KENNY OPENS UP ABOUT LAT! DRAZAH JOINS FAZE? | Scrap Time Episode 15

Welcome to the fifteenth episode of the Scrap Time Podcast! In this episode Ben Nissim, Kenny and FaZe Crowder discuss how the current LAT team became F/As & the possibility of Drazah joining FaZe! You can expect to see new podcast episodes once a week on both YouTube and all audio platforms. Tweet Ben or Coach Crowder with any topics or suggestions for the podcast moving forward. You're feedback is always appreciated in making the experience better! Timestamps: (0:00) Intro + Welcome Kenny (2:20) Kenny’s Thoughts on LAT Breaking Up / This Roster Compared to Previous Rosters (4:38) Kenny VS Envoy “Beef” (8:58) How Did Kenny Handle The Period of Ineligibility After AW? Going Pro in Halo / GoW? (14:27) The Difference Between Competitive CoD and Competitive Halo (16:51) How Did the Current LAT Team Become F/As? No New Contract After Champs Win? (19:19) What Caused the Turn Around for LAT in Vanguard? When Did Things Finally Click? (26:00) Kenny’s Favorite Moments With Crowder as His Coach in BO4 (30:50) Kenny’s Thoughts on Octane Retiring (34:38) Would Kenny Rather Play from LA or Texas (Online Matches)? (40:32) The Problem With Online Matches (Sound EQ and CDL Points) (45:20) Would Kenny Consider Teaming With Slasher Again? Or is That Relationship Broken After BOCW Season? (46:53) Kenny’s Squad of Four All Time Favorite Teammates (48:36) Going Over ALL Rostermania News / Scenarios to Date (FaZe Drazah, OpTic Pred, Ultra Envoy, NYSL Contract Situation, etc.) (1:37:39) Answering Questions From Chat Follow The Hosts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ben Nissim⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠FaZe Crowder⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch Full Episodes: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Scrap Time Podcast (YouTube)