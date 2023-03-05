Call them changemakers. Call them rule breakers. We call them Redefiners. And in this provocative podcast, we explore how daring leaders from across industries and around the globe are redefining their organizations—and themselves—to create extraordinary impact in today’s rapidly changing world. In each episode, Russell Reynolds Associates consultant Nanaz Mohtashami and CEO Clarke Murphy host engaging, purposeful conversations with leaders in and out of the business world who share their insights and perspectives on how they lead, boldly. You’ll come away with fresh ideas and tangible takeaways on how you can redefine your own leadership trajectory – no matter where you are on your journey.
Our Hosts:
Clarke Murphy
Clarke Murphy is the Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates and serves on the Board of Directors. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Global Leader of the firm's CEO/Board Services Practice.
While at Russell Reynolds Associates, Clarke has conducted a number of significant projects in the industry, including Fortune 100 board searches and CEO successions. In addition, he has led notable searches in the private equity industry including searches for the Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus.
Nanaz Mohtashami
Nanaz Mohtashami is Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates, a core member of the firm’s Healthcare Sector, and leads the Medtech Practice in Europe. She devises global strategies for healthcare clients across devices, diagnostics, and pharma, as well as for private equity clients around the world. Nanaz focuses on leadership assignments at the executive and non-executive levels, tackling a wide array of senior talent issues such as succession, development, team effectiveness, and more. She is based in London but spends a significant amount of her time across Europe and the United States.