人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare

理科｜關穎
ComedyEducation
人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
  • EP0｜人生五分熟，我要跟關穎開一個Podcast？！
    我跟關穎要開一個Podcast了！ 如果能早一點知道，但現在也還不算太晚。 40+50的女性，我們聊傷口跟癒合，聊關係與自己。 每週一晚上19:00，把五分熟的人生，好好聊熟一點。 - 收聽節目請至｜linktr.ee/lifemediumrare 人生五分熟 IG、FB｜@lifemediumrare YouTube 搜尋｜人生五分熟、理科太太 商案合作｜[email protected] -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
  • 對生命徬徨 是因為你很努力 獻給所有30-50歲被夾在中間的世代
    對生命徬徨 是因為你很努力 獻給所有30-50歲被夾在中間的世代 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
About 人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare

如果能早一點知道，但現在也還不算太晚。 理科太太與關穎 40+50 女性，我們聊傷口跟癒合，聊關係與自己。 每週一晚上19:00，把五分熟的人生，好好聊熟一點。 - 收聽節目請至｜linktr.ee/lifemediumrare 人生五分熟 IG、FB｜@lifemediumrare YouTube 搜尋｜人生五分熟、理科太太 商案合作｜[email protected] -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
ComedyEducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureTV & FilmComedy InterviewsMental HealthPersonal JournalsPhilosophyRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

