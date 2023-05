About Seeking

We all have questions that keep us up at night. The self-help industry tells us they have answers to those questions. As a public health researcher turned journalist, I'm not so sure. Green juice and journal keeping are great aids, but they don't offer answers. I'm Katherine Rowland, and on Seeking, I set out to talk to people who have gone to radical lengths to find answers to our deepest and most discomfiting questions. On season one, we're diving deep into the portal of psychedelics and plant medicine. Join me as we travel to Baltimore, the English countryside, and the Amazon jungle to meet the people behind the psychedelic renaissance. Through our journey we'll explore what it means for these ancient practices to go global, who plant medicine can and should help, and something even more profound—what does it mean to heal?