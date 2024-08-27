Powered by RND
Josh Mahler
Sooner Spotlight is your one-stop shop for all things Sooner sports! Looking for a show to keep you up to date on all Oklahoma Sooners athletics? This is the place for you!
  • Is Jackson Arnold the Cause of Oklahoma's Offensive Struggles? | Sooner Spotlight Ep. 36
    Who is responsible for the offensive struggles of the Oklahoma Sooners this season? ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Welcome to the Sooner Spotlight where we bring you all of your Oklahoma Sooners Sports news! Coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Conference, and everything that affects the Sooners, we have it all. Tune in for interviews and conversations with Sooners and other insiders to give you the full scoop on Sooner Sports! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow Josh on X: https://x.com/realjoshmahler Our Website: https://soonerspotlight.com Sooner Spotlight Merch: https://soonerspotlight.com/store Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sooner-spotlight/id1764742459 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sooner Spotlight is a War Rapport Production @thewarraport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    19:44
  • Oklahoma vs. Missouri Pregame Show | Sooner Spotlight Ep. 35
    Join us in our Week 11 Pregame Show as we give all the breakdowns, set our expectations for the Sooners, and make our official predictions! Make sure to join in the live chat! The Oklahoma Sooners are taking on the #24 ranked Missouri Tigers. Who can come out on top? ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Welcome to the Sooner Spotlight where we bring you all of your Oklahoma Sooners Sports news! Coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Conference, and everything that affects the Sooners, we have it all. Tune in for interviews and conversations with Sooners and other insiders to give you the full scoop on Sooner Sports! ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow Josh on X: https://x.com/realjoshmahler Our Website:https://soonerspotlight.com Sooner Spotlight Merch: https://soonerspotlight.com/store Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sooner-spotlight/id1764742459 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sooner Spotlight is a War Rapport Production  @TheWarRapport  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:06
  • Will These Injured Players Return For Oklahoma vs Missouri? | Sooner Spotlight Ep. 34
    As the Sooners need just one win for bowl eligibility, they look for answers in possible returning players that could help boost their performance! Will Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks be able to make a return this week? How would it affect the Sooners if they did? ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Welcome to the Sooner Spotlight where we bring you all of your Oklahoma Sooners Sports news! Coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Conference, and everything that affects the Sooners, we have it all. Tune in for interviews and conversations with Sooners and other insiders to give you the full scoop on Sooner Sports! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow Josh on X: https://x.com/realjoshmahler Our Website: https://soonerspotlight.com Sooner Spotlight Merch: https://soonerspotlight.com/store Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sooner-spotlight/id1764742459 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sooner Spotlight is a War Rapport Production @thewarraport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    13:27
  • Oklahoma Sooners Basketball: A New Season Begins | Sooner Spotlight Ep. 33
    In this episode, Josh discusses the upcoming Oklahoma Sooners basketball season, highlighting the excitement surrounding the new roster and key players. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Welcome to the Sooner Spotlight where we bring you all of your Oklahoma Sooners Sports news! Coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Conference, and everything that affects the Sooners, we have it all. Tune in for interviews and conversations with Sooners and other insiders to give you the full scoop on Sooner Sports! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow Josh on X: https://x.com/realjoshmahler Our Website: https://soonerspotlight.com Sooner Spotlight Merch: https://soonerspotlight.com/store Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sooner-spotlight/id1764742459 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sooner Spotlight is a War Rapport Production @thewarraport Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    24:40
  • Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Post Game Show: Recap & Reactions | Sooner Spotlight Ep. 32
    The Oklahoma Sooners fall short to the Ole Miss Rebels and are now 4-4 with a dark road ahead for Sooner Nation. Let's recap the game and talk about what we saw. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Welcome to the Sooner Spotlight where we bring you all of your Oklahoma Sooners Sports news! Coverage of the Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Conference, and everything that affects the Sooners, we have it all. Tune in for interviews and conversations with Sooners and other insiders to give you the full scoop on Sooner Sports! ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow Josh on X: https://x.com/realjoshmahler Our Website:https://soonerspotlight.com Sooner Spotlight Merch: https://soonerspotlight.com/store Follow on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sooner-spotlight/id1764742459 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sooner Spotlight is a War Rapport Production @TheWarRapport ⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    47:38

About Sooner Spotlight

Sooner Spotlight is your one-stop shop for all things Sooner sports! Looking for a show to keep you up to date on all Oklahoma Sooners athletics? This is the place for you! Looking for a show that only tells you what you want to hear about Sooner sports? Well, this may or may not be the place to find that. We strive to give updates on the Sooners success, failures, coaching decisions, previewing upcoming games, interviewing past and present Sooners, and so much more! Sharing is caring, so please care for our show. Is something missing from other Sooners coverage shows that you want to see implemented into our show? Please, comment what you would like to see from us or email [email protected] with your reccomendations/requests! Sooner Spotlight will go live after every Sooners football game, announced on this channel ahead of time. So, stay tuned!
