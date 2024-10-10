Shocking, Heartbreaking, Transformative 5 - Release

After Jess receives feedback that throws a major wrench into her production schedule, she has to make some tough decisions.Shocking, Heartbreaking, Transformative is written, hosted and produced by Jess Shane. Sara Nics is the story editor. Sound design, mix/mastering by Michelle Macklem. Production support from Mona Hassan. Cover art is by Justin Broadbent. Jess’s bibliography is available here.This reporting was supported in part by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G.Buffett Fund for Women Journalists.Special thanks to Eleanor McDowall and Chioke I’Anson.For Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the managing producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. It’s a production of PRX’s Radiotopia and part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.Learn more about Shocking, Heartbreaking, Transformative at radiotopiapresents.fm and discover more shows from across the Radiotopia network at radiotopia.fm.We’d like to thank the extended Shocking, Heartbreaking, Transformative team, without whom you may not have heard about this project. For PRX marketing: Gretchen Borzi, David Cotrone, Sher Delva, Apu Goteh, and Maggie Gourville. For PRX sponsorship: Audrey Davidson, Melissa Garcia-Houle, Carolyn Willander, and Jeanne Yeh.This series was possible thanks to Ernesto, Michael, and Judy, whose vibrant souls could never fit into the confines of any series.Most of all, thank you for listening.