We all have questions that keep us up at night. The self-help industry tells us they have answers to those questions. As a public health researcher turned journ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
6. The ministry of plants
Katherine meets Shipibo curandero Don Enrique Lopez, who runs a plant medicine healing center in the jungle near Iquitos, Peru. For Don Enrique, healing is all about faith.
A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
38:55
5. In Search of Authenticity
Katherine travels to the Peruvian Amazon to meet Carlos Tanner, an unlikely emissary of spiritual healing. Following a close encounter with death, Carlos gave up his old life to become a plant medicine shaman and he wound up at the heart of the ayahuasca tourism boom.
A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/24/2023
38:05
4. Psychedelic Liberation
Katherine travels to Baltimore to meet with Charlotte James and Undrea Wright of the Ancestor Project. They believe that being healed means waking up to the broken systems all around us and are helping people of color heal racial trauma with psychedelics.
A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/17/2023
33:28
3. Gold Rush
DMT, MDMA, magic mushrooms...former party favors are fueling an explosion of startups and investment funds. Katherine meets Christian Angermayer - a shroom loving, biotech investing, psychedelic art collecting, German billionaire and the single biggest financial force behind the psychedelic renaissance.
A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/10/2023
34:56
2. Rediscovering
After decades of prohibition, psychedelic science is booming and it's thanks in large part to a British Countess named Amanda Fielding, aka Lady Mindbender. Katherine visits Fielding in the English countryside and meets with psychiatrists trying to figure out why psychedelics appear to cure the root of mental suffering.
A Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
We all have questions that keep us up at night. The self-help industry tells us they have answers to those questions. As a public health researcher turned journalist, I’m not so sure. Green juice and journal keeping are great aids, but they don’t offer answers. I’m Katherine Rowland, and on Seeking, I set out to talk to people who have gone to radical lengths to find answers to our deepest and most discomfiting questions.
On season one, we’re diving deep into the portal of psychedelics and plant medicine. Join me as we travel to Baltimore, the English countryside, and the Amazon jungle to meet the people behind the psychedelic renaissance. Through our journey we’ll explore what it means for these ancient practices to go global, who plant medicine can and should help, and something even more profound—what does it mean to heal?
Seeking is a Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
Listen to Seeking, Live Happy Now and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Seeking
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.