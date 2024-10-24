A Chinese Cinderella story: Yeh-Shen works hard for her stepmother and stepsisters, but they are mean to her. When she loses her shoe at the ball, it leads to her finding happiness and a partner. Snoriezzz, a children’s mindful bedtime podcast and part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is co-created and co-hosted by Academy Award Winning actor Marcia Gay Harden (she/her), and actor and comedian Natalie Peyton (she/her). Building love of self and love of sleep at the same time, the Snory godmothers use affirmations, calming routines, and a beautiful fairy tale to help you make bedtime the peaceful, bonding moment you need! Snoriezzz Segments: 00:43 MINDFUL TALK 02:35 GROUNDING WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS 04:32 INTRO GUEST CATHY ANG 04:43 SNORY YEH-SHEN 24:30CALM YOUR BODY MEDITATION You can always revisit the affirmations, Snory, or meditations as your little one needs! We’ve provided the timing for each segment above. Host Snory godmother: Marcia Gay Harden (she/her) Host Snory godmother: Natalie Peyton (she/her) Guest Snory godmother: Cathy Ang (she/her) Segment music composition: Nana Simopoulos (she/her) Story music composition and foley: Sterling Steffen (he/him) Editing: Sterling Steffen Cover art: Eulie Scheel (they/them) Production Manager: Kyle Dempsey (he/him) Branding/marketing: Julitta Scheel (she/her) For more information visit us at https://snoriezzz.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/snoriezzz TikTok: https://tiktok.com/snoriezzz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/snoriezzz

Winnie the Pooh eats so much honey that he gets stuck in Rabbit's door! Christopher Robin and friends help Winnie get unstuck, and Winnie learns how important friends are!

Snoriezzz Segments:
00:45 MINDFUL TALK
03:24 GROUNDING WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS
05:20 SNORY WINNIE THE POOH
19:25 CALM YOUR BODY MEDITATION

When an old man and woman decide to have a cat, the old man brings home not just ONE cat… but MILLIONS of Cats! Which one will they pick? The cat who wins their hearts is the humblest cat of the bunch.

Snoriezzz Segments:
00:45 MINDFUL TALK
02:52 GROUNDING WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS
05:33 SNORY MILLIONS OF CATS
13:35 CALM YOUR BODY MEDITATION

On a peaceful Christmas Eve, while the children dream of delightful sweets, a father tiptoes downstairs to discover St. Nicholas and his reindeer are making a magical visit to their home.

Snoriezzz Segments:
00:47 MINDFUL TALK
04:00 GROUNDING WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS
06:18 SNORY TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
11:38 CALM YOUR BODY MEDITATION

In "The Emperor's New Clothes," a silly emperor believes he is wearing invisible clothes made by two tricksters, but in the end, a brave little child points out that he is actually wearing nothing at all!

Snoriezzz Segments:
00:47 MINDFUL TALK
03:40 GROUNDING WITH YOUR SURROUNDINGS
05:33 SNORY THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES
23:15 CALM YOUR BODY MEDITATION

About Snoriezzz

Welcome to Snoriezzz, a children’s mindful bedtime stories podcast hosted by "Snory godmothers" Marcia Gay Harden and Natalie Peyton. Each episode combines beloved tales with meditations and affirmations to help families wind down and bond at bedtime. Explore magical stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Ugly Duckling, and Jack and the Beanstalk, all blended with thoughtful tips to help nurture brain development and guide you in creating a cherished bedtime ritual. Join us for a weekly journey where fairy tales and calmness intertwine for a perfect sleep. Snoriezzz transforms bedtime into a serene journey with its unique approach to children's storytelling, blending mindfulness techniques with captivating fairy tales. Join Academy Award-winning actor Marcia Gay Harden and actor and comedian Natalie Peyton, our "Snory godmothers," as they build a tranquil atmosphere that promotes sleep while fostering emotional and mental development. Each episode features a series of carefully crafted segments. Mindful Talk initiates the journey by helping children connect with their inner thoughts, promoting self-awareness. Grounding with Your Surroundings then gently guides listeners through relaxation techniques, preparing them for the night's story. The heart of Snoriezzz lies in our Snory segments, where classic and original fairy tales are infused with soothing soundscapes. Listen to tales like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Selfish Giant, and The Emperor's New Clothes, beautifully scored by composers Nana Simopoulos and Sterling Steffen. These stories not only entertain but also impart important life lessons, such as empathy, sharing, and courage. Post-story, our Calm Your Body Meditation eases listeners into a deep, restful state, encouraging complete relaxation of the mind and body. Snoriezzz also emphasizes the critical role of bedtime in brain development, offering parents and caregivers insights and tips for establishing a bedtime ritual that enhances this development. This ritual is not just about ending the day but is a vital bonding time that fosters love, security, and stability. For those seeking a peaceful end to their child's day, Snoriezzz provides a consistent, comforting experience, aligning perfectly with nightly routines. Make bedtime a delightful, serene time that both parents and children look forward to. Explore our wide range of stories and let Snoriezzz be the bridge to sweet dreams and a night of serene sleep. Subscribe to Snoriezzz, and allow our tales to guide your child to sleep, ensuring they wake up refreshed and ready to explore the world. visit Snoriezzz at https://snoriezzz.com/ to join a community dedicated to transforming bedtime into the most enjoyable part of the day.