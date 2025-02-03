Jami and Amy are working on a Masters in Biblical and Theological studies and are taking you right along with them! They share their discoveries from class discussions with their brilliant all female cohort, insights from their scholarly research, and helpful framework from their professors. But rest assured, there is not a stuffy classroom in sight! Buckle up for some laughter & lightbulb moments with these two life-long learners.
Jami and Amy are working on a Masters in Biblical and Theological studies and are taking you right along with them! They share their discoveries from class discussions with their brilliant all female cohort, insights from their scholarly research, and helpful framework from their professors. But rest assured, there is not a stuffy classroom in sight! Buckle up for some laughter & lightbulb moments with these two life-long learners.