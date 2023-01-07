Former Call of Duty World Champion and Atlanta Faze head coach James Crowder and CDL personality and streamer Ben Nissim discuss weekly topics and dive deep int...
KENNY OPENS UP ABOUT LAT! DRAZAH JOINS FAZE? | Scrap Time Episode 15
Welcome to the fifteenth episode of the Scrap Time Podcast!
In this episode Ben Nissim, Kenny and FaZe Crowder discuss how the current LAT team became F/As & the possibility of Drazah joining FaZe! You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Intro + Welcome Kenny
(2:20) Kenny’s Thoughts on LAT Breaking Up / This Roster Compared to Previous Rosters
(4:38) Kenny VS Envoy “Beef”
(8:58) How Did Kenny Handle The Period of Ineligibility After AW? Going Pro in Halo / GoW?
(14:27) The Difference Between Competitive CoD and Competitive Halo
(16:51) How Did the Current LAT Team Become F/As? No New Contract
After Champs Win?
(19:19) What Caused the Turn Around for LAT in Vanguard? When Did Things Finally Click?
(26:00) Kenny’s Favorite Moments With Crowder as His Coach in BO4
(30:50) Kenny’s Thoughts on Octane Retiring
(34:38) Would Kenny Rather Play from LA or Texas (Online Matches)?
(40:32) The Problem With Online Matches (Sound EQ and CDL Points)
(45:20) Would Kenny Consider Teaming With Slasher Again? Or is That Relationship Broken After BOCW Season?
(46:53) Kenny’s Squad of Four All Time Favorite Teammates
(48:36) Going Over ALL Rostermania News / Scenarios to Date (FaZe Drazah, OpTic Pred, Ultra Envoy, NYSL Contract Situation, etc.)
(1:37:39) Answering Questions From Chat
7/6/2023
1:51:36
CELLIUM EXPLAINS FAZE DROPPING SLASHER! | Scrap Time Episode 14
Welcome to the fourteenth episode of the Scrap Time Podcast!
In this episode Ben Nissim, FaZe Cellium and FaZe Crowder discuss
why Atlanta FaZe decided to drop Slasher and all of the upcoming rostermania moves! You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Intro + Welcome Cellium
(3:40) Thoughts on The CDL Format This Season? [BO9 Champs Final? Points Allocation Change Next Season?]
(8:59) What if Winning a Major Guarantees a Champs Spot?
(16:15) Will Teams Overcorrect With Roster Changes Going into Next Year?
(20:48) How Does Atlanta FaZe Make Roster Changes?
(29:58) Crowder & Cellium’s Thoughts on Slasher’s Contribution
(33:04) Atlanta FaZe’s Prep Work / Parasite’s Comments on The Flank
OpTic Texas:
(34:59) Which SMG Should Replace Huke?
(45:54) What’s Next for DanGhosty?
Los Angeles Thieves:
(49:54) JKap and Shane’s Approach to Next Season
(1:01:54) Octane Retired, Thoughts on Career and How He Was as a Player
(1:06:21) Toronto Ultra: What’s REALLY Going on There
Boston Breach:
(1:13:20) Will a Veteran AR Fix This Team? Keep Kremp and Snoopy?
(1:19:59) Similar to LA Thieves in CW - Roster Change After Roster Change
(1:27:28) Seattle Surge & Minnesota ROKKR: Which Team is Better Suited for a Full Rebuild?
(1:35:20) Florida Mutineers: Rebranding / Full Spanish Team? How Patient Should Fans Be?
(1:47:29) LAG, LDN, LV: The Best Approach for a More Conservative Spending Team?
(1:53:18) CDL / OWL Team Name & Branding Merger
(1:57:19) Answering Questions From Chat
7/1/2023
2:11:19
NYSL WIN MAJOR 5! FAVORITES TO WIN CHAMPS? | Scrap Time Episode 13
Welcome to the thirteenth episode of the Scrap Time Podcast!
In this episode Ben Nissim, Priestahh and FaZe Crowder discuss NYSL winning Major 5 in Toronto as well as who we think the favorite to win CDL Champs is! You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Intro + Welcome Priestahh
(9:42) Priestahh on How it Feels to Get Another Major Win [Even While Being Counted Out]
(11:44) Rapid Fire Questions for Priestahh
(14:20) Best and Worst Part of Playing on Mainstage
(19:59) Atlanta FaZe [2nd Place]: Crowder’s Takeaways
(27:30) Boston Breach [Top 12]: Upset by London, Snoopy Coming in for Vivid
(43:42) OpTic Texas [Top 12]: 0-6 Map Count After Dominate 5-0 Online
Performance - Can They Rebound?
(50:21) Minnesota ROKKR [3rd Place]: Choked Championship Sunday - Are They Real Contenders for Champs?
(56:58) Los Angeles Thieves [Top 6]: Will They Show up for Champs?
(1:01:19) Seattle Surge [Top 12]: How Would Priestahh Reset This Team for Champs?
(1:04:01) Las Vegas Legion [Top 8]: Not Good Enough Points to Make Champs - Where Could They Have Found More Points?
(1:17:06) Florida Mutineers [Top 6]: Does Rebrand Rumor Break Up the Team?
(1:23:34) Champs Bracket Breakdown
(1:34:09) Answering Viewer Questions
5/31/2023
1:59:04
THE 2023 CDL MVP IS... | Scrap Time Episode 12
Welcome to the twelfth episode of the Scrap Time Podcast!
In this episode Ben Nissim, Nameless and FaZe Crowder discuss who the frontrunners for the 2023 MVP are, as well as whether coaches should be allowed in team comms during matches. You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Intro + Welcome Nameless
(4:36) Looking Forward to Major 5
(8:37) Atlanta FaZe [2-0]: Crowder’s Grade on FaZe’s HP Performance
(19:04) OpTic Texas [2-0]: Favored to Win Major 5? Any Improvements Needed?
(29:02) Los Angeles Thieves [0-1]: Still Experiencing Championship Hangover? Or Has S&D Regressed?
(35:45) Florida Mutineers [1-1]: Can They Beat London to Qualify for Winner Bracket at Major 5?
(39:35) Las Vegas Legion & Minnesota ROKKR: Who Will Lock in the 8th Seed for Champs?
(46:36) Toronto Ultra [0-1]: Can They Pull a Thieves: Lose to OpTic Online, Beat Them on LAN?
(52:29) 2023 MVP Race: Who’s the Frontrunner?
(56:10) Seattle Surge [1-1]: Can This Team Make Another Run? Or are They Stuck Top 6-8?
(1:10:35) New York Subliners [1-0]: Is NYSL a Factor at Major 5? Will They Make it to Sunday?
(1:16:27) Boston Breach [1-1]: Can They Finally Make a Run? Or Are They Still a Season Away?
(1:33:09) Should Coaches Be Allowed in Team Comms During Maps?
(1:41:29) Major 5 Week 3 Schedule
5/16/2023
1:58:59
CROWDER EXPLAINS FAZE'S STRUGGLES VS OPTIC! | Scrap Time Episode 11
Welcome to the eleventh episode of the Scrap Time Podcast!
In this episode Ben Nissim, Attach and FaZe Crowder why Atlanta FaZe continues to struggle versus OpTic and other top teams. We also touch on the Boston Breach sound EQ controversy. You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better!
Timestamps:
(0:00) Attach's Thoughts on Second ROKKR Home Series
(4:48) Boston Sound EQ Drama
(19:29) Atlanta FaZe [1-1]: Crowder’s Takeaways & Struggles VS OpTic
(27:48) OpTic Texas [2-0]: Thoughts on Practicing Embassy More
(31:09) Seattle Surge [0-1]: Have They Hit Their Ceiling
(53:04) Las Vegas Legion [1-1]: Where do They Rank Among the Rest of the League
(58:48) Los Angeles Thieves [0-2]: Post-Major Hangover / Kenny’s Performance This Year
(1:12:30) Toronto Ultra [2-0]: Are They Back
(1:14:30) New York Subliners [1-1]: Where do They Rank Among the Rest of the League
(1:19:34) Minnesota ROKKR [1-1]: What’s Their Path to a Top 4 Placing
(1:24:13) Boston Breach [1-0]: Beans VS Gunless Beef
(1:33:28) Major 5 Week 2 Schedule + Bounty Matches Need to Go
