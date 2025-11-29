Enter His Gates with Thanksgiving: Biblical Affirmations to Cultivate a Heart of Worship
Psalm 100:4 teaches us that thanksgiving is the key to entering God’s presence. These affirmations will help you begin every day with a heart postured in praise. When you choose gratitude first, you unlock access to peace, joy, and spiritual breakthrough.🎧 Replay this episode every morning and let gratitude set the tone for your day.👉 Subscribe every Saturday for powerful biblical affirmations that renew your mind and anchor you in God’s truth.💌 Need prayer or want to suggest a topic for Speak Life or Rooted and Real? Email me at [email protected]
This isn't just a podcast—it's a rhythm of truth for your soul.Each week, I share Spirit-led affirmations grounded in the Word of God, helping you silence lies, declare promises, and align your heart with the voice of your Shepherd. These affirmations are designed to be replayed daily, reshaping your thoughts and strengthening your walk with Christ.✨ New affirmation episodes drop every Saturday morning, equipping you with words of life to declare all week long.✨ Plus, every 3rd Monday, join me for Rooted and Real with Karla—a deeper biblical discussion that brings faith into real-life conversations with honesty, grace, and truth.