Podcast Barstool Baseball
Barstool Sports
By the common fan, for the common fan: Barstool Baseball is your destination for all things baseball from Barstool Sports. Every Monday & Wednesday we'll publis... More
SportsBaseball
Available Episodes

5 of 380
  • The Seattle Mariners Window is WIDE Open to Win the 2023 World Series | The MLB AL Show
    Carl & Castellani breakdown the latest news of the American League with WhiteSoxDave.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
    5/12/2023
    1:28:20
  • The Bizarre Downfall of Willson Contreras in St. Louis | NL Roundup + Michael Cerami
    It's National League Wednesday. Carl & Klemmer are joined by Chicago Cubs insider Michael Cerami to breakdown the Willson Contreras saga and carve up the NL Central. Before and after, Klemmer laments his horrible Mets prediction, Carl makes a plea to the statistician community, and neither can figure out what happened to Juan Soto. It's only the National League with a deeper look at the Central this week. Subscribe to the page and please leave a decent review for Klemmer.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
    5/10/2023
    1:22:48
  • An Open Apology To Red Sox Nation | 2023 MLB Ratings by Barstool Sports
    Carl, Klemmer & Castellani break down this weeks MLB Power Rankings. 00:00:00-00:02:24 - Intro 00:02:24-00:08:24 - Rays 00:08:24-00:12:34 - Braves 00:12:34-00:20:16 - Orioles 00:16:32-00:20:16 - Ad 00:20:16-00:24:04 - Dodgers 00:24:04-00:26:15 - Rangers 00:26:15-00:30:00 - Red Sox 00:30:00-00:35:00 - Blue Jays 00:35:00-00:37:56 - Twins 00:37:56-00:43:27 - Diamondbacks 00:43:27-00:50:00 - MLB NewsCarl, Klemmer & Castellani break down this weeks MLB Power Rankings. 00:00:00-00:02:24 - Intro 00:02:24-00:08:24 - Rays 00:08:24-00:12:34 - Braves 00:12:34-00:20:16 - Orioles 00:16:32-00:20:16 - Ad 00:20:16-00:24:04 - Dodgers 00:24:04-00:26:15 - Rangers 00:26:15-00:30:00 - Red Sox 00:30:00-00:35:00 - Blue Jays 00:35:00-00:37:56 - Twins 00:37:56-00:43:27 - Diamondbacks 00:43:27-00:50:00 - MLB NewsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
    5/8/2023
    50:30
  • Bryce Harper Makes Historic Return From Tommy John Surgery | Barstool Baseball Weekly Round-Up
    Smitty joins Carl and Klemmer to breakdown the biggest stories in the National League. 00:00-16:30 = Bryce Harper's incredible comeback 16:30-25:30 = Justin Verlander & Max Scherzer return to the Mets 25:30-32:30 = Nolan, Kris & The Colorado Rockies 32:30-35:00 = NL West Overview 35:00-42:00 = Mid-Tier NL clubs 42:00-44:00 = The most underrated manager in MLB 44:00-close = HOUSEKEEPINGYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
    5/3/2023
    45:50
  • MLB Power Rankings Show: 4/24-4/30 | Barstool Baseball
    Carl, Hubbs, Klemmer & Castellani break down this weeks MLB Power Rankings + Weekly Awards. 00:00:00-00:02:50 - Intro 00:02:50-00:11:50 - White Sox 00:11:50-00:16:15 - Mexico City 00:16:15-00:20:00 - 24 Ovation Notice 00:20:00-00:25:42 - Rays 00:25:42-00:27:33 - Braves 00:27:33-00:30:53 - Blue Jays 00:30:53-00:41:26 - Pirates 00:41:26-00:49:00 - Orioles 00:49:00-00:57:00 - Rangers 00:57:00-01:03:00 - Brewers 01:03:00-01:06:34 - Twins 01:06:34-01:15:30 - Diamondbacks 01:16:20-01:25:30 - Worst Team 01:25:30-01:33:45 - Worst Player 01:33:45-01:45:00 - DisappointingYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
    5/1/2023
    1:47:34

About Barstool Baseball

By the common fan, for the common fan: Barstool Baseball is your destination for all things baseball from Barstool Sports. Every Monday & Wednesday we'll publish a broad collection of baseball content from over a dozen Barstool personalities that love and respect America’s pastime. From MLB Power Rankings to college road trips and everything in between. Subscribe to the feed to follow our journey.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball

