SoxProspects.com Red Sox Podcast

With a few more days gone by, Ian and Chris had a few more thoughts on the Rafael Devers trade fallout. With that out of their systems, there was plenty of other discussion on Kristian Campbell being optioned back to Worcester, some other minor league news, and another big crop of emails Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]
. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well) Love the show? Want to help us out while also getting exclusive goodies? Support the podcast by contributing to us on Patreon!