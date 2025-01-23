Episode 1 - Reported Missing

On Friday, April 15th, 1983, Karen Schepers, a vibrant 23-year-old woman from Elgin, Illinois, went to see a live band and socialize with a group of co-workers at a bar called P.M. Bentley's in Carpentersville, Illinois. Karen danced, drank, and enjoyed what she believed would be just another Friday night out with friends. Then, in the early morning hours of April 16th, 1983, Karen and her car vanished without a trace. Her case remains unsolved over 40 years later. Detectives Andrew Houghton & Matt Vartanian from the Elgin Police Department Cold Case Unit introduce Karen's case, interview several co-workers who were among the last people to see her, & discuss the 6 theories of what could have happened to Karen that they will investigate throughout Season 1 to try to answer the question, "Where Is Karen?"