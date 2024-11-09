Stanford Medicine Health Compass

1: What does it mean to bring AI into health care?

Artificial intelligence is making waves in nearly every industry, but questions still abound. Maya Adam, MD, and guests Jonathan Chen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine and biomedical data sciences, and Michael Pfeffer, MD, chief information officer of Stanford Health Care and the Stanford School of Medicine, talk about how AI is being brought into the folds of medicine. From questions like, “How is AI impacting the doctor-patient relationship?” to “Can I trust medical information that comes from AI,” Chen and Pfeffer discuss their experiences with AI and other boons of the technology when it comes to diagnostics and access to health care. Website: https://med.stanford.edu/health-compass-podcast/ai-health-care.html