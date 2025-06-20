SoxProspects.com Red Sox Podcast

Powered by RND
  • SP Pod #368: Devers fallout, and Back to Business
    With a few more days gone by, Ian and Chris had a few more thoughts on the Rafael Devers trade fallout. With that out of their systems, there was plenty of other discussion on Kristian Campbell being optioned back to Worcester, some other minor league news, and another big crop of emails Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well) Love the show? Want to help us out while also getting exclusive goodies? Support the podcast by contributing to us on Patreon!  
    1:47:59
  • SP Pod #367: RAFAEL DEVERS TRADE EMERGENCY POD
    Rafael Devers has been traded. 'Nuff said. Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well) Love the show? Want to help us out while also getting exclusive goodies? Support the podcast by contributing to us on Patreon!  
    1:07:47
  • SP Pod #366: Roman, Reports, Rankings
    It's an action-packed episode. Roman Anthony is finally in Boston. Ian traveled to Greenville and Portland and has some reports. We updated the rankings. Today's episode is brought to you by the letter "R".    Plus, it's the SoxProspects Donation Drive! Show your support for the show by heading to our Donations page or joining our Patreon!   Donations page: https://soxprospects.com/donate.htm Patreon: https://patreon.com/soxprospects   Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well)
    1:39:43
  • SP Pod #365: Time for a Rant
    It's June and the guys have some things to get off their chests about the roster decisions in MLB and Roman Anthony still being in Triple-A. Plus, a bumper crop of emails includes questions about Blaze Jordan, development at the MLB level, and more.  Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well) Love the show? Want to help us out while also getting exclusive goodies? Support the podcast by contributing to us on Patreon!  
    1:54:30
  • SP Pod #364: Singing a New Song
    Plenty of news on the farm for the guys to discuss: The Password leads a set of promotions while his brother is among a set of players starting rehab assignments, there's evidence that the promotions of Roman Anthony and/or Marcelo Mayer may be approaching, and oh yeah... Noah Song is back again. Your emails led the conversation as well. Listen in! Got something to say? We love talking about what you want to hear about. Make sure to email us at [email protected]. Social Media Links: IG: @SoxProspects @SPChrisHatfield @IanCundall @SoxProspects (All 3 are the same on Bluesky as well) Love the show? Want to help us out while also getting exclusive goodies? Support the podcast by contributing to us on Patreon!
    1:17:32

About SoxProspects.com Red Sox Podcast

The most comprehensive Red Sox discussion, from the minor leagues up to Fenway, on the web.
