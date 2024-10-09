Powered by RND
Squid Game 'Cast

Podcast Squid Game 'Cast
Podcastica
Squid Game is a brutal, profoundly disturbing, darkly funny, beautifully designed, superbly acted, intelligent, thrilling masterpiece, exploring themes of despe...
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • 14: "Bread and Lottery" (S2E1)
    Squid Game is back and is so far delivering on the promise of the season one finale, which is that Seong Gi-hun would try to find the leaders of the game. But is it good? Join Daphne, David, and Jason as we talk it through. Next up: Squid Game S2E2 "Halloween Party". Once you've seen it, send us your thoughts and we'll respond on the podcast.You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.
    --------  
    1:22:27
  • 13: Squid Game Season One Catch-Up
    Squid Game returns next week (Dec 26) for its long-awaited second season, and we're excited to get to it!It's been awhile, so Daphne and Jason are here to catch you up on everything that happened in the first season, what stood out to us the most, and our hopes for season two!Squid Game Season 2 trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed1sGgHUo88Next up: Squid Game S2E1 "Bread and Lottery". Once you've seen it, send us your thoughts and we'll respond on the podcast!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica.
    --------  
    1:20:59
  • 12: "One Lucky Day" (Squid Game S1E9)
    Squid Game season one comes to a fittingly gloomy end, with some intriguing teases for possible directions in season two, and Karen is here to talk it through with David and Jason.Thanks everyone for listening along with us, and we hope you found the show to be as worthwhile as we did. Keep us in your feed, as we plan to be back for Squid Game season two, which we're hoping will drop sometime later this year.In the meantime, check out some of our other podcasts at Podcastica.com. We cover other dark, intelligent shows like Yellowjackets, Handmaid's Tale, The Last of Us, The Walking Dead, and lots more.
    --------  
    1:41:33
  • 11: "Front Man" (Squid Game S1E8)
    In some ways a quieter episode here near the end, but in some ways more tense, emotional, and tragic than ever. As always, lots to talk about, and in particular we had an in-depth back-and-forth about the morality of Sang Woo. Join Jason, David, and Veronica as we talk it through. We love reading, playing, and responding to your comments and thoughts about Squid Game, so send them in!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica
    --------  
    1:43:49
  • 10: "VIPs" (Squid Game S1E7)
    It's the infamous, brutal glass bridge this week. Talk about a f#%ed-up game. And the sleazy "VIPs" have arrived to watch alongside, you know…. us ;) Join David, Daphne, and Jason to talk it through. We love reading, playing, and responding to your comments and thoughts about Squid Game, so send them in!You can email or send a voice message to [email protected] check out our Facebook group, where we put up comment posts for each episode, at facebook.com/groups/podcastica
    --------  
    1:27:53

About Squid Game 'Cast

Squid Game is a brutal, profoundly disturbing, darkly funny, beautifully designed, superbly acted, intelligent, thrilling masterpiece, exploring themes of desperation, inequality, greed, morality, human nature, and survival. And also, it's really disturbing (did I mention that?).It's easy to dismiss this show as shock porn, but there's depth, nuance, and heart to it, well worth exploring. Join us as we do just that. You can join in and be a part of the discussion. Write to us or send a voice message to [email protected] - or leave a comment at our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/podcastica - and we'll respond on the podcast. We're Podcastica and we've been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into amazing TV shows for over a decade now.
