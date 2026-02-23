Open app
Simplify

Kollo Media, Caitlin Schiller
BusinessEducation
Simplify
Latest episode

104 episodes

  • Simplify

    Christabel Mintah-Galloway: The Lost Relational Skill

    2/23/2026 | 48 mins.
    Most of us have no idea what it means to repair harm, not just apologize for it. We also regard rage as frightening and out of place in loving, connected relationships. It takes a special person to demystify these staticky aspects of human relating—and we found her.

    This week on Simplify, Caitlin speaks with relational skills teacher Christabel Mintah-Galloway about repair: why it’s so difficult, why most of us avoid it, and why real accountability requires more than just good intentions. In a culture that prizes speed, certainty, and individualism, repair demands slowness, humility, and interdependence, so we're never taught how to practice this essential skill. Christabel offers tools that help us knit back together after a rupture (if we want to!), become true mirrors for one another, and learn to be in community—even when it's hard.

    The conversation also explores how rage can actually clarify values and point to injustice, strengthening our strongest relationships and freeing us from the ones that no longer work.

    Want to spend more time with Christabel? You can! Attend one of her Relational Skills for Liberation workshops, find her on Instagram, or get her Relational Skills Toolkit.

    Resources

    Christabel's Website

    Caitlin's rec: The WEIRDest People in The World by Joseph Heinrich

    Ben's rec: Nonviolent Communication by Marshall B. Rosenberg, Arun Gandhi

    Let us know what you thought of this episode! Find us on instagram at @simplifypod. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can email us at [email protected]

    This episode of Simplify was produced by Caitlin Schiller, Ben Schuman-Stoler, and Ody Constantinou in Berlin, Germany, for Kollo Media.
  • Simplify

    Jane Borden: Cults and the American Monomyth

    2/09/2026 | 52 mins.
    What if the United States wasn’t just influenced by cult-like thinking, but shaped by it from the very beginning?
    This week on Simplify, Caitlin Schiller speaks with journalist and author Jane Borden, whose book Cults Like Us: Why Doomsday Thinking Drives America explores how cult dynamics show up across U.S. history, politics, consumer culture, and self-help. From Puritan theology to superhero movies, Borden argues that cults aren’t fringe phenomena—they’re extreme versions of patterns baked so deep into American culture that they came over in the metaphorical sourdough starter brought over on the Mayflower. 
    Together, Caitlin and Jane unpack why Americans are so drawn to comfort, certainty, and strongmen—and what it costs us when we give up agency in exchange for reassurance.
    You'll also hear about Caitlin's new least favorite figure in history (spoilers: it's the compunctionless Edward Bernays), dismantle the stories about power we're told, learn how the desire for comfort slowly erodes democracy, and where we should turn—if not to a singular outside "hero"—to save the day.  
    Resources
    Cults Like Us by Jane Borden
    The American Monomyth by Robert Jewett & John Shelton Lawrence
    Caitlin's rec: The Hardest Job in the World by John Dickerson
    Ben's rec: Bowling Alone by Robert D. Putnam
    Let us know what you thought of this episode! Find us on instagram at @simplifypod. Subscribe to our newsletter here—this week, a take on hero worship & Bad Bunny. You can email us at [email protected]
    This episode of Simplify was produced by Caitlin Schiller, Ben Schuman-Stoler, and Ody Constantinou in Berlin, Germany, for Kollo Media.
  • Simplify

    Seth Godin: Make Better Plans (and How to Beat AI)

    1/26/2026 | 41 mins.
    Strategy. It can sound abstract, intimidating, and vaguely corporate. So who better to help demystify it than Seth Godin?

    Seth returns to Simplify to talk about his book This Is Strategy, and to reframe strategy not as a rigid plan or a set of tactics, but as a philosophy of becoming. In this conversation, Caitlin Schiller and Seth Godin explore what strategy really is, why tension is not only inevitable but necessary, and how pricing, trust, and generosity fit into long-term thinking about work.

    If strategy has ever felt overwhelming, or if you’ve been told to “be more strategic” without anyone explaining what that means, this episode is for you.
    ______
    Resources
    Seth's Blog (going strong for 30 years without missing a day!) and his new book, This is Strategy
    Caitlin's rec: Considered Chaos, Substack of Eugene Healey
    Ben's rec: Good to Great by Jim Collins
    Let us know what you thought of this episode! Find us on instagram at @simplifypod. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Email us at [email protected]
    This episode of Simplify was produced by Caitlin Schiller, Ben Schuman-Stoler, and Ody Constantinou in Berlin, Germany, for Kollo Media.
  • Simplify

    Elinor Cleghorn: The Sacrifices Behind Women's Health

    1/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    Simplify is back! When you leave the doctor with a protocol for what ails you, do you wonder where the knowledge behind your prescription came from? In fact, we know how to treat today's woes thanks to the bodies of people who suffered—and nowhere is that data more inexact and editorialized than in women's health. Feminist cultural historian Dr. Elinor Cleghorn, who specializes in women’s health and its history, is just the person to set the story straight. 
    Her book, Unwell Women, demystifies myths around women’s health—stories about what women's bodies are for, whether pain is just a necessary side effect of being a woman, and why women's bodies have been policed and traded as political capital, yet we still have to fight to be believed about our own bodily experiences. Women's bodies aren't mysteries—they are our own to care for and make decisions about.
    In this episode, Caitlin Schiller talks with Dr. Cleghorn about the relevance of this history today, as women's sexuality and reproductive freedoms are being redefined in response to a threatened patriarchy and budding pronatalist movements across the west.
    In the Bookend, Ben and Caitlin make reading recommendations and discuss Simplify's new, independent era. 
    Caitlin's rec: Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Evolution by Cat Bohannon
    Ben's rec: The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
    Let us know what you thought of this episode! Find us on instagram at @simplifypod on instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Email us at [email protected]
    This episode of Simplify was produced by Caitlin Schiller, Ben Schuman-Stoler, and Ody Constantinou in Berlin, Germany, for Kollo Media.
  • Simplify

    Kathryn Mannix: How to Die Well (Refresh)

    1/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    Simplify is back on January 12, 2026! We’ve got a new look, we’re independent now, and we can’t wait to share new episodes with you every other Monday from January 12th onward. This episode features one of Caitlin's favorite-ever interviews, with Kathryn Mannix.
    To warm you up, we’re reissuing 5 of our favorite episodes. So, catch up on the great ideas you might’ve missed and get ready for Monday: you’ll hear from a cultural historian who will change the way you interact with the medical system. 
     
    Sign up for our new newsletter, follow us on instagram. See you there!

About Simplify

New look is here, new season, coming soon! Simplify is now independently owned by Caitlin Schiller and Ben Schuman-Stoler. Simplify is a podcast for anyone who’s taken a close look at their habits, their happiness, their relationships, or their health and thought, “There’s got to be a better way to do this.”
