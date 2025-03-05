-003: Arcs Base Game Overview *SCPT SUPERCUT*

Welcome to ROMP! If you are reading this then it looks like our new podcast has gotten into your life. For our first upload we're reaching back into the Space Cats Peace Turtles backlog and extracting some tasty nuggets of data that we will build our new show upon. This episode will cover all of the basic rules and concepts of base game Arcs. If you already know how to play Arcs then the best this can do for you is offer a refresher but if you don't already know then lemme tell ya, this is almost four hours of overview! I hope it helps you learn this wonderful game and I hope it makes you smile. 3:15 - Learn to Learn Arcs 1:02:08 - Actions and Ambitions 2:28:54 - Resources and the Court Deck This show is produced by Horse House and Hosted by Matt Martens and Hunter Donaldson Special thanks to Kyle Ferrin for our podcast art. You can see more of Kyle's work at https://kyleferrin.bigcartel.com/ Our theme is by Ben Prunty who you can check out at https://benprunty.bandcamp.com/