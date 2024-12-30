15. Holiday Season Alcohol-Free Part 2

In today’s episode, we’re talking about a big one: staying sober through the holidays. It’s that time of year when the parties, family get-togethers, and pressure to drink can feel non-stop. Whether it's FOMO, family drama, or just the usual holiday stress, the holidays can bring up all kinds of emotions—especially when you’re sober. But here’s the good news: you can make it through this season with confidence, joy, and a clear head. We’re gonna break down how to handle those tricky holiday moments without giving in to the temptation to drink. We’ll share some strategies to stay on track, how to deal with social situations without feeling weird, and why being sober during the holidays can actually be your secret weapon. And hey, if you drank over the holidays, it’s all good. We’ve all been there. Don’t throw in the towel just yet—keep going because the miracles will happen if you stick with it. So grab your favorite non-alcoholic drink (coffee, tea, mocktail—you do you), find a comfy spot, and let’s dive into how to thrive and stay true to your sobriety this holiday season. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back! Join the SoberFitGirl Community Book a free sober curious discovery call with the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow us on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SOBERFITGIRL Bali Retreat - Limited Spots⁠⁠⁠