Podcast Redefiners
Russell Reynolds Associates
Call them changemakers. Call them rule breakers. We call them Redefiners. And in this provocative podcast, we explore how daring leaders from across industries
Call them changemakers. Call them rule breakers. We call them Redefiners. And in this provocative podcast, we explore how daring leaders from across industries

  • Opening Hearts and Minds on Late Night News with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle
    Promptly at 11:00 pm every weekday, Stephanie Ruhle sets out to make the world better and smarter. The host of MSNBC’s The Eleventh Hour sheds light on the day's events for her millions of watchers. Stephanie believes building trust is a process, so she takes the slow and steady approach while forming relationships with her audience and her newsmaking guests.    In this episode of Redefiners, we'll hear how Stephanie spent years climbing the ladder to the top of Wall Street, only to bet it all on a move to broadcasting. With careful calculations, the risk paid off. She leads from the news desk as she does everything else, with grit, determination, and honesty. From living in the moment and believing in the power of love to wanting (but not quite getting) enough sleep, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.    Our report, In Leaders We Trust: How to Build and Inspire Trust, is introduced in this episode by Nicole Mai. For insights into building a thriving team through building trust, find the report here.      If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes:   Lesley Stahl: 30 Minutes with a 60 Minutes TV Legend  Unreasonable Hospitality: Will Guidara’s Recipe for Greatness  Doubling Down on Double Standards: British Journalist Mary Ann Sieghart on closing The Authority Gap 
    5/17/2023
    36:13
  • Doing Well by Doing Good: Feike Sijbesma, CEO Emeritus of Royal DSM, on the Power of Bold Change
    As a youngster struggling through grade school, it was hard to imagine Feike Sijbesma would go on to be the formidable leader he is today. But, after a slow start, Feike found success in school and life through hard work, determination, and a desire to make the world better. Feike left his mark in business by transforming Royal DSM (a multinational corporation with tens of thousands of employees) from a bulk chemicals company to a leader in nutrition, health and biosciences. Now, he’s leaving his mark on the world by bringing equity and food security to some of the poorest people on the planet.  In this episode of Redefiners, Feike shares how his admiration of Charles Darwin inspired his belief in the power of adaptability. From funerals for failed ideas to a belief in doing good in the world, don’t miss this conversation with Feike Sijbesma.   To read our report, How CEO Commitment Affects Sustainability Integration, as discussed by RRA Managing Director Sarah Galloway, click here.   If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes:   Feeding the World and Protecting the Planet with Yara International CEO Svein Tore Holsether  Daring to Build a More Sustainable World with Kate Brandt and Sophia Mendelsohn  Leadership Reimagined: Transformation Tips from Jim Hagemann Snabe 
    5/3/2023
    37:26
  • Leadership Lounge: How can you get on a board—and stay there?
    The board director role is one of the most coveted roles in business. But how do you land your first board seat? And what is life really like when you get there? We invited RRA leadership advisors Alvin Chiang and Anupama Puranik into the Leadership Lounge to share why a board role isn’t just something you should think about once you’ve already made it. Gone are the days when boards are only populated with ex-CEOs, CFOs or other senior leaders. As new issues emerge at breakneck speed—sustainability, DE&I, digital transformation, economic volatility, and geopolitical tensions—boards need diversity of thought more than ever before. Leaders who can help boards steer confidently into the unknown are now in high demand. As Alvin Chiang makes clear: Being a board director is no longer just about stopping the ship from sinking. It’s about making sure there’s a strategy for sailing your boat and crew from point A to point B. Tune in to discover more about what sets great board directors apart—and how to land your first board role (and stay there). 
    4/19/2023
    10:25
  • Introducing ‘Redefiners: Leadership Lounge’
    The Leadership Lounge is a new Redefiners spin-off podcast providing real-world learnings on enduring leadership issues. Host Emma Combe, Board and CEO Advisor in the Russell Reynolds Associates London office, brings her expertise and insight to a range of topics including, how to secure your first board role, how to recover from failure, lessons on avoiding the pitfalls of new leadership, and how to really prepare for an executive interview. Emma puts listeners’ most pressing questions to RRA’s global team of leaders who are on the ground, every day, working with clients and gaining insights that you will not find on any other podcast. 
    4/11/2023
    4:08
  • Common Sense is Very Uncommon: A Conversation with Corporate Sage Ram Charan
    Ram Charan is a world-renowned business advisor who has been called the most influential consultant alive by Fortune magazine. He started his business education as a child in his family’s shoe shop, where holidays and weekends did not mean a day off. He’s taken that knowledge and work ethic far beyond the borders of his small village in India. Ram’s intellect caught the eye of Harvard Business School and eventually led to a career in academia. But his thirst for knowledge and action couldn’t be confined to the classroom. Ram set out on his own, where his business acumen and ability to whittle any problem down to an actionable task list earned him a seat at the table of some of the biggest corporations in the world. He has advised global companies such as Toyota, Bank of America, and Novartis, helping them cut through complexities in order to focus on core business problems. Ram has also authored and co-authored over 30 books- including four Wall Street Journal bestsellers.  In this episode we manage to get Ram, the constant world traveler, to stop for 30 minutes and share his insights. Hosts Clarke Murphy and Nanaz Mohtashami chat with Ram about his coaching style and why EQ and LQ are often more important than IQ. From sports analogies to business anecdotes, listen in as Ram shares his expertise on how to turn advice into action. If you enjoyed this episode, you might also like these Redefiners episodes:   How the Barely Possible Can Overcome the Barely Solvable with First Mode’s Chris Voorhees  Leadership Reimagined: Transformation Tips from Jim Hagemann Snabe  Private Investme
    4/5/2023
    31:29

Call them changemakers. Call them rule breakers. We call them Redefiners. And in this provocative podcast, we explore how daring leaders from across industries and around the globe are redefining their organizations&mdash;and themselves&mdash;to create extraordinary impact in today&rsquo;s rapidly changing world. In each episode, Russell Reynolds Associates consultant Nanaz Mohtashami and CEO Clarke Murphy host engaging, purposeful conversations with leaders in and out of the business world who share their insights and perspectives on how they lead, boldly. You&rsquo;ll come away with fresh ideas and tangible takeaways on how you can redefine your own leadership trajectory &ndash; no matter where you are on your journey.

Clarke Murphy

Clarke Murphy is the Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates and serves on the Board of Directors. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Global Leader of the firm's CEO/Board Services Practice.​

While at Russell Reynolds Associate​s, Clarke has conducted a number of significant projects in the industry, including Fortune 100 board searches and CEO successions. In addition, he has led notable searches in​​ the private equity industry including searches ​for the Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus.

Nanaz Mohtashami

Nanaz Mohtashami is Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates, a core member of the firm&rsquo;s Healthcare Sector, and leads the Medtech Practice in Europe. She devises global strategies for healthcare clients across devices, diagnostics, and pharma, as well as for private equity clients around the world. Nanaz focuses on leadership assignments at the executive and non-executive levels, tackling a wide array of senior talent issues such as succession, development, team effectiveness, and more. She is based in London but spends a significant amount of her time across Europe and the United States.

