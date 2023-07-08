Straight Outta Cobham - A show about Chelsea

An Nkunku nightmare, swoop for Lavia and look ahead to Liverpool

Here we go... Matt Davies-Adams has got The Athletic's Chelsea experts Simon Johnson and Liam Twomey alongside him to kick-off the 2023-24 campaign. We start with the terrible injury news for Christopher Nkunku - and what the knock-on effect could be in terms of transfers. There's the latest on Caicedo, Lavia and Kepa - and concerns around attacking options if there was anymore injury misfortune... Then we look ahead to Sunday's match with Liverpool - including predicted starting XI's - and a chance to hear from Levi Colwill who has committed his future to the club and looks set for a big season in the heart of Mauricio Pochettino's defence. We touch upon Reece James' captaincy announcement and ponder what this season really has in store for the Blues. We've got an update on the Premier League investigation into potential financial rule breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club - and the latest on the search for a shirt sponsor. AND OF COURSE - the triumphant return of the quiz... We'll be back on Monday to reflect on hopefully a big opening weekend win over Jürgen Klopp's side. Produced by Lucy Oliva. *** This is a paid advertisement by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/cobham and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices