Bonus Episode: How We Survive – The Changing Threat

We’re sharing a special episode in the feed this week of How We Survive from Marketplace. For Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, joining the Navy fresh out of college was one of the most consequential times of his life. It was the 1980s; the Cold War and the Soviet “evil empire,” in President Ronald Reagan’s words, was the greatest threat. Fast-forward through 40 years and one career change, and the threat looks different. Climate change does not have a face or a flag, but it will fundamentally change the way the U.S. military trains and fights. It already has. In the sixth season of “How We Survive,” Ryssdal travels to far corners of the world, from a small Arctic village to a remote island in the Pacific and a warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. He shines a light on how the institution that shaped him could shape our climate future. If you’d like to hear more episodes from the series, you can find How We Survive wherever you get podcasts or at https://www.marketplace.org/shows/how-we-survive/