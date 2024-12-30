Hey SoberFitGirl listeners! In today’s episode, we’re kicking off Not Settling in Sobriety—all about navigating dating without alcohol and setting yourself up for healthier, more authentic relationships. We’ll talk about why walking away from toxic relationships is key, how to set boundaries that protect your sobriety, and why choosing the right relationships is a game-changer.
Coach Kathryn and Ewa share their personal stories of sober dating, how their fathers' parenting shaped their attachment styles, and how sobriety has helped them shift those patterns to create better connections.
What You’ll Learn:
How to set boundaries that protect your sobriety.
Why stepping away from unhealthy relationships is a win.
Personal stories from Kathryn and Ewa on sober dating and shifting attachment styles.
Join the SoberFitGirl Community
Book a free sober curious discovery call with the SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.
Follow us on Instagram & TikTok
DM us on Instagram for information on the September SoberFitGirl Bali Retreat!
--------
28:09
16. Setting Boundaries & Staying Sober
In today’s episode, Merial & Ewa are diving into the power of boundaries in sobriety. Whether it’s family, friends, or social events, setting clear boundaries is key to staying sober and protecting your peace. We’ll share practical tips on how to say “no” without guilt, handle situations with alcohol, and why honoring your limits is essential for long-term sobriety.
If you've struggled with boundaries in the past, no worries—you're not alone! The important thing is to keep learning and growing. Grab a seat, take a deep breath, and let’s dive into how boundaries can help you thrive in your sober journey.
You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back!
Join the SoberFitGirl Community
Book a free sober curious discovery call with the SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.
Follow us on Instagram & TikTok
SOBERFITGIRL Bali Retreat - Limited Spots
--------
29:36
15. Holiday Season Alcohol-Free Part 2
In today’s episode, we’re talking about a big one: staying sober through the holidays. It’s that time of year when the parties, family get-togethers, and pressure to drink can feel non-stop. Whether it's FOMO, family drama, or just the usual holiday stress, the holidays can bring up all kinds of emotions—especially when you’re sober.
But here’s the good news: you can make it through this season with confidence, joy, and a clear head. We’re gonna break down how to handle those tricky holiday moments without giving in to the temptation to drink. We’ll share some strategies to stay on track, how to deal with social situations without feeling weird, and why being sober during the holidays can actually be your secret weapon.
And hey, if you drank over the holidays, it’s all good. We’ve all been there. Don’t throw in the towel just yet—keep going because the miracles will happen if you stick with it.
So grab your favorite non-alcoholic drink (coffee, tea, mocktail—you do you), find a comfy spot, and let’s dive into how to thrive and stay true to your sobriety this holiday season. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back!
Join the SoberFitGirl Community
Book a free sober curious discovery call with the SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.
Follow us on Instagram & TikTok
SOBERFITGIRL Bali Retreat - Limited Spots
--------
35:50
14. Holiday Season Alcohol-Free Part 1
In today’s episode, we’re tackling a big challenge: staying sober through the holidays. It’s that time of year where the parties, the family gatherings, and the pressure to drink seem endless. Whether it’s fear of missing out, anxiety about family dynamics, or just the usual holiday stress, the holidays can trigger all kinds of emotions—especially when you’re sober.
But here’s the thing: you can navigate this season with confidence, joy, and clarity. We’ll break down how to face these holiday hurdles head-on, without giving in to the temptation to drink. We’ll talk about strategies to keep you on track, how to manage social situations without feeling awkward, and why being sober this season can actually be your superpower.
So grab your favorite non-alcoholic drink (coffee, tea, mocktail—it’s all good), find a comfy spot, and let’s dive into how to thrive and stay true to your sobriety through the holiday season. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back!
Join the SoberFitGirl Community
Book a free sober curious discovery call with the SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.
Follow us on Instagram & TikTok
SOBERFITGIRL Bali Retreat - Limited Spots
--------
39:17
13. FEAR of getting Sober
In today’s episode, we’re tackling a big, scary word: FEAR. Yep, that sneaky little thing that pops up when you even think about getting sober or staying sober. Fear of change, fear of failure, fear of never dancing sober at weddings again (don’t worry—you totally can, and you’ll crush it). But here’s the deal: fear isn’t the boss of you!
We’re breaking it down in a way that’s real, relatable, and, yes, even a little fun. Why does fear show up? What’s it trying to tell you? And most importantly, how do you flip the script, face it, and move forward?
So grab your favorite mug (coffee, tea, kombucha—it’s all welcome), find a comfy spot, and let’s turn fear into fuel for your sobriety journey. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back!
Join the SoberFitGirl Community
Book a free sober curious discovery call with the SoberFitGirl team to explore 1:1 mentorship.
Follow us on Instagram & TikTok
SOBERFITGIRL Bali Retreat - Limited Spots
Welcome to the SoberFitGirl podcast – the place where your sober curious journey gets a whole lot more fun! Hosted by Kathryn Sauser, the founder of the SoberFitGirl App & Community, and joined by her amazing co-hosts and coaches, Merial and Ewa. They are here to share their raw, unfiltered experiences of living life alcohol-free. They’ll inspire you to create a life you’re obsessed with and no longer need booze – focusing on fitness, mental wellness, sober relationships, and everything in between. New episodes drop every Monday!