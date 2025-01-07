In our debut episode, BBC Cyber Correspondent, Joe Tidy and Featurespace CEO, Martina King, alongside Romance Scam Victim Debbie, join Jane Wakefield to unravel the devastating world of romance scams. Hear the gripping firsthand account of Debbie who lost $60,000 to a criminal and discover how the criminals manipulate emotions for financial gain. Learn some of the methods and approaches criminals use in the modern dating landscape.

In January, Scam Detectors dives deep into the world of phishing. Learn how to spot those suspicious emails by looking at the clues and protect yourself from criminals. Don't miss it!

About Scam Detectors

Think you can spot a scam? Think again. The Scam Detectors Podcast unravels the increasingly sophisticated schemes separating people from their money - and how consumers and financial institutions are fighting back. Hosted by BBC technology journalist Jane Wakefield, each episode explores a different type of scam through the eyes of everyday people, fraud fighters, household names, and industry experts. As fraud becomes the most common crime in the UK, accounting for 40% of all offences recorded in England and Wales, the need for awareness and protection has never been greater. From romance scams to investment fraud, we expose fraudsters' tactics to help you protect yourself and your money.