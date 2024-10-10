Bonus Episode: How We Survive – The Changing Threat
We’re sharing a special episode in the feed this week of How We Survive from Marketplace. For Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, joining the Navy fresh out of college was one of the most consequential times of his life. It was the 1980s; the Cold War and the Soviet “evil empire,” in President Ronald Reagan’s words, was the greatest threat. Fast-forward through 40 years and one career change, and the threat looks different. Climate change does not have a face or a flag, but it will fundamentally change the way the U.S. military trains and fights. It already has. In the sixth season of “How We Survive,” Ryssdal travels to far corners of the world, from a small Arctic village to a remote island in the Pacific and a warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. He shines a light on how the institution that shaped him could shape our climate future. If you’d like to hear more episodes from the series, you can find How We Survive wherever you get podcasts or at https://www.marketplace.org/shows/how-we-survive/
--------
30:46
9. Presenting: Sea Change
Right now in the US, there is a GAS BOOM. A liquified natural gas boom — or LNG. The US produces the most LNG in the world. And the epicenter of this massive expansion? It’s here on the Gulf Coast.Today, we’re sharing a special episode from Sea Change. Sea Change is back for a new season that tackles a range of issues, bringing new investigations into whether a global gas expansion based on the Gulf Coast threatens to upend the world’s climate goals and how money from the fossil fuel industry could influence university research. Sea Change unpacks the most captivating and challenging topics impacting our coasts. Like this episode, part of a special 3-part series with the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines, featuring the perspectives and experiences of individuals affected by the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in the Cameron Parish area of Louisiana.Listen to more episodes of Sea Change and follow the podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/gYlVLiUe?sid=Ripple
--------
40:22
8. The Nail
A trip to the mountains of Tennessee, in search of closure on the BP oil spill.We want to hear what you think about Ripple! Please help us out by filling out a short audience survey: ripplepodcast.org/survey
--------
52:58
7. Out of Sight, Out of Mind
A central figure from 2010 takes legal action against the EPA.We want to hear what you think about Ripple! Please help us out by filling out a short audience survey: ripplepodcast.org/survey
--------
41:07
6. Attrition
A never-before-heard first hand account sheds new light on the clean-up of the BP oil spill.We want to hear what you think about Ripple! Please help us out by filling out a short audience survey: ripplepodcast.org/survey
The largest oil spill in American history captivated the public's attention for the entire summer of 2010. Authorities told a story of a herculean response effort that made shorelines safe and avoided a worst case scenario. Was that really the whole picture?
From Western Sound and APM Studios, Ripple is a new series investigating the stories we were told were over.
In Season One, we travel hundreds of miles across the Gulf Coast to learn the ongoing effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill - which are still impacting many coastal residents more than a decade later.