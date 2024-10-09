12: "One Lucky Day" (Squid Game S1E9)

Squid Game season one comes to a fittingly gloomy end, with some intriguing teases for possible directions in season two, and Karen is here to talk it through with David and Jason.Thanks everyone for listening along with us, and we hope you found the show to be as worthwhile as we did. Keep us in your feed, as we plan to be back for Squid Game season two, which we’re hoping will drop sometime later this year.In the meantime, check out some of our other podcasts at Podcastica.com. We cover other dark, intelligent shows like Yellowjackets, Handmaid’s Tale, The Last of Us, The Walking Dead, and lots more.Huge thanks to Kirk Manley for illustrating and designing our amazing podcast art.We highly recommend checking out Kirk’s art at studiokm.com.If it’s something in pop-culture that you love, there’s a good chance he’s drawn it.Show support and get ad-free episodes and a bunch of other cool stuff: patreon.com/jasoncabassiOr go to buymeacoffee.com/cabassi for a one-time donation.Red light!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy