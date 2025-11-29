Never Give Up When You Feel Defeated and Weak: Rising from Sin Patterns because Your Calling in Jesus Christ Is Weighty

November Rooted and Real Episode Never Give Up When You Feel Defeated and Weak: Rising from Sin Patterns because Your Calling in Jesus Christ Is Weighty.When defeat feels constant and shame will not lift, it is easy to believe God is finished with you. This episode reminds you that a heavy battle often signals a weighty calling. Karla walks through biblical hope for those tangled in recurring sin, unpacking how Jesus Christ restores, retrains, and recommissions those who return to Him. You will learn the difference between condemnation and conviction, how to repent in a way that restores joy, and practical steps to break loops at the root by healing wounds, replacing lies with Scripture, and closing access points. Expect a sober, hope filled path forward, guided prayers, and declarations to help you rise again and run with endurance.