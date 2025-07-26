Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Podcasts
Comedy
人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
理科｜關穎
Comedy
Education
Latest episode
Available Episodes
2 of 2
EP0｜人生五分熟，我要跟關穎開一個Podcast？！
我跟關穎要開一個Podcast了！ 如果能早一點知道，但現在也還不算太晚。 40+50的女性，我們聊傷口跟癒合，聊關係與自己。 每週一晚上19:00，把五分熟的人生，好好聊熟一點。 - 收聽節目請至｜linktr.ee/lifemediumrare 人生五分熟 IG、FB｜@lifemediumrare YouTube 搜尋｜人生五分熟、理科太太 商案合作｜
[email protected]
-- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
28:49
--------
28:49
對生命徬徨 是因為你很努力 獻給所有30-50歲被夾在中間的世代
對生命徬徨 是因為你很努力 獻給所有30-50歲被夾在中間的世代 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
20:04
--------
20:04
More Comedy podcasts
Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know
Comedy, Comedy Interviews
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Comedy, Music, TV & Film
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast
Comedy, Society & Culture, Comedy Interviews
The Commercial Break
Comedy, Improv
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Comedy, Society & Culture
Trending Comedy podcasts
Legion of Skanks Podcast
Comedy
The Unnamed Show
Comedy
Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli
Comedy
Staying Alive with Jon Gabrus & Adam Pally
Comedy, Health & Wellness
The Conspiracy Podcast
Comedy
Jeff Lewis Has Issues
Comedy, Society & Culture, Comedy Interviews
Julian Dorey Podcast
Comedy
StanLand
Arts, Comedy, Fiction, Books, Comedy Fiction
The Josh Johnson Show
Comedy
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Comedy, Comedy Interviews
Your Stupid Opinions
Comedy, News, Society & Culture
The Antihero Podcast
Comedy, News, Society & Culture, Entertainment News
Was I In A Cult?
Comedy
The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds
Comedy, History, Society & Culture
The Yard
Comedy, Leisure, Video Games
رختکن بازندهها
Comedy, Comedy Interviews
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Comedy, Leisure
No Such Thing As A Fish
Comedy, History, Science, Improv, CATEGORY_NATURE
Answer for It!
Comedy, Leisure
Timesuck with Dan Cummins
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Comedy, Society & Culture
The Best of Car Talk
Comedy, Leisure, Automotive
Dungeons and Daddies
Comedy, Leisure, Games, Improv
The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
Comedy
rSlash
Comedy
My Brother, My Brother And Me
Comedy
You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes
Comedy, Health & Wellness, Alternative Health, Comedy Interviews
Teachers Off Duty
Comedy, Stand-Up Comedy
How Did This Get Made?
Comedy, TV & Film, Film Reviews
I Never Liked You
Comedy
About 人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
如果能早一點知道，但現在也還不算太晚。 理科太太與關穎 40+50 女性，我們聊傷口跟癒合，聊關係與自己。 每週一晚上19:00，把五分熟的人生，好好聊熟一點。 - 收聽節目請至｜linktr.ee/lifemediumrare 人生五分熟 IG、FB｜@lifemediumrare YouTube 搜尋｜人生五分熟、理科太太 商案合作｜
[email protected]
-- Hosting provided by SoundOn
Podcast website
Comedy
Education
Health & Wellness
Society & Culture
TV & Film
Comedy Interviews
Mental Health
Personal Journals
Philosophy
Relationships
Self-Improvement
Listen to 人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare, Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
人生五分熟 Life Medium Rare
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.21.2
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/27/2025 - 1:07:38 PM