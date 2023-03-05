Common Sense is Very Uncommon: A Conversation with Corporate Sage Ram Charan

Ram Charan is a world-renowned business advisor who has been called the most influential consultant alive by Fortune magazine. He started his business education as a child in his family’s shoe shop, where holidays and weekends did not mean a day off. He’s taken that knowledge and work ethic far beyond the borders of his small village in India. Ram’s intellect caught the eye of Harvard Business School and eventually led to a career in academia. But his thirst for knowledge and action couldn’t be confined to the classroom. Ram set out on his own, where his business acumen and ability to whittle any problem down to an actionable task list earned him a seat at the table of some of the biggest corporations in the world. He has advised global companies such as Toyota, Bank of America, and Novartis, helping them cut through complexities in order to focus on core business problems. Ram has also authored and co-authored over 30 books- including four Wall Street Journal bestsellers. In this episode we manage to get Ram, the constant world traveler, to stop for 30 minutes and share his insights. Hosts Clarke Murphy and Nanaz Mohtashami chat with Ram about his coaching style and why EQ and LQ are often more important than IQ. From sports analogies to business anecdotes, listen in as Ram shares his expertise on how to turn advice into action. If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes: How the Barely Possible Can Overcome the Barely Solvable with First Mode’s Chris Voorhees Leadership Reimagined: Transformation Tips from Jim Hagemann Snabe Private Investme