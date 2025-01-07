Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyScam Detectors
Listen to Scam Detectors in the App
Listen to Scam Detectors in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Scam Detectors

Podcast Scam Detectors
Featurespace
Think you can spot a scam? Think again. The Scam Detectors Podcast unravels the increasingly sophisticated schemes separating people from their money - and how ...
TechnologyBusiness

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Phishing
    Did you know billions of phishing emails are sent daily 🤯?Scam Detectors dives deep into the world of phishing. Learn how to spot those suspicious emails by looking at the clues and protect yourself from criminals.
    --------  
    37:21
  • Phishing
    In January, Scam Detectors dives deep into the world of phishing. Learn how to spot those suspicious emails by looking at the clues and protect yourself from criminals. Don't miss it!
    --------  
    0:51
  • Romance Scams
    In our debut episode, BBC Cyber Correspondent, Joe Tidy and Featurespace CEO, Martina King, alongside Romance Scam Victim Debbie, join Jane Wakefield to unravel the devastating world of romance scams. Hear the gripping firsthand account of Debbie who lost $60,000 to a criminal and discover how the criminals manipulate emotions for financial gain. Learn some of the methods and approaches criminals use in the modern dating landscape.
    --------  
    40:03

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Scam Detectors

Think you can spot a scam? Think again. The Scam Detectors Podcast unravels the increasingly sophisticated schemes separating people from their money - and how consumers and financial institutions are fighting back. Hosted by BBC technology journalist Jane Wakefield, each episode explores a different type of scam through the eyes of everyday people, fraud fighters, household names, and industry experts. As fraud becomes the most common crime in the UK, accounting for 40% of all offences recorded in England and Wales, the need for awareness and protection has never been greater. From romance scams to investment fraud, we expose fraudsters' tactics to help you protect yourself and your money.
Podcast website

Listen to Scam Detectors, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/14/2025 - 10:25:22 PM