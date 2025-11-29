Powered by RND
Religion & SpiritualitySpeak Life With Karla
Speak Life With Karla
radio.net
Speak Life With Karla

Karla Callan of Karla Callan Ministries
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Speak Life With Karla
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 236
  I Will Rejoice Always: Biblical Affirmations to Praise God Even in the Waiting
    Habakkuk 3:17–19 reminds us that even when nothing is blooming and the harvest hasn't come, we can still rejoice in the Lord. This week's affirmations will help you cultivate unshakable joy and gratitude rooted not in what you see, but in who God is.Whether you're in a season of abundance or waiting, let praise rise. The Sovereign Lord is your strength.
    --------  
    6:38
  A Thankful Heart Honors God: Biblical Affirmations to Glorify God Through Gratitude
    According to Psalm 50:23, a thankful heart honors God. These affirmations will help you live in daily gratitude—not just for what God gives, but for who He is. Gratitude is a form of worship, and this week we choose to honor Him with hearts full of thanks.
    --------  
    6:30
  Never Give Up When You Feel Defeated and Weak: Rising from Sin Patterns because Your Calling in Jesus Christ Is Weighty
    November Rooted and Real Episode Never Give Up When You Feel Defeated and Weak: Rising from Sin Patterns because Your Calling in Jesus Christ Is Weighty.When defeat feels constant and shame will not lift, it is easy to believe God is finished with you. This episode reminds you that a heavy battle often signals a weighty calling. Karla walks through biblical hope for those tangled in recurring sin, unpacking how Jesus Christ restores, retrains, and recommissions those who return to Him. You will learn the difference between condemnation and conviction, how to repent in a way that restores joy, and practical steps to break loops at the root by healing wounds, replacing lies with Scripture, and closing access points. Expect a sober, hope filled path forward, guided prayers, and declarations to help you rise again and run with endurance.
    --------  
    20:28
  Praise Shifts My Perspective: Biblical Affirmations to Focus on God's Goodness
    This week's affirmations are rooted in Psalm 34:1, where David declared he would praise God at all times. Praise doesn't deny our challenges—it shifts our view to the One who is greater. These biblical truths will help you magnify God's goodness and silence discouragement.
    --------  
    6:28
  Enter His Gates with Thanksgiving: Biblical Affirmations to Cultivate a Heart of Worship
    Psalm 100:4 teaches us that thanksgiving is the key to entering God's presence. These affirmations will help you begin every day with a heart postured in praise. When you choose gratitude first, you unlock access to peace, joy, and spiritual breakthrough.
    --------  
    6:17

About Speak Life With Karla

Welcome to Speak Life With Karla—the podcast designed to help you strengthen your faith, stay anchored in God's truth, and live fully surrendered to Jesus Christ. Every week, you'll be equipped with powerful, Scripture-based affirmations to speak life over yourself and declare God's promises with boldness. Once a month, we go deeper with Spirit-led conversations on healing, identity, purpose, deliverance, and spiritual growth—rooted entirely in the Word of God. Whether you're walking through a season of victory or pressing through a season of battle, this is your safe space to be encouraged,
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion

