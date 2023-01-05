By the common fan, for the common fan: Barstool Baseball is your destination for all things baseball from Barstool Sports. Every Monday & Wednesday we'll publis... More
The Seattle Mariners Window is WIDE Open to Win the 2023 World Series | The MLB AL Show
Carl & Castellani breakdown the latest news of the American League with WhiteSoxDave.
5/12/2023
1:28:20
The Bizarre Downfall of Willson Contreras in St. Louis | NL Roundup + Michael Cerami
It's National League Wednesday. Carl & Klemmer are joined by Chicago Cubs insider Michael Cerami to breakdown the Willson Contreras saga and carve up the NL Central. Before and after, Klemmer laments his horrible Mets prediction, Carl makes a plea to the statistician community, and neither can figure out what happened to Juan Soto. It's only the National League with a deeper look at the Central this week. Subscribe to the page and please leave a decent review for Klemmer.
5/10/2023
1:22:48
An Open Apology To Red Sox Nation | 2023 MLB Ratings by Barstool Sports
Carl, Klemmer & Castellani break down this weeks MLB Power Rankings.
00:00:00-00:02:24 - Intro
00:02:24-00:08:24 - Rays
00:08:24-00:12:34 - Braves
00:12:34-00:20:16 - Orioles
00:16:32-00:20:16 - Ad
00:20:16-00:24:04 - Dodgers
00:24:04-00:26:15 - Rangers
00:26:15-00:30:00 - Red Sox
00:30:00-00:35:00 - Blue Jays
00:35:00-00:37:56 - Twins
00:37:56-00:43:27 - Diamondbacks
5/8/2023
50:30
Bryce Harper Makes Historic Return From Tommy John Surgery | Barstool Baseball Weekly Round-Up
Smitty joins Carl and Klemmer to breakdown the biggest stories in the National League.
00:00-16:30 = Bryce Harper's incredible comeback
16:30-25:30 = Justin Verlander & Max Scherzer return to the Mets
25:30-32:30 = Nolan, Kris & The Colorado Rockies
32:30-35:00 = NL West Overview
35:00-42:00 = Mid-Tier NL clubs
42:00-44:00 = The most underrated manager in MLB
44:00-close = HOUSEKEEPINGYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
5/3/2023
45:50
MLB Power Rankings Show: 4/24-4/30 | Barstool Baseball
Carl, Hubbs, Klemmer & Castellani break down this weeks MLB Power Rankings + Weekly Awards.
00:00:00-00:02:50 - Intro
00:02:50-00:11:50 - White Sox
00:11:50-00:16:15 - Mexico City
00:16:15-00:20:00 - 24 Ovation Notice
00:20:00-00:25:42 - Rays
00:25:42-00:27:33 - Braves
00:27:33-00:30:53 - Blue Jays
00:30:53-00:41:26 - Pirates
00:41:26-00:49:00 - Orioles
00:49:00-00:57:00 - Rangers
00:57:00-01:03:00 - Brewers
01:03:00-01:06:34 - Twins
01:06:34-01:15:30 - Diamondbacks
01:16:20-01:25:30 - Worst Team
01:25:30-01:33:45 - Worst Player
01:33:45-01:45:00 - DisappointingYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/barstoolbaseball
