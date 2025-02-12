Episode 14: Who is Alive?

You shouldn’t believe everything your computer tells you, but believe this, the goats are not what they seem. And that’s mostly because we have no idea what they even mean, but we’re almost certain there’s a mystery underneath that mystery. Yes, things get pretty wrinkly this week as we discuss the many layers of Severance, in general, but through the lens of season 2 episode 3, “Who is Alive?” We explore the goat room and the goat people at length, we do our best to tackle the blatant ignorance and mind games of Milchick’s “gift” from Lumon, we note that throuples really are in the zeitgeist, we get fired up about traffic laws, and we, of course, we discuss the REturn of REghabi and the quickness with which we have reached REintegration. ⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube: youtube.com/@SeverancePeaks⁠