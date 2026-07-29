Stepping into the CEO role is a challenging transition for any leader to make. It’s even more challenging when you know you’re stepping into the role at a turbulent time in an organization’s history. Our guest today experienced that transition over a decade ago and has since built a compelling story of transformation and value creation. Standard Chartered Group Chief Executive Bill Winters joins Marla Oates and Clarke Murphy to talk about why he knowingly stepped into the role at a challenging time at the bank and what he did to restore confidence in the company. Bill shares how he manages innovation and perpetual transformation in a highly regulated industry, including how the bank is using AI, reskilling teams, and continuing to evolve with digital assets. He also unpacks how he builds relationships and trust with his board, including plans for the next CEO succession. We’ll also hear from Henryk Krajewski, leadership advisor at Russell Reynolds Associates, who shares his perspective on how CEOs can unlock greater value in today’s environment. Four things you’ll learn from this episode: What are some the first steps to take to restore confidence in a company in turmoil What are the keys to value creation and balancing innovation with risk How to think about succession planning and working with your board How to lead perpetual change If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes: Transformation in Turbulent Times with Former Telstra CEO Andy Penn Leadership Lounge: How New CEOs Build Productive Relationships With Their Board Talking Tough Decisions with TCW President and CEO Katie Koch Leadership Lounge: The Art of Succession: How to Identify Tomorrow's Leaders Today The Necessity of Change with President and CEO of Wells Fargo Charlie Scharf Leadership Lounge: From Firefighting to Future-Building: How Leaders Can Master Perpetual Transformation A closer look at the research from this episode: How CEOs Unlock the Hidden Barrier to Value Creation CEO Succession: A Never-Ending Story Adapt or Die in the Age of Perpetual Transformation Code to Culture: AI-Driven Workforce Transformation in Financial Services

The ability to make sound decisions has always been a defining leadership capability. But for today’s C-suite leaders, the challenge is greater than ever. Rapid change, increasing uncertainty, and a constant flow of information mean leaders are often required to make high-stakes decisions without having all the answers. In this episode of Leadership Lounge, Emma Combe sits down with leadership advisors Ilana Abramowicz and Henryk Krajewski to explore why decision-making is becoming more challenging in the C-suite—and the practices leaders can adopt to make better decisions and sustain performance. They discuss: The forces making decision-making harder at the top of organizations How leaders can navigate decisions when every option involves difficult trade-offs The practical tools leaders can use to make better decisions under pressure “Go fast where learning is cheap. Be careful where being wrong is expensive.” Henryk Krajewski Leadership Advisor, Russell Reynolds Associates Four things you'll learn from this episode: Great decision-making starts with creating space to think. C-suite leaders who are “always on" risk burnout and decision fatigue, making it harder to exercise sound judgment when it matters most. Values provide critical decision-making guardrails. When facts are incomplete and every option carries consequences, clarity about what leaders stand for helps them make difficult decisions with confidence and integrity. Strong leaders know the difference between conviction and ego. The best decision-makers remain open to new evidence and avoid becoming overly attached to their original ideas. High-performing executive teams bring discipline to decision-making. Clear accountability, constructive challenge, and knowing when to move quickly—or slow down—help top teams make better decisions and execute them more effectively. In this episode, we will cover: (02:33) Why leaders often fall into analysis paralysis (04:12) The impact of being "always on" and how it can affect a leader’s judgment (05:54) How personal values help leaders navigate difficult trade-offs (10:40) How executive teams can improve decision-making through clearer decision rights (12:53) How to avoid groupthink and create productive dissent (14:03) The role of pre-mortems to stress-test major decisions (15:27) The one-way-door versus two-way-door-framework for more effective decision-making A closer look at the research from this episode: Global Leadership Monitor | Russell Reynolds Associates The New Leadership Portrait: Understanding & Unlocking Senior Executive Potential | Russell Reynolds Associates Overcome Decision Paralysis: Finding Order in Chaos | Russell Reynolds Associates

World Cup madness has taken over the world. And while you’re screaming “Allez les Bleus!”, “Vamos Vamos Argentina!”, “I Believe That We Will Win!”, “It’s coming home!”, “Vamos Nippon!”, “¡Cielito Lindo”, "Olé, Olé, Olé!" or any other team chant at the World Cup, there are thousands of people who have been planning and sweating the details so that you can watch the games and cheer your team to victory. Today, we’ll speak with someone who is leading that team in Mexico, as Marla and Tomas sit down with the Commissioner and President of Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Mikel Arriola. Mikel shares how he regrouped after a setback running for political office to step into the top roles at FMF and Liga MX. He digs into how he aligned his team to execute an audacious World Cup strategy across three host cities in Mexico, guiding the organization through the complexity, politics, and stakeholder demands of both FMF and FIFA. And he discusses how technology and AI are redefining sports. We’ll also hear from Navio Kwok, a leadership specialist at Russell Reynolds Associates, who will share his perspective on whether the lessons learned in professional sport can help explain why so many athletes go on to become successful leaders. Four things you’ll learn from this episode: How to align your leadership team and navigate complexity, politics, and stakeholder demands to execute an audacious strategy How to regroup and move forward after a setback How to manage competing priorities and conflicts to drive decisions Ideas on building the culture and skills needed for technology and AI transformation If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes: The Business of Football with Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff Leadership Lounge: Why Decision-Making Is Becoming Harder for C-Suite Leaders—and How You Can Overcome It Exploring the Art of Possible with Google and Alphabet President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat Leadership Lounge: How GenAI Can Elevate—And Expose—Today’s Leaders In the Fast Lane: A Conversation with FIA CEO Natalie Robyn Leadership Lounge: Built to Last or Built to Learn: How Leaders Can Develop Resilience A closer look at the research from this episode: Why Athletes Make Effective Leaders AI and Leadership

Interim CEO appointments are on the rise. As boards contend with increasing leadership turnover, unexpected CEO departures, and growing pressure from stakeholders, many are turning to interim leaders to provide stability while they identify the right long-term successor. But succeeding as an interim CEO is far from straightforward. Leaders are often expected to build trust quickly, make important decisions with limited information, and create momentum across the organization—all while operating under significant uncertainty about their own future. So, how can interim CEOs succeed in the role? In this episode of Leadership Lounge, Emma Combe sits down with Efe Ekhaese, Aimee Williamson, and Justus O'Brien—who share their perspectives on: ▪ Why boards are increasingly appointing interim CEOs ▪ The unique pressures and challenges that come with leading on an interim basis ▪ How leaders can build trust, clarity, and momentum during periods of transition ▪ What aspiring permanent CEOs should consider when navigating interim appointments "The most fraught word in interim leadership is ambiguity. The first question that an interim CEO needs to ask is: Why am I here? What am I trying to accomplish?" Justus O'Brien Leadership Advisor, Russell Reynolds Associates Listen now on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. Four things you'll learn from this episode Interim CEOs don't have the luxury of a traditional onboarding period. With limited time and high expectations, they must absorb information quickly and make decisions before they have complete certainty. There is no universal playbook for interim leadership. Some situations require leaders to preserve stability, while others demand rapid transformation—success depends on understanding which mandate the board has given you. Trust is built faster when leaders look beyond the executive leadership team and listen to the layers below. Engaging stakeholders across multiple levels of the organization helps interim CEOs make better decisions and build credibility more quickly. Ambiguity can undermine even the most capable leaders. The most effective interim CEOs reduce uncertainty by aligning early with the board on expectations, authority, tenure, and long-term succession plans. In this 19-minute episode, we will cover: (2:26) Why interim CEO appointments are increasing (3:09) How CEO turnover, burnout, and succession planning challenges are shaping leadership transitions (6:06) The unique pressures of serving as an interim CEO (8:51) Why clarity on your mandate is essential for success (9:56) Examples of interim CEOs who have led through crisis (13:32) How to build trust quickly across the organization (14:10) Managing competing ambitions within the executive team (15:58) When and how to discuss becoming the permanent CEO A closer look at the research from this episode: Global CEO Turnover Index | Russell Reynolds Associates The Three Areas Boards Spend Their Time But Aren’t Seeing Results | Russell Reynolds Associates

Every leader needs a playbook to keep the organization operating consistently, cut through ambiguity, and align teams around a shared vision and goals. But many playbooks weren’t designed for an era defined by increasing uncertainty and relentless change. In today’s Redefiners, Tomas and Marla talk with former IG Group CEO June Yee Felix about how she had to rewrite her own leadership playbook after stepping into the CEO role during a time of increased regulation and scrutiny. She explores why leaders need to rewrite their playbooks to better navigate chaos and uncertainty, and shares the eight moves they’ll need to do it. She also discusses the characteristics that make up an effective board and the role boards play when it comes to tech and AI governance. We’ll also hear from Margot McShane, a leadership advisor at Russell Reynolds Associates and co-founder of RRA Artemis, an initiative to create more future-ready CEOs. She’ll explain why traditional CEO succession planning is no longer enough and how boards can build stronger leadership pipelines for an uncertain future. Four things you’ll learn from this episode: How to prepare for stepping into a leadership role at a difficult time Why leaders need to change their leadership playbooks and what should they do What are the characteristics of an effective board and what is its role when it comes to tech and AI governance What is contributing to increasing CEO turnover and how are boards preparing for CEO appointments and succession If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes: Winning in Volatility: How Trafigura Chairman Jeremy Weir Built a Global Powerhouse Leadership Lounge: Why Decision-Making Is Becoming Harder for C-Suite Leaders—and How You Can Overcome It The Only Certainty Is Change: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman on AI, Innovation & Market Evolution Leadership Lounge: From Firefighting to Future-Building: How Leaders Can Master Perpetual Transformation The Necessity of Change with President and CEO of Wells Fargo Charlie Scharf Leadership Lounge: How to Be an Effective Board Director When Everything Is On Fire A closer look at the research from this episode: Create A Next-Generation Board The New Qualified Technology Executive: Redefining Board-Level Technology Expertise in 2026 Global Corporate Governance Trends for 2026 Global CEO Turnover Index

About Redefiners

About Redefiners

About Redefiners

Call them changemakers. Call them rule breakers. We call them Redefiners. And in this provocative podcast, we explore how daring leaders from across industries and around the globe are redefining their organizations—and themselves—to create extraordinary impact in today’s rapidly changing world. In each episode, Russell Reynolds Associates former CEO Clarke Murphy, Leadership Advisor Marla Oates, and Chief Science Officer Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, host engaging, purposeful conversations with leaders in and out of the business world who share their insights and perspectives on how they lead, boldly. You’ll come away with fresh ideas and tangible takeaways on how you can redefine your own leadership trajectory—no matter where you are on your journey. Leadership Lounge A sister mini-series to the Redefiners podcast, Leadership Lounge gives listeners unfettered access to our global team of leadership experts, who share real-world answers to your most-pressing leadership questions—from how you can give and receive feedback to the benefits of having a mentor. Hosted by RRA leadership advisor Emma Combe, each 15-20-minute episode lifts the curtain on how great leaders think, act, and lead, helping you build your own leadership muscles, whether you’re just starting out or already at the top. Our Hosts: Clarke Murphy, Marla Oates, Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, and Emma Combe : Clarke Murphy leverages 30 years of experience in the executive recruiting industry to advise on critical leadership mandates across sectors—including Fortune 100 board searches and CEO successions. Based in New York, he has provided leadership advisory services to corporations such as Duke Energy, Deutsche Bank and Siemens, as well as private equity firms including the Carlyle Group. Since joining the firm in 1988, Clarke has held several senior level roles at the firm, working both in Europe and the US. Clarke was the CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates from 2011-2021, where he led the firm through unprecedented growth. Previously, he led the CEO & Board Advisory Practice, served as Head of the Americas region, and was a member of the firm’s board of directors and Executive Committee. Marla Oates is a leadership advisor at RRA who is passionate about connecting organizations with influential leaders and trailblazers who can inspire and drive change in a rapidly evolving world. With a focus on identifying and recruiting exceptional talent for Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer, and board searches, Marla has successfully partnered with hundreds of Fortune 500 organizations and private equity firms throughout the technology, industrial, and consumer sectors to identify and recruit top talent.Based in Austin, she has the privilege of fostering community and curating meaningful connections for C-suite executives and board members. Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is the Chief Science Officer at RRA and is an international authority in people analytics, talent management, leadership development, and the human-AI interface. His commercial work has focused on the creation of science-based tools that improve organizations' ability to predict performance, and people's ability to understand themselves. He was recently the Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup, and is a co-founder of DeeperSignals and MyTrudy, as well as Professor of Business Psychology at University College London and Columbia University. He has previously held academic positions at New York University and the London School of Economics, and lectured at Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, London Business School, Johns Hopkins, IMD, and INSEAD, as well as being the CEO at Hogan Assessment Systems. As the host of Leadership Lounge, Redefiners’ sister podcast, Emma Combe leads the UK Board Practice for Russell Reynolds Associates. She excels at identifying board chairs, CEOs, and executive and non-executive directors for listed, private equity, and family-owned enterprises. She also has extensive experience advising clients on board composition and development, as well as CEO succession planning. Based in London, she brings deep expertise in the industrial, infrastructure, and services sectors, both in the UK and internationally. Since 2023, Emma has hosted Leadership Lounge, a podcast mini-series where she asks Russell Reynolds Associates’ leadership advisors to answer some of the most pressing questions facing leaders today. Emma joined Russell Reynolds Associates when The Zygos Partnership became part of the firm in 2017. Previously, Emma worked for a specialist headhunting firm advising private equity funds on the leadership of their portfolio companies. She began her career as an associate for a boutique executive search firm based in New York.