest on Caicedo, Lavia and Kepa - and concerns around attacking options if there was anymore injury misfortune...
Then we look ahead to Sunday's match with Liverpool - including predicted starting XI's - and a chance to hear from Levi Colwill who has committed his future to the club and looks set for a big season in the heart of Mauricio Pochettino's defence. We touch upon Reece James' captaincy announcement and ponder what this season really has in store for the Blues.
We've got an update on the Premier League investigation into potential financial rule breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club - and the latest on the search for a shirt sponsor.
AND OF COURSE - the triumphant return of the quiz...
We'll be back on Monday to reflect on hopefully a big opening weekend win over Jürgen Klopp's side.
Produced by Lucy Oliva.
***
8/10/2023
56:45
Robert Sánchez, Moisés Caicedo and the Brighton stand-off
Not long to wait now...
Matt Davies-Adams is joined by The Athletic's Simon Johnson and Luke Bosher to round up the latest pre-season talking points and transfer to-and-fro as we enter the final stretch before the 2023-24 season.
We've got Lionesses reaction after the red mist descended for Lauren James, a Liam Twomey special from the beach in Chicago, the arrival of Robert Sánchez - and an update on the seemingly never ending pursuit of Moisés Caicedo.
The we open the mailbag to take your questions on expectancy, captaincy - and everything in between.
We'll be back on Thursday to look ahead to that opening day clash against Liverpool.
Produced by Lucy Oliva.
8/7/2023
36:33
Chelsea in America, outgoings, incomings - and Mbappé?!
We're back!
Matt Davies-Adams is joined once again by two of The Athletic's finest - Liam Twomey and Dom Fifield - to get stuck into a typically quiet and uneventful summer for Chelsea Football Club (!)
We check in with Liam's adventures Stateside as the Blues win the Premier League Summer Series - and hear from Ben Chilwell who gives a fascinating insight into life under Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season, his words of wisdom for Mykhailo Mudryk and why - unlike so many others - he committed his future to the club.
There's a round up of the players who've left Stamford Bridge - which could take us all day...
Then, we take a look at those who've arrived in SW6 - and the rumours of an audacious swoop for a certain Frenchman...
We'll be back on Monday to reflect on the Dortmund friendly, check in on the latest transfer news - and turn our attention to the imminent start of the Premier League season.
Produced by Lucy Oliva.
7/31/2023
1:02:19
About Straight Outta Cobham - A show about Chelsea
The Athletic's Chelsea experts - Simon Johnson, Liam Twomey and Dom Fifield - are alongside host Matt Davies-Adams to bring you behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge. Expect unrivalled insight, honest opinion and stimulating debate.