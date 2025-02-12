No point burying the lead here, friends and lovers, Ben Stiller joins us for this week’s ‘sode of Severance Peaks!Yep, Fast Eddie himself stops by for a chat about Severance, season 2 episode 4, “Woe’s Hollow.” He shares insights from his time directing this very episode, as well as some overall experiences from making the show. Of course, the conversation eventually leads to Twin Peaks and David Lynch, and Ben even rates the ‘sode for our MMM segment!Before Ben arrives, we dig into Irv’s eerie dream/vision, the grossness of Helena’s actions, the parallels between Kier’s books and the Ricken word, those powerhouse performances in the final sequence, and finally, we wonder, was the ORTBO manufactured for a purpose? And if so, by whom?YouTube: youtube.com/@SeverancePeaks
--------
1:21:57
YouTube Live - Season 2 Episode 4: Woe's Hollow
Doppelgangers, an ominous forest, waterfalls, and a mysterious cave ... Severance got pretty darn Twin Peaks-y in season 2 episode 4, "Woe's Hollow" and we can't wait to share our initial thoughts about it, on this week’s Severance Peaks Live!
--------
34:49
Episode 14: Who is Alive?
You shouldn’t believe everything your computer tells you, but believe this, the goats are not what they seem. And that’s mostly because we have no idea what they even mean, but we’re almost certain there’s a mystery underneath that mystery. Yes, things get pretty wrinkly this week as we discuss the many layers of Severance, in general, but through the lens of season 2 episode 3, “Who is Alive?”
We explore the goat room and the goat people at length, we do our best to tackle the blatant ignorance and mind games of Milchick’s “gift” from Lumon, we note that throuples really are in the zeitgeist, we get fired up about traffic laws, and we, of course, we discuss the REturn of REghabi and the quickness with which we have reached REintegration.
YouTube: youtube.com/@SeverancePeaks
--------
1:35:48
YouTube Live - Season 2 Episode 3: Who Is Alive?
We've said it before, and we'll say it again, REcycle, REintegrate, REghabi! Much like Kier himself, Patrick flys solo this week to talk about that cliffhanger. We'll save the rest of the GOOds for the proper sode coming at you next week!
If you have any questions, let us know in the comments and we might mention it on the podcast next week.
--------
9:14
Episode 13: Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig
Let Kier guide your hand right to that play button, dearest friends and lovers, it’s time for another ‘sode of Severance Peaks! This week we’re chatting all about season 2, episode 2, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.”
We discuss the parallels and divergences between the Innies and Outies, share our ever growing love for Devon, speculate on what Helena’s true intentions might be, and continue to wonder about the mysteries surrounding Gemma’s death - and why her and Mark seem so integral to Lumon’s bigger picture.
Plus, we take some time to break down the amazing new title sequence, and explore some of the potential themes and messages hidden within.
Elevator Tone Analysis from Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/SeveranceAppleTVPlus/comments/1iag6nm/what_is_the_elevator_telling_us/?share_id=gEVLnXE4RsZ1OfxA0Jn2C&utm_content=2&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
YouTube: youtube.com/@SeverancePeaks
A Severance (not Twin Peaks) podcast. From the creators of Damn Fine TV and Talking Backwards: A Twin Peaks Podcast, comes Severance Peaks, a brand new exploration into the surreal and sinister world of the Apple TV+ series Severance, while weaving in plenty of Twin Peaks connections, theories, and absurd humor along the way. I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both mysterious and important