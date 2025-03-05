EVEN MORE WELCOME TO ROMP!
Can you believe how long this episode is? We're very proud to finally have reached the final frontier of YouTube video essay length content. In this blistering feast of strategic content you'll listen to many different perspectives on playing base game Arcs from every possible Leader. We even sometimes talk about all of the Lore you could possibly combine with said Leader, it's a lot but trust me it's a worthwhile journey if you haven't already plunged into the depths of the Space Cats Peace Turtles backlog. DIG IN!
Our guests:
E.J. Sanders who is just some guy we like.
Tom Brewster of https://www.shutupandsitdown.com/
Joshua Yearsley of https://ledergames.com/
Lord of the Board of https://www.youtube.com/@LordoftheBoard
4:06 - Agitator
43:66 - Quatermaster
1:14:20 - Noble
1:53:07 - Upstart
2:18:53 - Rebel
2:48:30 - Overseer
3:31:55 - Mystic
3:59:44 - Archivist
4:59:20 - Demagogue
5:28:26 - Anarchist
5:56:03 - Elder
6:30:31 - Shaper
6:58:03 - Fuel Drinker
7:16:14 - Corsair
7:43:00 - Warrior
8:18:45 - Feastbringer
8:52:45 - Base Game Finale
-003: Arcs Base Game Overview *SCPT SUPERCUT*
Welcome to ROMP!
If you are reading this then it looks like our new podcast has gotten into your life. For our first upload we're reaching back into the Space Cats Peace Turtles backlog and extracting some tasty nuggets of data that we will build our new show upon. This episode will cover all of the basic rules and concepts of base game Arcs. If you already know how to play Arcs then the best this can do for you is offer a refresher but if you don't already know then lemme tell ya, this is almost four hours of overview! I hope it helps you learn this wonderful game and I hope it makes you smile.
3:15 - Learn to Learn Arcs
1:02:08 - Actions and Ambitions
2:28:54 - Resources and the Court Deck
